The ID.4 is VW’s first all-electric SUV with a starting MSRP of $39,995.* In this video, Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing & Strategy for Volkswagen of America, Inc. walks us through the new electric SUV. Schafer covers everything from the exterior design and interior technology to rear cargo and passenger space. This video will help if you are considering a new VW ID.4 SUV.

*Although free for you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you click this link.