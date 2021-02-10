After just five years on the market, Genesis rates No. 1 for vehicle dependability.

Genesis provides the longest powertrain warranty coverage of any luxury brand.

A comprehensive extended warranty is available for Genesis.

Launched by Hyundai Motor Company in 2015, the Genesis luxury brand has already won top auto industry accolades for vehicle quality and reliability. The Genesis car warranty also offers what many consider the best overall coverage of any luxury brand and comes with numerous vehicle service perks.

The 2020 Genesis model line includes the G70, G80, and G90 sedans, while the GV80 SUV arrives this summer.

Kudos to Genesis for creating such a line of high-quality vehicles and customer benefits right from the start. For customers who plan to keep their Genesis vehicles beyond the factory warranty coverage period, an extended warranty or service contract makes sense to maximize peace of mind while minimizing the financial impact of repairs. No vehicle, no matter how good its quality ratings and history, is immune from potential mechanical failures, and the more complex the vehicle, the more expensive those repairs can be.

Genesis offers an extended warranty product called the Genesis Protection Plan, with terms up to 10 years/120,000 miles.

Third-party warranty companies have also stepped up to offer coverage on this burgeoning luxury brand. That means you’ll have more extended warranty choices in addition to what Genesis dealers offer. A key benefit of a third-party warranty is you can buy before or even after the factory warranty expires. That gives you financial flexibility and the opportunity to decide if you still love your Genesis enough after five years to keep it even longer.

2020 Genesis Warranty Details

New vehicle limited warranty 5 years/60,000 miles Powertrain warranty 10 years/100,000 miles (original owner) Audio/navigation/Bluetooth 5 years/60,000 miles Perforation (rust-through) 7 years/unlimited miles Paint 3 years/36,000 miles Battery 3 years/36,000 miles Adjustments 1 year/12,000 miles Replacement parts 1 year/12,000 miles Accessories 1 year/unlimited miles

Transferring a Genesis Warranty

If you sell your Genesis to a private party, any remaining portion of the five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty transfers. That warranty covers the powertrain for the remaining part of the term. The extension of the powertrain warranty to 10-years/100,000-miles applies only to the original owner, however, and does not transfer. This is the same warranty policy used by Hyundai and Kia.

Genesis Emissions Warranty

While federal regulations require exhaust emission control systems be covered for two years/24,000 miles, some brands go beyond that. Genesis covers these systems for the five-year/60,000-mile new car limited warranty period. Some components, including the catalytic converters and powertrain control module, are covered for eight years/80,000 miles, as required by federal regulations.

Paint Warranty Exclusions

Keep in mind the Genesis paint warranty covers defects related only to material or factory workmanship, not the effects of everyday vehicle usage. The warranty won’t cover damage caused by everyday hazards, such as industrial fallout, acid rain, salt, hail, and windstorms. Also, scratches made in the paint are not covered, nor are chips caused by sand, gravel, or other road debris.

How Does The Genesis Warranty Compare?

Here’s how the Genesis warranty compares with the new vehicle and powertrain warranties of competitors:

Brand New vehicle warranty Powertrain coverage Genesis 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles Audi 4 years/50,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles BMW 4 years/50,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles Cadillac 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Infiniti 5 years/60,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Jaguar 4 years/50,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Lexus 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Lincoln 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Mercedes-Benz 4 years/50,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles

Genesis Free Maintenance

All Genesis models also come with complimentary maintenance for three years/36,000 miles. It’s part of a program called Genesis Service Valet, which also runs for that period. The customer can use the Genesis mobile app or online portal to schedule service appointments. The dealer will pick up your car from wherever you choose and leave a loaner vehicle in its place. When the service is complete, your car is returned and the loaner taken back. (Lincoln offers a similar program.)

The Genesis Service Valet program also provides three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services. Enhanced Roadside Assistance includes tire changes or transportation to the nearest Genesis dealer or authorized service facility, plus reimbursement for inconvenience. The connected services include Destination Search and Remote Start with climate control.

