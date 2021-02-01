2021 Buyer’s Guide to Ironman Tires: Reviews, Costs, & More

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Ironman Review In Our Opinion: Ironman tires are a good option for the daily commute. If you’re not looking to heavily alter your car’s drive and need a product in an affordable price range, Ironman offers a few reputable all-season and all-terrain models. However, the company is not our go-to choice for specialty or performance-focused tires. Industry Standing: Tire Variety: Affordability: Customer Satisfaction: Pros: Very affordable Good all-season and all-terrain models Part of Hercules Tire and Rubber Company Cons: Limited tire choice No tread life warranties Below average tread wear Not best for winter and snow tires 3.3

Ironman tires are one of the better budget-friendly options on the market. Though the tire manufacturer does not have a wide range of products, it does have a few reputable models.

In this review, we’ll discuss which Ironman tires offer the best value, the company’s current industry standing, the cost of Ironman tires, and more. Purchasing a cheaper tire poses some risk, so it’s best to be well informed before making a decision.

About Ironman

A part of the Hercules Tire and Rubber Company, Ironman Tires was established in 1952. Hercules is currently headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. Though Ironman does not boast the same industry reputation or technological innovation as big-name manufacturers, the company still manufactures affordable tires suited for everyday driving.

Ironman produces passenger, SUV, winter, and light truck tires, though it has less selection than other companies. Ironman does not provide original equipment (OE) tires for any manufacturer at this time.

The big pull for Ironman tires is their price point. Compared to brands like Michelin or Goodyear, Ironman offers cheap tires – depending on the size and model, some Ironman tires cost less than $50. However, unlike other affordable tires, such as Cooper tires, Ironman tires will not last as long nor perform quite as well.

Ironman Tires Industry Ratings

Most, though not all, Ironman tires are graded based on an evaluation system created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This system is called Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), and it grades tires – except specialized tires – based on their treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.

Here’s an explanation of the UTQG grading system:

Treadwear: This grade estimates the longevity of your tires. To calculate treadwear, tires are measured against a control tire given a rating of 100. If a tire has a 500 treadwear rating, that means it lasted five times longer than the control. Most passenger tires have between a 300 and 500 treadwear rating, according to data from SaferCar.gov.

Traction: This grade measures how well your tires “grip” a wet road. Traction grades are given on a scale of AA, A, B, or C. Good day-to-day passenger tires typically receive an A rating.

Temperature: This grade evaluates a tire’s heat resistance on a scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to withstand different temperatures based on their specialization. High-performance tires, for example, usually move at much higher speeds than an all-season tire, and in turn, have higher temperature ratings.

It’s important to note that the NHTSA does not oversee UTQG tests. Manufacturers and independent companies hired by brands are responsible for tire testing and reporting.

Below, we detail a few popular Ironman tire models and their treadwear, traction, and temperature scores using data from SaferCar.gov.

When stacked up against other all-season models, Ironman tires perform slightly below average. For example, the Cooper Evolution Tour is a comparable all-season tire to the models listed above. It holds a 580 to 600 treadwear rating, depending on the speed rating.

If you want to know more about a tire you already own, you can check the tire’s sidewall for the UTQG grade.

Most Popular Ironman Tires

Ironman’s most popular tires are a few basic all-season and all-terrain models. They are best suited for drivers looking for a simple, low-cost tire without a large emphasis on performance or specialty. In short, they get the job done.

