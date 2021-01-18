Win an Airstream Atlas & $20,000 Cash!

When you have a house on wheels, you can technically live anywhere! In this latest campaign from Omaze, you have the chance to win this Mercedes-Benz-powered Airstream Atlas. It’s more than just a tenement on wheels, but rather, in the words of Cousin Eddie, “that there’s an RV.”

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

The Airstream Atlas is the perfect vehicle for enjoying the great outdoors in style. Roll out the awning for those lazy afternoons but get cozy at night with a roomy Murphy-style bed, a hideaway flatscreen TV, and a power slide-out for extra space. The party continues with the galley kitchenette, two-burner stove, sink, microwave, refrigerator, and freezer. Solar panels and a generator are there to provide extra power.

The Airstream Atlas features a Mercedes-Benz 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel with 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque. A seven-speed automatic helps the Airstream Atlas achieve a 5,000 lbs. max towing capacity. An air ride suspension is standard, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win an Airstream Atlas by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting First Descents, an organization that provides outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by severe health conditions. The participants experience free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle, and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives and connect with others doing the same.

Your donation will support their work, including their recently launched Hero Recharge initiative that provides these same programs to frontline healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.