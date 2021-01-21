2021 Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 to be Auctioned by Barrett-Jackson for Charity in March

VIN 001 of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition will go up for auction during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in March. The final sale price will benefit the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families.

Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition VIN 001

As VIN 001, the truck is the first of just 702 TRX Launch Edition models. Ram TRX Launch Editions sold out in less than three hours after its limited production run was announced last year. The TRX is Ram’s most powerful 1500-series truck with 702 horsepower from the factory floor. A more comprehensive overview of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX can be found here.

The TRX VIN 001 auction package comes with a unique authentication kit. Said kit includes a book that highlights the development of the TRX, exclusive photos and video, and a Ram truck cover made by the vehicle’s design team.

How To Bid

Those interested in bidding in person, online or via phone are encouraged to visit Barrett-Jackson’s official site. The auction is set for Friday, March 26th.