Here are some of the most popular Ironman tires:

Ironman RB-12 : A very affordable all-season tire designed for an even wear and good grip on wet roads

: A very affordable all-season tire designed for an even wear and good grip on wet roads Ironman All Country A/T : An all-terrain tire with decent-sized tread blocks, a buttress tread design for improved traction, and moderate sipes

: An all-terrain tire with decent-sized tread blocks, a buttress tread design for improved traction, and moderate sipes Ironman GS906 : A standard all-season touring tire featuring a symmetric tread pattern and improved rolling resistance for better fuel efficiency and traction in all conditions

: A standard all-season touring tire featuring a symmetric tread pattern and improved rolling resistance for better fuel efficiency and traction in all conditions Ironman iMove Gen2 A/S: A high-performance all-season tire with an asymmetric tread pattern and several design features to increase water evacuation and decrease noise (though it may not be the best winter tires for snow and ice use)

Unlike other tire brands, Ironman does not offer tread life warranties with its products. However, it does offer a Limited Protection Policy for the first five years after initial purchase. If your tire has any defects in materials or workmanship during this period, Ironman will replace the tire so long as you have proof of purchase. This warranty only applies to original buyers – if you buy a car with a set of Ironmans on it, they won’t be covered by the protection policy.

Cost of Ironman Tires

Ironman tires are a solid option for drivers looking for a budget-friendly tire without many bells and whistles. Using data from Tire Rack, the average Ironman tire costs between $85.08 to $165.45. Based on this average, a new set of Ironman tires would only cost between $340.32 and $661.80 total.

According to TireBuyer.com, inexpensive tires cost between $50 and $150 per tire. However, the cheapest tires don’t always mean the best value tires. Alongside initial cost, drivers should also consider how long a tire lasts. As we mentioned, Ironman tires do not come with tread life warranties, but most tend to last around 40,000 miles. This is below the 50,000-mile industry average.

Here are some example costs of Ironman tires from TireBuyer.com:

Ironman Tire Reviews & Ratings

Ironman tires are not lauded with many superlatives or industry awards, but they have positive customer reviews and ratings. Upon reviewing multiple tire retailer sites, most Ironman tire models hold a 3.5-star rating or above. Most customer reviews praise the tires’ affordability, low noise, and comfort.

Here’s what customers have to say about Ironman tires:

Positive Ironman Tires Reviews

“The [Ironman All Country A/T] tires have performed better than I anticipated, and [I’m] very happy with the wet and snow performance of these tires. [I] went off-road with them recently and the sidewall held up great on rocky terrain. Overall, 10/10 would definitely recommend and buy again in the future.” – Chris via TireBuyer.com

“Great set of [Ironman All Country M/T] tires … [I] went out on a limb with my tire guy selling these to me. No M/T is quiet, but these are very reasonable. Good lugs for mud terrain and sand, great pulling power.” – Chase via TireBuyer.com

Negative Ironman Tires Reviews

“The roar on these [Ironman RB SUV] tires is unbearable/unbelievable. Their noise supersedes my radio [without] any conversation inside my SUV. They had to have slipped by quality control, because I refuse to believe they were made this bad intentionally.” – Floyd via TireBuyer.com

“Do not buy [Ironman iMove Gen2 SUV] tires if you plan on driving in snow. Not safe. While you drive, it feels like you are on ice the entire time. These tires should be summer tires only.” – Johnson via TireBuyer.com

Our Thoughts on Ironman Tires: 3.0 Stars

Ironman tires are a fine choice for car owners looking for a simple, no-fuss model in an affordable price range. The company’s all-season tires and all-terrain tires receive positive customer feedback and are more reputable than other cheap tires on the market. However, tire quality often correlates to tire price, so don’t expect superb performance from Ironman tires.

Our Top Recommendations for Tires

If you’ve decided that Ironman tires are not the right fit for you, we recommend looking at some top-rated tire manufacturers. In our industry-wide best tires review, we named Michelin the Best Tires Overall and Cooper the Most Affordable. Both companies produce excellent tires to meet an array of consumer needs.

Michelin Tires: Best Tires Overall

Michelin is our first choice for a reason. We like the company’s impressive product range, long-lasting tread life warranties, and quality focus. While Michelin makes more expensive tires, they will last for years (and miles) to come.

Cooper Tires: Most Affordable

Ironman tires are cheap, but Cooper tires are cheap and high-quality. Though Cooper models are not as affordable as Ironman tires, they offer better tread life warranties and workmanship, so they’ll likely need to be replaced less often. Cooper also offers a much larger selection of tires.

