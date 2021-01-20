Metromile Reviews: Is the Insurance Company Reliable? (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Metromile Review In Our Opinion: Metromile is a great option for people who don’t drive very much and live in one of the eight states coverage is available in. However, customer reviews are mixed. Industry Standing: 70 Availability: 65 Coverage: 80 Affordability: 95 Customer Service: 85 Online Experience: 85 Pros: Low costs Pay-per-mile car insurance Convenient mobile application Rates not based on driving habits Cons: Only available in eight states Not affordable for frequent drivers Some reported issues with in-vehicle device 80

Metromile is a usage-based insurance company that offers low prices based on how many miles you drive. Let’s take a look at coverage, pricing, apps, and Metromile reviews from customers to help you decide if the car insurance provider is right for you.

In this article, we will also determine how Metromile compares to some of the best auto insurance companies on the market. Whenever you’re shopping for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple companies to make sure you get the best deal on coverage. Enter your zip code to see free insurance quotes from top companies in your area.

Metromile Highlights

Metromile is a San Francisco-based insurance company that was founded in 2011, making it relatively new among other providers. However, despite its short history, Metromile reviews show that customers are generally happy with their coverage.

The auto company’s usage-based insurance is unique because it calculates rates based on miles driven rather than driving habits. This means that you won’t be penalized for hard braking or speeding as you would with other usage-based programs like Snapshot® from Progressive or Drive Safe & SaveTM from State Farm.

When using Metromile, you plug the company’s Pulse device into your vehicle’s diagnostics port. It collects data about where your vehicle is and when it’s moved. In addition to the mileage driven, it can tell you where you’re parked and help locate your vehicle in the event of a theft.

Metromile is currently available in the following states:

Arizona

California

Illinois

New Jersey

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Washington

Metromile Auto Insurance Coverage

Even though Metromile is a usage-based insurance company, it still offers the personalized coverage you can get through other insurers. Each state sets its own requirements for the level of insurance you must carry. Your state may only require liability insurance, but it is smart to purchase a full coverage policy for extra protection in the case of an accident.

Metromile offers the following standard auto insurance coverage:

Bodily injury liability : Pays for the medical expenses of another party after an accident you cause

: Pays for the medical expenses of another party after an accident you cause Property damage liability : Pays for the property damage of another party after an accident you cause

: Pays for the property damage of another party after an accident you cause Collision : Covers repairs or the replacement of your own vehicle after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers repairs or the replacement of your own vehicle after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Comprehensive : Covers your own vehicle if it is stolen or damaged in an event that is not a collision, such as a tree fall or flood

: Covers your own vehicle if it is stolen or damaged in an event that is not a collision, such as a tree fall or flood Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Personal injury protection (PIP) : Covers some medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers some medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): Helps pay for medical and property damage expenses if you’re involved in an accident and the at-fault driver can’t be identified, doesn’t have enough coverage, or does not have insurance

Metromile also offers a few extra coverage options that you can choose from:

Roadside assistance : This coverage can be added to your policy at a charge and covers lockouts, flat tires, and towing.

: This coverage can be added to your policy at a charge and covers lockouts, flat tires, and towing. Glass repair : This coverage for windshields, mirrors, and other glass comes with a $0 deductible but is only available in some states.

: This coverage for windshields, mirrors, and other glass comes with a $0 deductible but is only available in some states. Rental car reimbursement: With this option, you can receive up to $30 per day for a rental car while your own vehicle is in the shop after a covered incident. You can get this reimbursement for up to 30 days per accident.

Metromile Auto Insurance Cost

Metromile customers pay a monthly base rate as low as $29, plus a few cents for every mile they drive. Many customers pay as little as six cents per mile.

Here’s how it works: If Metromile gives you a base rate of $29 plus six cents per mile and you drive 500 miles in a month, then you would pay $59 for coverage that month. The exact base and mileage rates you are given will be determined by your driving history, so it is best you get a quote for accurate numbers.

