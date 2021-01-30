2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan: The Most Powerful BMW Production Vehicle Yet.

BMW just rolled out the new 2022 M5 CS Sedan, and man, oh man, does this guy look right and proper. It’s the quickest and most powerful BMW production vehicle ever. Ever. It cranks out 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque and, at 230 lbs. lighter than an M5 Competition, you can expect a zero to 60 time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. Yowzer!

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan: Those Numbers Again

The “M” in BMW stands for “Motor,” and to hammer that point home all you have to do is realize that the M5 CS Sedan is powered by a 4.4-liter M TwinPower turbo V8. That 627 horsepower represents a bump of 10 over the M5 Competition. And the torque figures are a staggering 553 lb-ft. from 1,800 to 5,950 rpm for a 90 rpm wider band than the M5 Competition.

Given that near-tug-like amount of torque is found in a friggin four-door makes me shake my head with excitement, laugh like a maniac, and make a grab for the keys!

Other noteworthy engine specs include the 7,200 rpm redline, the high-pressure direct injection for precise fuel atomization and engine response, the liquid-to-air intercooling for the two turbochargers, and an oil system with two pumps to make sure the M5 CS is as competent on the track as it is on the street.

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan under the hood (BMW engine code: S63B44T4). Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

M xDrive & Active M Differential

The power heads south from das mill and through an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic and thence onto the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. Bang, 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than the M5 Competition) and BANG top speed of 190 mph!

Yes, it’s all-wheel drive but BMW assures us gearheads that the M xDrive system is rear-biased while distributing the 553 ft-lbs. of torque between front and rear axles via an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. The Active M Differential further optimizes power between the rear wheels for maximum grip and lateral dynamics. Selectable xDrive modes include 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD, while the Dynamic Stability Control system can be adjusted between three settings: DSC ON, MDM (M Dynamic Mode), and DSC OFF.

Gearheads will switch to DSC OFF and put it into 2WD, just saying.

Exhaust System & M Sound

The exhaust system is a fancy-schmancy, dual-branch, electric flap-controlled deal with quad stainless-steel tips that “amplify the V8’s soundtrack while giving the option for quieter operation when necessary.” The exhaust characteristics are changed depending on the selected mode: EFFICIENT, SPORT, or SPORT+

With SPORT+, it sounds like a few Bavarian hot-rodders had to explain themselves at some point: “Ehrlicher Offizier, es klang für mich nicht so laut!“

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan: Chassis & Suspension

Although the engine is magnificent, it’s worth noting that BMW has seen to the chassis and suspension tuning as well. Built off the M5 Competition, the M5 CS features stiffer engine mounts, 10 percent firmer springs, increased front negative camber, a firmer rear anti-roll bar, tow-link ball-joint mounts, and an overall 0.2-inch lower ride height.

As with the engine, the chassis features computer enhancements that are driver-controlled. There are COMFORT, SPORT, and SPORT+ driving modes for the M5 CS Sedan. COMFORT mode is for everyday driving, SPORT reduces wheel and body movements, and SPORT+ maximizes performance on smooth asphalt (i.e. your local track).

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan Braking System

The standard M Carbon ceramic brakes feature six-piston fixed front calipers and single-piston rear floating calipers with M logos. The M Carbon ceramic brakes will provide better thermal stability, resistance to fade, and improved wear while also dropping weight by 51 lbs. compared to the standard M Compound brakes found on the M5 Competition.

Also, this is the first application of red calipers for BMW’s carbon ceramic brakes if that means anything to you. Gold calipers are available as a no-cost option if you want to be tacky.

Luxurious & Sporty Interior

The interior, exclusive to the 2022 BMW M5 CS, looks like a cross between a modern German apartment and a spaceship. There are four comfy seats in black Merino leather with Mugello red accents and contrast stitching. The driver and front passengers get new heated and electrically adjustable M carbon bucket seats with aggressive side-bolstering, integrated headrests, and illuminated M5 logos for a bit of flash. Speaking of flash, the headrests of all four seats are imprinted with a map of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which was integral to the M5 CS’s development.

The M Alcantara steering wheel has a perforated section with a red stripe at the 12 o’clock position and carbon-fiber shift paddles with matching red trim in the cut-outs and back panels. Alcantara is also used for the headliner, natch.

The center console cover is black merino leather with red double stitching. You’ll note the lack of a traditional armrest and the armrest area tray to reduce weight further. Red “CS” badging can be seen on the instrument panel and between the rear bucket seats. The M seat belts feature BMW M tri-color stitching. The “M5” badge also appears on the velour M floor mats.

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan: Color Options

And let’s take note of the colors you can get for your 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan. The M5 CS is available in a standard Brands Hatch grey metallic with two optional BMW Individual colors – Frozen Brands Hatch grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic. And I’ve got to say that Frozen Deep Green metallic is a real head-turner. Green is not even close to my favorite color, and that’s what I would go with for my M5 CS.

Pricing & Availability

BMW will be making the M5 CS Sedan for one model year only, just for 2022. Starting MSRP will be (gulp) $142,000 plus $995 destination (gulp!). Yeah, I know, that is a lot of cash, but the possibility of smoking your sports car driving friends with a four-door might make that more attractive. You can pick up your 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan in the second half of 2021.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan Gallery

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.