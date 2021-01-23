2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview: Two New Trim Levels, Plus an AWD Option

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is refreshed and ready to mingle. Complete with new trim levels and features for 2021, the small(ish) SUV received top marks in last year’s JD Power Initial Quality Study. If you’re looking for an affordable and sharp SUV, the new Outlander Sport makes a strong case. Here is an overview of the vehicle for 2021.

Engine Options & Fuel Economy Ratings

There are two different engine options for the Outlander Sport, depending on if you opt for front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Front-wheel drive models have a 2.0-liter MiVEC DOHC four-cylinder engine with 148 horsepower and 145 lb-ft. of torque. The all-wheel drive Outlander Sport, which employs Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system, has a slightly larger 2.4-liter engine. Said engine creates 168 horsepower and 167 lb-ft. of torque.

Fuel economy is close for both engines. The front-wheel drive Outlander Sport has an EPA rating of 24/30 city/highway, while the all-wheel drive versions come in just slightly lower at 23/29 city/highway. The combined rating for both is 30 mpg.

Standard Safety & Tech Features

Every 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is standard with Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic High Beams. Standard safety and convenience features on the ES and above include rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lights, auto-dimming mirror, and automatic headlights.

An eight-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system is standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on every model except the S and ES. Those latter two trim levels feature a conventional seven-inch display audio system.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Black Edition. Photo: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Two New Trim Levels

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has two new trim levels for 2021, and both dress the small SUV up nicely. The Limited Edition (LE) adds black outside mirrors, a black grille, and black 18-inch alloy wheels. Jump inside the LE to find red accent stitching on the seats, shifter, steering wheel, and parking brake. The Black Edition (BE) really goes for those extra style points by adding the following items:

Side body graphics

Black door handles

Alloy fuel filler door

Black outside mirrors

Large rear body spoiler

Black Edition exterior badging

Tailgate protector trim in gloss black

Black 18-inch wheels with red accents

Gloss black front and rear air dams with red accents

The Outlander Sport Black Edition comes in four colors: Red Diamond, Pearl White, Black Labrador, and Sunshine Orange.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport MSRP

The chart below details the starting MSRP for the 2021 Outlander Sport. Add $1,095 to the figures below for destination and handling ($1,220 if you live in Alaska or Hawaii).

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Model & Powertrain MSRP S FWD $20,995 ES FWD $22,995 LE FWD $23,995 SE FWD $24,695 BE FWD $25,195 ES AWD $24,545 LE AWD $25,545 SE AWD $26,245 BE AWD $26,745 GT AWD $26,995

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Warranty

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion warranty, and a five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program. Mitsubishi’s extended warranty is called the Diamond Care Protection Plan, which expands the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty to seven years or 100,000 miles.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

