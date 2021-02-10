Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel: At 33 mpg Highway, It’s a Certified Fuel-Sipper

Over the last year, Ram has released some cool trucks. From the Built to Serve models to the 75th Anniversary Power Wagon and the much-anticipated 1500 TRX, Ram certainly knows how to mix things up and keep us truck guys entertained. But sometimes, you need a rig that is more simple and to the point. That’s where the 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel comes in.

2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel

HFE stands for “High Fuel Efficiency,” which is as straightforward as it gets. Equipped with Ram’s now evergreen EcoDiesel engine, this Tradesman is for buyers who rack up the miles during the workday. Fuel economy numbers for the two-wheel drive Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel are 23/33 city/highway and 26 combined.

With those figures, the 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is now the most fuel-efficient truck in the Ram lineup.

“Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership, and as the no-compromise benchmark for efficiency and performance, we continue to listen to customer input by offering unsurpassed fuel economy,” explained Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “The Ram 1500 is America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb-ft. of torque and the most capable light-duty diesel with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds, and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.”

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available as a crew cab four-door with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed and 20-inch aluminum wheels. Other features include a black bumper and grille, tonneau cover, wheel-to-wheel side steps, and cloth bucket seats. Available exterior colors include Bright White Clear Coat or Diamond Black Crystal.

Expect the truck at Ram dealerships in the second quarter of 2021, with a starting MSRP of $42,240. Tack on an additional $1,695 for destination.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Ram.