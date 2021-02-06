Hyundai Maintenance Cost: How Much Will You Pay? (2021)

Hyundai’s maintenance costs are affordable compared to the industry average.

Hyundai’s maintenance plan can cover scheduled services up to seven years or 105,000 miles, whichever comes first.

You can also get an extended auto warranty plan to reduce unexpected, out-of-pocket repair costs and keep a steady budget.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Hyundai vehicles are known for reliability and quality, but before you make a purchase, it’s best to learn more about your annual Hyundai maintenance cost. There is always more to pay for a vehicle than the sticker price alone.

In this article, we’ll discuss average annual Hyundai maintenance costs, manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedules, and factors that affect your total Hyundai ownership costs. We’ll also go over ways to save in the long term, including Hyundai’s prepaid maintenance plans and extended car warranties.

An extended warranty can lower out-of-pocket vehicle costs by covering repairs. We’ve reviewed several reputable extended car warranty companies and will highlight a few of our top recommendations. You can learn more about our top picks by getting free quotes below.

Best Extended Warranty Check out our top picks for your car: View Article

Average Hyundai Maintenance Cost

According to RepairPal, Hyundai maintenance costs an average of $428 annually, which reflects routine services and unexpected repairs. Compared to the industry average of $652, Hyundai vehicles are very affordable to maintain.

Here’s an overview of maintenance costs for several popular models:

Hyundai Model Average Annual Hyundai Maintenance Cost Hyundai Tucson $426 Hyundai Elantra $452 Hyundai Sonata $458 Hyundai Veloster $493 Hyundai Santa Fe $515

*Data from RepairPal.

Average maintenance costs vary slightly between Hyundai models, and vehicle age and mileage also impact Hyundai ownership costs. Keep in mind, you’ll pay more for repairs as your vehicle ages and parts begin to wear out.

Ownership costs are much less than luxury vehicles and are in line with other reputable brands like Honda and Kia.

What Determines Hyundai Maintenance Costs?

RepairPal gives Hyundai a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating for its reliability, ranking it in fourth place out of 32 car brands. Compared to industry averages, Hyundai drivers visit the repair shop fewer times per year and are less likely to encounter a severe repair.

Total Hyundai ownership costs include maintenance services at different intervals and repairs as parts wear out. Here’s an example service schedule for a 2020 Hyundai Sonata, according to Hyundai:

Hyundai Service Interval Maintenance Item Every 7,500 miles Cabin air filter replacement, engine oil replacement, oil filter replacement, tire rotation, and inspection of air cleaner filter, air conditioning, battery, brakes, driveshaft,

exhaust pipe, suspension mounting bolts, and vacuum hose Every 15,000 miles Brake fluid, fuel filter, fuel tank, and parking brake inspection Every 30,000 miles Air cleaner filter replacement and inspection of fuel and steering systems At 60,000 miles,

then every following 15,000 miles Drive belt inspection At 97,500 miles Spark plugs replacement At 120,000 miles and 150,000 miles Coolant replacement

Your Hyundai may have different maintenance requirements. For a vehicle-specific schedule, you can check your owner’s manual or visit Hyundai’s website to see your recommended service intervals. The website will outline your next service date based on your vehicle model, age, mileage, and driving conditions.

Keep in mind, systems inspections may turn into replacements as your car ages. For example, newer drive belts can last up to 100,000 miles, so you’ll need to be prepared for your mechanic to recommend a replacement around that time.

Hyundai’s service schedule is predictable, but it’s hard to plan for vehicle breakdowns. Having a savings account for auto repairs or purchasing an extended car warranty can come in handy for unexpected scenarios. According to RepairPal, Hyundai drivers commonly report the following problems:

Parking lights don’t turn off

Transmission doesn’t shift correctly

Check engine light for crankshaft position sensor failure

Hyundai Maintenance Plan

Hyundai offers three prepaid maintenance plans for drivers who want to plan for services ahead of time. Each option can cover services up to seven years or 105,000 miles, whichever comes first. Here’s how the plan coverage compares:

Maintenance Service Pre-Paid Maintenance Pre-Paid Maintenance

With Tire Rotation Pre-Paid Scheduled Maintenance Oil change ✓ ✓ ✓ Oil filter change ✓ ✓ ✓ Tire rotation ✓ ✓ Multi-point inspection ✓ ✓ Climate control air filter replacement ✓ Air cleaner filter replacement ✓ Coolant replacement ✓ Spark plugs replacement ✓ Hybrid starter-generator (HSG)

belt replacement ✓ Transmission fluid replacement ✓ Differential oil replacement ✓

All services are performed by factory-trained technicians, which means you can only go to Hyundai dealerships for maintenance. Prepaid maintenance plans can save you money in the long term, as service prices may increase over time. However, you can often find cheaper repair and maintenance costs by going to an independent repair shop.

