2022 Nissan Pathfinder Revealed: Engine Specs, Safety Features, Available Technology & More

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has just rolled out with a bunch of new updates and changes. 35 years after the first Pathfinder, the 2022 model will feature a rugged all-new design, new transmission, seating for up to eight, and a new 10.8-inch heads-up display along with a host of safety features. What’s not to like?

Wait. Did I just type that? 35 years? Man, I am getting old. Yeah, I know that the Pathfinder started in the Japanese home market before heading to American shores, but that still seems like yesterday.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Engine & Powertrain

Although the completely new exterior is what you’ll notice first, it’s the powertrain and other underpinnings that are even more noteworthy. Nissan seems to have really done their homework for 2022 because this thing sure seems like the real McCoy.

Every 2022 Pathfinder is powered by a 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 with 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft. of torque. That’s pretty darn good. That’s enough power and torque (most importantly) without getting on the far side of an efficiency curve. That plant is hooked up to a new nine-speed automatic, which Nissan says provides smooth and direct vehicle response.

This continuing trend of trucks and SUVs with umpteen speeds continues. At first, it seems like overkill, but if you’ve ever tried to haul a heavy trailer with too few cogs in the box, you’ll understand this is a good thing indeed. Nissan says the combination of the V6 and all-new nine-speed provides confidence when merging or driving out of a turn, and minimizes rpm variation on a grade. And I am not going to argue with them.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Photo: Nissan North America.

4×4 System & Drive Modes

Since we’re well into the 21st century, it’s not surprising to find that the Pathfinder is replete with lots of tech in the 4WD system, which has a direct coupling feature. There are seven positions total for the Drive and Terrain Mode Selector as well. This means getting moving in low traction scenarios (ice, sand, etc.) should be pretty easy. The mode you are in – Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut, and Tow – is displayed as a notification on the instrument cluster.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Towing Capacity

The final bow on the whole package is towing. The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder can haul 6,000 lbs. when properly equipped. That’s the equivalent of three first-gen Miatas, so you’ll be able to tow fishing boats, ATVs, pop-up campers, or small trailers with ease. Trailer Sway Control is standard, thank you very much.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Interior Treatments & Accents

To go with the all-new exterior, the interior is replete with all sorts of handy features. There’s a new, 12.3-inch digital dashboard with various easy-to-navigate screen options. There’s also a 10.8-inch heads-up display that allows the driver to view things like turn-by-turn directions. An available nine-inch color touchscreen center display sits high on the new instrument panel for easy visibility and accessibility for both the driver and front passenger.

The upholstery is your choice of woven cloth, leather- or premium quilted semi-aniline leather in a range of new colors. Brushed bronze metallic accents are among the seven available interior “environments,” while new ambient lighting adds to the mood. A Spartan work truck the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is not.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on every 2022 Pathfinder, but there are a ton of available tech features. Such features include a WiFi hot spot, navigation, smartphone charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bose stereo with 13 speakers, NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM, and an Intelligent Around View Monitor.

Seating Configurations & Cargo Capacity

There’s also lots of room for your stuff and your kids and passengers. Standard eight-passenger seating sets the tone with available second-row captain’s chairs with a no-tools-required removable center console. The second-row bench seat (which will accommodate the eighth passenger) now offers a one-touch release fold/side with push-button activation from both the driver and passenger sides.

The 60/40 split-folding third-row seat provides maximum flexibility. The Pathfinder’s cargo area can handle a 120-quart cooler or four golf bags with all three-rows up. For those home improvement projects, you can even carry 4×8-foot sheets of plywood. Other niceties include a 10-way power driver’s seat, climate-controlled front seats, tri-zone climate control, second-row climate control, and heated rear seats.

Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 & ProPILOT Assist

Every 2022 Nissan Pathfinder comes equipped with Nissan Safety Shield 360. The standard safety package includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Driver Alertness, and Rear Door Alert are also standard. Blind Spot Intervention, Intelligent Lane Intervention, and Traffic Sign Recognition are available.

ProPILOT Assist, which Nissan describes as a hands-on, driver-assist technology, is available for the Pathfinder SV and SL. The Platinum adds a feature called Navi-link to ProPILOT Assist.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Warranty

Every Pathfinder comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and five years, 60,000 miles worth of powertrain coverage. Depending on how much you plan to drive, a Nissan extended warranty might be of benefit to you.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in 2WD and 4WD configurations and in four trim levels: S, SV, SL, and Platinum. Two packages – SV Premium and SL Premium – are available. There are 14 colors available, including five two-tone treatments. Pricing will be available closer to the Pathfinder’s summer 2021 on-sale date.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Gallery

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.