How To Budget for Your Acura Maintenance Cost (2021)

On average, Acura owners pay $501 per year for maintenance and repairs.

Acura maintenance costs are low for the industry and very low for luxury models.

Extended car warranties or prepaid maintenance plans can help manage Acura maintenance costs.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Acura vehicles are known for their dependability, which is reflected by their low repair and maintenance costs. RepairPal, a trusted repair cost-estimation site, ranks Acura in second place overall for its reliability, but how much does Acura maintenance cost per year?

In this article, we’ll discuss annual maintenance costs for Acuras, vehicle reliability, and how to lower your overall auto expenses. One way to save money on your auto bill is by buying an extended warranty. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty companies to help drivers find the right provider and will recommend a few options.

Best Extended Warranty Check out our top picks for your car: View Article

Average Acura Maintenance Cost

According to RepairPal, Acura drivers pay $501 on average for annual repairs and maintenance. Compared to other vehicles, this is a relatively low upkeep cost. The average for all brands is $652, and many luxury vehicles have even higher maintenance costs due to expensive specialty parts and high breakdown rates.

Acura maintenance costs vary by vehicle, but all are fairly affordable. Here’s an Acura maintenance cost comparison between a few different models:

Acura Model Average Annual Acura Maintenance Cost* Acura ILX $435 Acura TLX $440 Acura RLX $471 Acura RDX $497 Acura MDX $571

*Data from RepairPal.

What Determines Acura Maintenance Costs?

While scheduled annual maintenance is predictable, long-term Acura maintenance costs depend on the driver. Your driving habits affect how often you need service, and neglecting maintenance can further increase your costs down the road. Car repairs are also difficult to predict, but you can expect to pay more for repairs as your vehicle ages.

According to RepairPal, Acura drivers reported the following problems most often with older vehicles:

Air bag sensor malfunctions

Rough automatic transmission shifting

Shudder or vibration at medium speeds

Many Acuras come equipped with a Maintenance MinderTM, an on-board system that alerts drivers to various maintenance needs as they drive. Here’s a breakdown of what the codes mean in the display, according to Curry Acura:

Acura Maintenance Code What It Means A Replace engine oil B Replace engine oil and oil filter, rotate tires, check parking brake adjustment,

and inspect various systems 1 Rotate tires 2 Replace air cleaner filter, replace cabin air filter, and check drive belt 3 Replace transmission fluid and transfer fluid 4 Replace spark plugs and timing belt, and inspect water pump and valve clearance 5 Replace engine coolant 6 Replace rear differential fluid

The Maintenance Minder monitors individual driver behaviors, but you should also be aware of Acura’s manufacturer-recommended upkeep. Below is a sample maintenance schedule for a 2018 Acura MDX, according to Openbay.

Service Interval Maintenance Item Every 7,500 miles Oil change and tire rotation Every 30,000 miles Air filter replacement, cabin air filter replacement, and rear differential fluid change Every 45,000 miles Brake fluid replacement Every 60,000 miles Transfer case fluid replacement, coolant replacement,

and automatic transmission fluid replacement Every 105,000 miles Timing belt replacement and spark plug replacements

You can find more information about your specific Acura model’s maintenance schedule using your owner’s manual or Acura’s website.

Can a Car Warranty Lower Your Acura Maintenance Cost?

There are several benefits to having an extended car warranty or vehicle service contract to cover repair costs. After your factory warranty expires, an extended warranty foots the bill for mechanical breakdowns resulting from defective materials or workmanship. Rather than pay full out-of-pocket repair costs, you’re only responsible for a deductible and the cost of the contract.

Many extended car warranty providers let you choose your deductible and payment plan (in full or in monthly installments). With this flexibility, an extended warranty can make it easier to plan your auto budget in the long term. It’s also possible for the contract to cover more in repair costs than what you pay for the plan. Many drivers have found this to be the case.

Acura Extended Warranty

The Acura extended warranty can expand factory coverage up to nine years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, the manufacturer’s coverage options are limited and depend on whether you have a new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle. Acura also offers a prepaid maintenance plan that can help drivers stick to the service schedule. Both extended warranty and maintenance plans are only valid at dealerships.

Extended Warranty From a Third-Party Provider

Another option for extended warranty coverage is a third-party provider. Third-party plans can match Acura’s coverage, and they offer more flexibility at a cheaper price. Leading providers let you choose between licensed auto repair shops nationwide rather than limiting your choice to the dealership. These additional repair facility choices can keep your costs low if you have to pay for a non-covered part in conjunction with a covered repair.

Reputable extended car warranty companies offer a wide range of customizable coverage options. Acura has one extended warranty option for used cars, but other companies have five or six coverage plans. And while Acura’s plan can last up to 150,000 miles, third-party plans can last as long as 200,000 or 250,000 miles, depending on the provider you choose.

Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

If you’re thinking about buying an extended warranty to lower your auto bill, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple providers. Prices depend on your vehicle’s mileage and condition, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all plan. In our research, Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield performed well across categories like industry reputation, customer service, and affordability.

Get free quotes from these leading providers to see how much you would pay for coverage.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Endurance: Best Overall

Considering the provider’s strong reputation, positive customer service ratings, and variety of coverage plans, we named Endurance the Best Overall on the market.

The company offers six plans that range from powertrain warranty coverage for crucial components to comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. Endurance recently added a new plan that can cover scheduled maintenance items, as well, which may be able to help you keep down your Acura maintenance costs. Learn more in our Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX is another top-rated provider. The company has been in business for more than 20 years, and it’s endorsed by industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and CARFAX. We chose CARCHEX as the best option for older vehicles because it can cover vehicles up to 250,000 miles. The provider offers five plans that span a wide range of coverage, including a bumper-to-bumper plan. Find out more in our CARCHEX review.

CarShield: Best Prices

Since you probably want to lower Acura ownership costs, why not get a quote from the extended warranty provider with the lowest prices? After comparing multiple quotes, CarShield had the best rates overall. CarShield offers six plans, two of which are geared toward high-tech vehicles and non-standard vehicles like motorcycles. Plans can cover up to 200,000 miles, and they come with perks like rental reimbursement and roadside assistance. Learn more in our complete CarShield review.