Metromile doesn’t provide a list of discounts online, but Metromile reviews mention at least a multi-car discount. We recommend getting a quote to find out about any money-saving opportunities you can qualify for. Then, compare your quote to other top insurance providers so you can choose the best deal. You can use the easy form below to start getting free quotes from multiple insurers in your area.

Metromile Reviews

Metromile reviews are fairly positive. The company holds an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), along with a customer rating of 3.75 out of 5 stars. Compared to other larger insurance companies, this is a fairly high customer rating and indicates strong customer satisfaction. Let’s take a look at some Metromile reviews from the BBB.

Positive Metromile Reviews

“Metromile has been a great insurance company. [My] car was covered and fixed promptly. I have been a customer with them since 2016 and have had to file only one claim… [I] was hesitant at first because they are not a well-known insurance company, but I have no complaints.” – Anthony via BBB

“I have been a customer [for three years and] got into a small accident last year. Very satisfied with their approach, it works perfectly for [do]-it-yourself people that can use the app to become virtual adjusters. Perfect for pandemic times.” – Luis S. via BBB

Negative Metromile Reviews

“Metromile used to have very good customer service, polite and patient agents, [and] answer your [calls] very [quickly], but unfortunately it no [longer] exists …” – J.Y. via BBB

“[I] am very unhappy with [Metromile] – if there [were] 0 stars I would do that. Everything is good until you need help with [a] claim. [The claims] processing [is] just bad.” – Herman Z. via BBB

Some other negative Metromile reviews mention that the Pulse device drained their vehicle’s battery and that the device malfunctioned when out of cellular range. If you live in a rural area with spotty cell service, you may be penalized often for your device going offline.

Metromile Apps & Technology

One of the ways Metromile sets rates is through its Ride AlongTM program. For two weeks, you can use the Metromile app to track your miles in the background, and at the end of the trial period, Metromile will set your rate. In Oregon, the use of Ride Along can qualify you for additional savings if you are a safe driver.

Once you’ve purchased coverage, the Metromile app will work with the Pulse device. Because it’s connected to your car’s diagnostics port, through the app, you’ll be able to see if your vehicle is experiencing any issues. As mentioned, it can also remind you where you’ve parked, if you’re parked in an illegal zone, or track trips.

The Metromile app earns 3.8 stars on Google Play with over 800 customer reviews. Positive reviews on the site say that the app is easy to use, while negative reviews say there were some glitches when counting miles and with their Metromile Pulse device.

Our Verdict on Metromile: 80%

Our team rates Metromile at 80%. The company offers all standard insurance types, and Metromile reviews are generally positive. If you’re an infrequent driver, Metromile can help you save money without compromising coverage. But you might find better rates at another insurance company if you drive more than 10,000 miles per year.

Top Recommendations for Car Insurance

Our team has conducted research on the top auto insurance companies in the country and ranked them based on factors such as coverage, availability, customer service, and more. Two of the providers we recommend are State Farm and Progressive, which both offer great usage-based discount programs.

See how much you would pay for car insurance by getting free quotes from leading providers below.

State Farm: Best for Students

Our team rates State Farm at 95% overall. State Farm has an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ from AM Best, which indicate it has a positive reputation among customers and a strong financial ability to pay out claims.

The company has a variety of discounts available, including Drive Safe & Save. This is a usage-based program that can save you up to 30% for safe driving habits. To see if this provider fits your needs, read our full review of State Farm auto insurance.

Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

We give Progressive a rating of 95%. Progressive holds an A+ rating from both AM Best and the BBB. Snapshot, Progressive’s mobile app, offers customers usage-based insurance options by tracking driving habits and rewarding good behavior on the road. The Name Your Price® tool allows customers to set a rate online and see policies that work for their budget.

Check out our comprehensive Progressive car insurance review for more information about coverage, discounts, and customer satisfaction.