Hyundai Maintenance Plan Pros Hyundai Maintenance Plan Cons Locks in service prices for the contract term Only valid at Hyundai dealerships Service performed by factory-trained technicians May cost more than independent mechanic services Provides incentive to get your car serviced on time

Can a Car Warranty Lower Your Hyundai Maintenance Cost?

One of the main benefits of an extended warranty is that it lowers out-of-pocket repair costs when you have a mechanical or electrical breakdown. A single repair can cost $1,000 or more, but if the item is covered, you’d just pay your deductible and a one-time or monthly contract payment.

For many drivers, an extended auto warranty provides peace of mind and financial predictability after the factory warranty expires.

Hyundai Extended Warranty

The Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty covers a range of repairs for five years or 60,000 miles. After it expires, an extended warranty can continue repair coverage. The Hyundai extended warranty from the manufacturer can last up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, but it isn’t the only option on the market.

If you choose to buy Hyundai’s extended warranty plan, you’ll deal with restrictions similar to its prepaid maintenance plan. The Hyundai Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract (VSC) is only valid at Hyundai dealerships and specific approved facilities. While 10 years or 100,000 miles may sound like a long time, your Hyundai will probably last much longer.

Extended Warranty From a Third-Party Provider

Leading third-party plans can cover up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles and are valid at any certified repair facility. Remember, though, that you might not get genuine Hyundai parts like you would at a dealer repair shop. Plans come in a range of coverage levels, including basic powertrain protection and comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage.

If you’re looking to save money, third-party vehicle service contracts are usually more affordable than factory-backed extended warranties. Additionally, some providers offer maintenance plans to offset repair cost inflation.

Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

There are many third-party providers on the market, but some rise above the rest. Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield all scored highly in our review of the industry’s best extended car warranty companies. Since extended warranty prices are based on your vehicle, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from more than one company to find the best price.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Endurance: Best Overall

We named Endurance the Best Overall based on its strong industry reputation, extensive coverage options, and affordable prices. The provider offers six coverage plans that can last up to 200,000 miles, including the EnduranceAdvantageTM plan. This extended warranty plan covers both maintenance and repairs – an attractive option for drivers looking to lower their overall Hyundai ownership costs.

Learn more about coverage in our complete Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX is another top-rated warranty provider and is endorsed by industry leaders like Edmunds.com, CARFAX, and Kelley Blue Book. The company offers five levels of coverage that can last up to 250,000 miles, which more than doubles Hyundai’s extended warranty. CARCHEX’s long-lasting vehicle protection plans also make it the best option for older vehicles.

Get more details in our full CARCHEX review.

CarShield: Best Prices

After comparing quotes from multiple providers, we found that CarShield offered the most affordable extended warranty contracts. Many drivers find low-cost coverage through the company, so it’s a good idea to get a quote from CarShield if you want to stay within a certain budget. CarShield offers six levels of coverage that can extend up to 200,000 miles.

Learn more about this provider in our CarShield review.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Hyundais expensive to maintain?

Maintaining a Hyundai is affordable compared to many other car brands. Drivers pay about $468 per year on average for maintenance and repairs, which is about $200 cheaper than the industry average.

Do Hyundai cars last long?

With regular maintenance, Hyundai vehicles can easily last more than 200,000 miles. Parts are affordable, and the cars are easy to work on, so any reputable repair shop can help you keep your Hyundai going for a long time.

Does Hyundai have free maintenance?

Hyundai offers complimentary maintenance on new 2020 and 2021 vehicles purchased after February 1, 2020. The Hyundai complimentary maintenance program provides engine oil changes, oil filter changes, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections until three years or 36,000 miles after the vehicle’s in-service date.