Genesis Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles

With Genesis cars starting to come off their leases, the brand is preparing to launch its Certified Pre-Owned vehicle program later in 2020. An overview on the Genesis website indicates the program will include a thorough inspection, “comprehensive warranty,” Genesis Connected Services, and roadside assistance with rental car and travel interruption reimbursement.

Genesis Quality & Reliability

Genesis took the top place in both the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study and top place in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. That means Genesis vehicles have pleased their owners when new (first 90 days of ownership) and when they had been driven for three years. This is a similar situation to what Toyota achieved when it launched its Lexus luxury brand a little over 30 years ago.

“In a constantly improving business like the automotive industry, you’ve got to be there for your customers,” said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. “These awards, given years after these cars were initially sold, demonstrate our commitment to providing industry-leading reliability.”

Consumer Reports concurs with those results, having put the Genesis brand in second place among all car brands, behind only Porsche. That’s based on the magazine’s thorough vehicle tests and its owner surveys for reliability. Consumer Reports put all three current Genesis sedans on its “Recommended” list.

Some might ask, “Do I really need an extended warranty for a high-quality vehicle?” If you lease your Genesis, you won’t need extended warranty coverage unless you plan to purchase the vehicle at the end of the lease.

According to a recent IHS Markit study, drivers now keep their vehicles an average of nearly 12 years.

Repair cost data is not yet available from RepairPal, which tracks such data for all brands. The reason is simple: many Genesis vehicles on the road today are still covered by their original new-vehicle or powertrain warranties.

If you buy your Genesis, you may wish to keep and enjoy it for many years. In that case, you might want the added peace of mind of having your Genesis warranty extended.

Extending Your Genesis Warranty

Genesis offers its own extended warranty, called the Genesis Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract. This is a single comprehensive vehicle service contract that covers more than 1,500 components, including these systems:

Engine, transmission, transaxle (rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive)

Climate control

Front and rear suspension

Fuel and electrical systems, including sensors

Power windows and seats

Steering, brakes, CV boots

Navigation, audio, high-tech

The Genesis Protection Plan also includes some important additional benefits:

24-hour roadside assistance

Towing to the nearest participating Genesis dealership or authorized service provider

Rental car reimbursement up to $35 per day for up to 10 days

Trip interruption coverage up to $200 per day for up to five days

Transferable coverage

Third-Party Warranty Benefits

Genesis is a young brand, but has the history and success of Hyundai Group and Hyundai Motor America to back it up. As the brand sells more vehicles, and especially when Genesis CPO vehicles become available this year, there will be more of a spotlight on extended warranty choices available to customers.

Third-party extended warranty options are readily available now. We think they’re worth considering for these reasons:

More choices: Third-party warranty companies offer a wider selection of plans than the single Genesis Protection Plan. For example, you could purchase a powertrain-only warranty as a more affordable option, a top-level Titanium plan such as offered by CARCHEX, or something in between to suit your budget and needs.

More service points: A third-party warranty allows you to have covered repairs performed at some 30,000 certified service providers nationwide. Genesis vehicles are sold and serviced through Hyundai dealers currently, and the brand is establishing its own network of about 300 dealers. If you buy a Genesis, be sure to confirm with the selling dealer where your vehicle will be serviced or receive warranty-covered repairs.

Roadside assistance and other perks: Our top-rated third-party warranty providers all include excellent roadside assistance, trip interruption benefits, and rental car reimbursement should a mechanical failure leave you waiting for a covered repair far from home. These benefits compare well to those offered by the Genesis extended warranty. For optimal benefits, we recommend you check out our provider with the best coverage, Endurance. All new members have access to a free year of Endurance Elite, a program that provides additional membership perks.

Genesis Poised for Success

If Genesis is not on your radar for a luxury car purchase, it probably should be. Based on the critical acclaim Genesis models are receiving, there’s a good chance many customers will choose to keep their Genesis vehicles for years beyond the original warranty coverage. That’s a reason to contact a few of the best extended warranty companies and gather information on plans and pricing before visiting a Genesis dealer.