Ford to Manufacture Mustang Mach-E in China for Local Customers

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will soon be available in China. According to the automaker, the new Mach-E will be manufactured by Changan Ford for local customers. Ford also notes that the Mach-E will aim to set new standards in terms of style and performance for the Chinese high-end EV market.

Hands-Free Driving

The Mustang Mach-E for the Chinese market will be equipped with the latest version of Ford Co-Pilot360 and the SYNC+ intelligent infotainment system. The package will allow Mach-E drivers to operate their vehicles hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways. The Mustang Mach-E vehicles for the Chinese market will also support over-the-air updates.

Range & Performance

Ford says the Mach-E for the Chinese market will have a range of over 370 miles. The Mach-E GT Performance Edition will also be available for the Chinese market. With its front and rear dual-motor setup, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition is expected to achieve a zero to 60 time of around three seconds.

Availability

According to Ford, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E will be available in China later this year.

The Automoblog staff covers automotive industry news, trends, and technology along with new vehicle releases. Automoblog is owned and operated by Gearhead Media LLC., based in Detroit, Michigan and Berlin, Germany.