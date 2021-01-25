2021 Falken Tires Review: Are They Any Good?

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Falken tires are some of the newest models on the market. The tire manufacturer has quickly established a customer base within the motorsports community, but is Falken worthwhile for the everyday driver?

In this review, we’ll discuss the provider in depth, including company history, industry ratings, most popular Falken tire models, costs, and more. Rather than focusing on one or two tire models, we’ll give you an overview of Falken – that way, you’re well informed before making a costly purchase.

About Falken

One of the newest tire manufacturers in the industry, Falken was established in 1983. The Japanese company is a part of Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Falken was founded to specialize in high-performance tires. Though the company has expanded its tire variety, Falken is still best-known for its high-performance models.

Falken tires are a favorite among motorsports competitors and off-road enthusiasts. In recent years, Falken has participated in the ADAC Zurich 24-Hour Race at Nürburgring, the VLN Endurance Championships, the Formula Drift Championship Series, and the Formula Regional Japanese Championship.

On a consumer level, Falken produces affordable high-performance models as well as a few highly rated all-terrain tires. Though the manufacturer makes a wide variety of products – including passenger, truck, SUV, and crossover tires – Falken has relatively few models within each larger tire category, which can limit choice.

Falken Tires Industry Ratings

Falken reports tire scores based on an evaluation system created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This system is called Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), and it grades tires – except specialized tires – based on their treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.

Here’s an explanation of the UTQG grading system:

Treadwear: This grade estimates the longevity of your tires. To calculate treadwear, tires are measured against a control tire given a rating of 100. If a tire has a 500 treadwear rating, that means it lasted five times longer than the control. Most passenger tires have between a 300 and 500 treadwear rating, according to data from SaferCar.gov.

Traction: This grade measures how well your tires “grip” a wet road. Traction grades are given on a scale of AA, A, B, or C. Good day-to-day passenger tires typically receive an A rating.

Temperature: This grade evaluates a tire’s heat resistance on a scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to withstand different temperatures based on their specialization. High-performance tires, for example, usually move at much higher speeds than an all-season tire, and in turn, have higher temperature ratings.

It’s important to note that the NHTSA does not oversee UTQG tests. Manufacturers and independent companies hired by brands are responsible for tire testing and reporting.

Below, we detail a few highly rated Falken tire models and their treadwear, traction, and temperature scores using data from SaferCar.gov.

If you want to know more about a tire you already own, you can check the tire’s sidewall for the UTQG grade.

Most Popular Falken Tires

Falken’s most popular tires are all-season performance and all-terrain models. Due to their durability and technological advancements, these Falken models are well-suited for their specialty. Falken performance tires are known for their low noise and good handling, while its all-terrain models drive well even in the toughest conditions.

Here are a few of Falken’s most popular tire models:

Falken Sincera SN250 A/S : An H-speed rated grand touring tire suitable for luxurious year-round driving

: An H-speed rated grand touring tire suitable for luxurious year-round driving Falken WildPeak M/T : A mud-terrain tire with a three-ply sidewall, stone ejectors, and reinforced sidewalls and shoulder blocks

: A mud-terrain tire with a three-ply sidewall, stone ejectors, and reinforced sidewalls and shoulder blocks Falken WildPeak A/T3W : One of Falken’s best all-terrain tires, designed with large tread blocks, silica tread design, and biting edges along the shoulder for maximum traction

: One of Falken’s best all-terrain tires, designed with large tread blocks, silica tread design, and biting edges along the shoulder for maximum traction Falken Ziex ZE950 A/S: An all-season high-performance tire featuring particularly wide tread voids and specially designed sipes for traction in dry, wet, and snowy road conditions

These tire models are highly regarded among customers and industry experts alike.

Falken is almost exclusively a replacement tire brand, but it has secured a few original equipment (OE) partnerships in recent years. It currently supplies tires to Jeep, Ram, Subaru, Porsche, and a few others.

Falken’s tread life warranties are longer than average. Though none of its models reach the 80,000 to 90,000-mile mark, most average between 55,000 and 70,000. We were especially impressed by some of the tread life warranties on its high-performance models, which typically wear quicker than other tires.

Cost of Falken Tires

Falken tires are average in terms of cost. They’re not as expensive as some ultra high-performance tires (like Pirelli tires, for example), but they’re also not as affordable as Cooper tires or Nitto tires. Using cost data from Tire Rack, Falken tires cost between $150 and $240 on average.

Considering high-performance tires can cost $300 and above, Falken is a smart choice for drivers looking for a cheaper alternative. Several Falken performance tires also come with longer-lasting tread life warranties than most performance models. Looking at initial cost versus long-term value, Falken tires sit at an affordable price point and offer a long tread life.

Falken Tire Reviews & Ratings

Based on customer reviews and ratings across several tire retailer sites, Falken tires hold a 4.0-star rating on average. Industry experts are keen on the brand’s performance and all-terrain tires, which fare better in customer reviews as well.

Below, we’ve detailed Falken tires’ reviews on Tire Rack to give you a better sense of the brand’s strengths and weaknesses.

Positive Falken Tires Reviews

“For a daily driver, [Falken Azenis FK510] tires are a good bang for your buck. Would I track with them? Maybe. After 12,000 miles, I am at a 6/32nd tread depth. [With] road noise, I can’t really tell because I have a muffler … But I have no complaints. Dry handling is superb, wet handling is also better.” – via Tire Rack

“[Falken Wildpeak A/T3W] tires are more aggressive than what they look to be in the picture. At high speeds, the noise level is little to none. [I] had to pull my buddy out of a hole one night – tires [did] their job and then some. So far, I would recommend this tire any day of the week.” – via Tire Rack

Negative Falken Tires Reviews

“[The Falken Ziex CT50 A/S] is a very poor tire. Road noise was evident in the 20,000-mile range and has become progressively worse. Dealer confirmed the tires have become ‘feathered.’ This is with a solid history of rotations, alignments, balancing, and keeping the pressure at spec.” – via Tire Rack

“Now after three autocross events, [the Falken Azenis RT660] are garbage. I have run multiple RE71R’s and rivals on this same car the last five years and never had issues like this. These were heat cycled the same way I have done on others when I didn’t pay the extra to have it done.” – via Tire Rack

Our Thoughts on Falken Tires: 3.0 Stars

We rate Falken tires 3.0 out of 5.0 stars. We like the tire manufacturer’s dedication to producing high-quality performance and all-terrain tires with exceptional durability, as well as its cheaper price point. However, Falken is best for drivers who know what they’re looking for, not those who need choice.

