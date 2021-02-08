Hennessey V8 Raptor vs Stock Ford Raptor Drag Race Video

The recent reveal of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor created a lot of excitement! Although fans were hoping for a V8 right away, Ford said the Raptor R, set to debut next year, will have a V8. While we don’t know all the details on the Raptor R, this video from Hennessey Performance shows just how potent the off-road truck can be with a monster V8.

The “Velociraptor” in this video features a 5.0-liter V8 Ford engine, a 2.9-liter supercharger system (seven psi boost), and upgrades to the fuel injector and air induction systems. Watch what happens when this Hennessey Raptor takes on a stock Raptor with the 3.5 EcoBoost.