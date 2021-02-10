Nissan Maintenance Cost: What You Can Expect To Pay (2021)

Nissan maintenance costs are much more affordable than the industry average.

Drivers pay an average of $500 per year for scheduled maintenance and unscheduled repairs.

Having an extended car warranty may reduce overall ownership costs by paying for repairs after the Nissan factory warranty expires.

Buying a Nissan goes beyond the sticker price. Drivers should also budget for their annual Nissan maintenance cost. In this article, we’ll cover average annual Nissan maintenance costs, the factory-recommended service schedule, and what factors impact service expenses.

There are a few ways you can save money on ownership costs, such as having regular maintenance performed and buying a prepaid maintenance plan. An extended auto warranty can help lower out-of-pocket repair costs as well. We reviewed the best extended car warranty companies to help drivers find the best price.

Average Nissan Maintenance Cost

According to RepairPal, drivers pay an average of $500 per year for Nissan maintenance costs. This price includes routine services as well as unexpected repairs. Compared to the industry average of $652 per year, Nissan vehicles are affordable to maintain. This lower cost reflects widely available Nissan parts and high vehicle reliability ratings.

What you pay for Nissan maintenance will also depend on which model you own. Below is a maintenance cost comparison between a few popular Nissan models.

Nissan Model Average Annual Nissan

Maintenance Cost* Nissan Versa $456 Nissan Rogue $467 Nissan Altima $483 Nissan Maxima $540 Nissan Titan $555 Nissan GT-R $920

*Data from RepairPal.

Nissan maintenance costs are most expensive for the GT-R, as it’s a high-performance vehicle designed for the race track. If you’re saving up for a GT-R, be aware that it costs about the same to maintain as a European luxury car. Other Nissan models’ upkeep costs are relatively low and in line with other popular commuter brands.

What Determines Nissan Maintenance Cost?

Ownership costs include scheduled service and unscheduled repairs. These costs vary, but there are a few things that you should expect. Routine Nissan service occurs every six months or 5,000 miles, and it includes a tire rotation, engine oil change, and a basic inspection. Beyond this baseline, your car will need additional services as it ages.

Here’s a sample Nissan maintenance schedule, according to Trophy Nissan:

Nissan Service Interval Service Item Every six months or 5,000 miles Oil and oil filter change, tire rotation, and basic inspection Every 18 months or 15,000 miles In-cabin microfilter replacement Every 36 months or 30,000 miles Engine air filter and brake fluid replacement Every six years or 60,000 miles Spark plugs, battery, and brake pads replacement Every nine years or 90,000 miles Timing belt and steering fluid replacement Every 126 months or 105,000 miles Engine coolant replacement

Keep in mind that this is a general Nissan maintenance schedule, and your vehicle may need different services. Consult your owner’s manual or the Nissan website to find your specific schedule.

Nissan Reliability

It’s important to follow your vehicle’s maintenance schedule to avoid paying for costly repairs later on. RepairPal gives Nissan a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating for reliability, placing it ninth out of 32 car brands. This above-average score reflects Nissan vehicles’ affordable maintenance costs and low likelihood of needing a repair – only 0.3 times per year.

Nissan repair costs are modest but some can cost hundreds of dollars as your car ages. For example, Nissan drivers may pay between $1,390 and $1,653 on average to replace a fuel injector. Other commonly reported issues include:

Faulty fuel level sensors

Catalytic convertor failure

Crankshaft and camshaft sensor recalls

Can a Car Warranty Lower Your Nissan Maintenance Cost?

If you want to keep your budget predictable and save money, an extended car warranty may be a worthwhile investment. An extended car warranty, also called a vehicle service contract or vehicle protection plan, foots the bill for covered repairs after your factory warranty expires. You just pay for a deductible and the cost of the contract.

Over time, an extended warranty can end up paying for itself and more in repairs. Based on quotes we collected, the average extended auto warranty costs $2,601. These contracts can also reduce the chance that you’ll pay out of pocket for a wide variety of mechanical breakdowns.

Extended warranties usually come with free, added benefits like roadside assistance and rental car coverage, which can further reduce costs if a mechanical breakdown occurs. With an extended warranty, you also have more incentive to follow your maintenance service schedule – most providers require you to record all performed services to keep the warranty valid.

Nissan Extended Warranty

Nissan extended warranty coverage, referred to as the Security+Plus® Extended Protection Plans, can last up to eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first. Drivers can pick between three plans ranging from basic powertrain warranty protection to comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage. Nissan also offers a prepaid car maintenance plan that can cover up to eight years of scheduled maintenance.

Extended Warranty Coverage From an Independent Provider

A reputable independent provider is another option for Nissan extended warranty coverage. There are some benefits to this option, including:

Coverage can last up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles.

Leading independent providers offer five or six coverage options.

Third-party options are usually cheaper than dealer-backed plans.

You can choose any licensed repair shop, while Nissan’s warranty is only valid at participating dealerships.

If you want to save money on an extended warranty or want more flexibility in where you can go for repairs, it’s a good idea to consider third-party options.

Our Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

Whether you’re looking for the lowest price or the right level of coverage for your Nissan, it’s best to reach out to multiple providers for quotes. After reviewing third-party companies throughout the industry, we chose Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car as some of our top picks for coverage in our best extended car warranty review.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance had high ratings in each of our review categories, including coverage, cost, customer service, transparency, and industry reputation. Endurance also offers an extensive selection of extra perks, which includes roadside assistance, rental car coverage, tire repairs, ID theft protection, and key fob replacements.

Drivers can choose between six Endurance coverage plans, one of which – the EnduranceAdvantageTM plan – combines maintenance and repair coverage. This can be an attractive option for drivers looking to reduce repair and maintenance costs over time.

Learn more about our No. 1 pick in our Endurance warranty review and get a free quote below.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

If you take care of your Nissan, it can last for many miles. CARCHEX is the best extended warranty provider for well-loved vehicles, as its plans can extend up to 250,000 miles. It offers five levels of coverage that range from basic powertrain coverage to bumper-to-bumper warranty protection.

CARCHEX is endorsed by industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and CARFAX. The company has been in business since 1999, and it holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Learn more about this provider in our CARCHEX review. To see how much you would pay for coverage, get a personalized quote below.

Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Plans

Protect My Car is another provider that stood out in our research. The company offers three standard extended warranties as well as three hybrid plans that combine maintenance and repair coverage. By purchasing prepaid maintenance, you can reduce your service costs and offset inflated pricing.

Read more details about this provider in our Protect My Car review and get a free quote below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which cars are most expensive to maintain?

High-end, luxury vehicles designed with ultra-performance specs are the most expensive to maintain. BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz are all fairly expensive, though their entry-level vehicles can have more reasonable maintenance costs. If you want something like a Mercedes AMG, BMW M8, or Acura NSX, be prepared to pay expensive annual maintenance costs.

Does Nissan offer free maintenance?

At this time, Nissan doesn’t offer complimentary maintenance on a national level. However, individual dealerships may provide free maintenance.

Which car brand has the lowest maintenance cost?

According to RepairPal, Honda vehicles have the lowest maintenance costs. Drivers pay $428 per year in average maintenance and repair costs.