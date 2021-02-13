What To Expect for Your 2021 Lexus Maintenance Cost

Lexus maintenance costs are affordable compared to the industry average.

Maintaining a Lexus is even more affordable when compared to other luxury vehicles.

Drivers can use extended car warranties and prepaid maintenance plans to lower Lexus ownership costs.

Lexus vehicles may have a higher sticker price than many commuter cars, but overall Lexus ownership costs are relatively low. Since Lexus is the luxury division of Toyota, Lexus vehicles are reliable and repairs are affordable, but how much does annual Lexus maintenance cost?

In this article, we’ll discuss what drivers pay for average annual Lexus maintenance costs so you can budget accordingly. We’ll also review the factory-recommended Lexus service schedule and ways to lower your overall ownership costs.

Many factors affect what you pay for a vehicle, including repairs. An extended warranty can help lower your out-of-pocket repair costs over time. Some of the best extended car warranty companies offer plans that cover both maintenance and repairs.

Average Lexus Maintenance Cost

According to RepairPal, drivers pay an average of $551 per year for Lexus maintenance and repairs, which is lower than the industry average of $652. Other Asian luxury brands like Acura and Genesis have comparable maintenance costs, but American and European luxury cars usually cost much more to maintain.

Upkeep costs also vary by car. We’ve detailed a maintenance cost comparison between a few popular Lexus models below.

Lexus Model Average Annual Lexus

Maintenance Cost Lexus IS 300 $428 Lexus ES 350 $468 Lexus RX 350 $550 Lexus LS 460 $767 Lexus LX 570 $832

What Determines Lexus Maintenance Cost?

Lexus maintenance costs include scheduled services and unscheduled repairs. You have some control over maintenance costs by following your factory-recommended maintenance schedule. Lexus drivers should expect to change their oil each year, but some years will require additional service work like replacing the spark plugs or engine coolant.

All new Lexus models come with free maintenance for the first two scheduled visits. This covers maintenance at six months or 5,000 miles and 12 months or 10,000 miles. After these mileages, the Lexus maintenance schedule requires that you service the vehicle every six months or 5,000 miles.

Here’s a sample maintenance schedule for a Lexus ES 350, according to Ray Catena Lexus of Larchmont:

Lexus Service Interval Service Item Every 6 months or 5,000 miles Tire rotation, fluid adjustment, and basic inspection Every 12 months or 10,000 miles Engine oil, oil filter, cabin air filter replacement Every 18 months or 15,000 miles Key battery replacement and coolant, brakes, steering,

and exhaust systems inspection Every three years or 30,000 miles Brake fluid change and fuel system and transmission check Every six years or 60,000 miles Spark plugs replacement

Lexus also recommends replacing the engine coolant after 12 years or 100,000 miles. Your Lexus’ maintenance schedule may be different, so it’s best to review your owner’s manual or the Lexus website for vehicle-specific information.

Lexus Reliability

RepairPal ranks Lexus in seventh place out of 32 car brands for its reliability, earning the brand a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating. Lexus owners are less likely to encounter a serious repair, which helps keep costs low. However, Lexus models do need to go to a repair shop slightly more than average.

Despite Lexus’ high reliability ratings, you should prepare to come across an occasional expensive repair. For a Lexus RX 350, a strut assembly replacement can cost between $1,442 and $1,465. Other common Lexus problems include:

O2 sensor failure

Air conditioning faults

Poor transmission shifts

Can a Car Warranty Lower Your Lexus Maintenance Cost?

An extended auto warranty can lower Lexus maintenance costs in a few ways. Extended warranties cover a range of repairs after the factory warranty expires. When a repair is covered, you’re only responsible for the deductible and the cost of the contract. An extended warranty may also pay more in repairs than its original cost, depending on the repairs you encounter.

Extended warranties, also called vehicle service contracts, usually come with extra benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. When you have a mechanical breakdown, these benefits further lower your overall costs. An extended auto warranty can also make your budget more predictable, as you’re only paying a set deductible each repair visit.

Lexus Extended Warranty

The Lexus extended warranty includes three coverage tiers and can cover up to 100,000 or 125,000 miles, depending on how you purchased your vehicle. These plans provide a decent amount of coverage, but your Lexus will likely last much longer. The manufacturer also offers a prepaid maintenance plan that can cover up to five years or 90,000 miles of scheduled service.

Warranty Coverage From an Independent Provider

While a contract from Lexus is a decent option for added protection, independent plans provide much more flexibility. Leading providers have five or six coverage plans, and many offer customizable options.

The Lexus extended warranty is only valid at Lexus dealerships, while third-party providers let you go to any licensed repair facility nationwide. Third-party plans can last up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles depending on the provider, doubling the dealer-backed alternative. Since independent providers compete with one another, their plans are also usually more affordable.

Our Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

There are many options for extended warranty coverage, so it can be hard to find the right provider for your needs. The best way to find high-quality coverage is to compare quotes from top providers. After researching companies throughout the warranty industry, we’ve chosen Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield as the best providers for Lexus owners.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance has a solid reputation as an extended warranty provider, working directly with drivers since 2006. Endurance offers six coverage tiers, which range from factory-level protection to basic powertrain warranty coverage.

The EnduranceAdvantageTM plan combines scheduled service and repairs, which can help you lower Lexus maintenance costs over time. The provider also includes a range of benefits with its contracts, including roadside assistance, rental car coverage, trip interruption reimbursement, and tire repairs.

Find out more about our top pick in our Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

If your Lexus is still going strong after 100,000 miles, it’s a good idea to consider plans from CARCHEX. The provider can cover vehicles for up to 250,000 miles, which is plenty of coverage for many years to come.

CARCHEX offers five plans with benefits like roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and trip interruption reimbursement. Industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX endorse CARCHEX, and the company has an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Read our full CARCHEX review for additional details.

CarShield: Best Prices

When it’s important to stay within budget, CarShield is our top choice. The company had the lowest prices overall after we compared quotes from many providers. Drivers can choose from six CarShield plans, some of which have coverage for high-tech and alternative vehicles.

CarShield has been in business since 2005, and it has a 4.2-star rating on Trustpilot. Like other leading providers, CarShield includes extra benefits with its plans to make breakdowns and repairs less costly and easier to handle.

Learn more about this budget-friendly provider in our CarShield review.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to get an oil change for a Lexus?

According to RepairPal, a Lexus ES 350 oil change can cost between $152 and $167. However, this price reflects dealership markups. You can probably find cheaper options from independent shops.

Is a Lexus cheaper to maintain than a BMW?

Yes, Lexus maintenance costs are much cheaper than BMW maintenance costs. Drivers pay about $968 per year for BMW maintenance according to RepairPal, which is almost twice what Lexus owners pay.

Are Lexus car parts more expensive?

Some Lexus parts can be more expensive than Toyota’s, but most parts are around the same price. Lexus shares much of its mechanical DNA with Toyota.