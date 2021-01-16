Is the Volvo Extended Warranty Worth It? (2021)

Volvo’s extended warranty comes in three varieties and can cover up to 120,000 miles.

All coverage levels include extras like towing, rental car coverage, and travel expense reimbursement.

You can also get extended auto warranties from third-party providers, which usually offer more flexible coverage options.

Known for their safety features and aesthetics, Volvo vehicles impress many drivers on the road today. The Volvo extended warranty covers a range of repairs so drivers can have peace of mind and enjoy their vehicles in the long run. Because Volvos have average reliability ratings, an extended auto warranty can be a worthwhile investment.

Beyond Volvo, third-party extended warranty providers offer additional coverage options and plan terms. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty providers and rated them in categories like customer service, cost, and industry reputation. There are several reputable companies, so we recommend getting multiple free quotes to find the best deal. You can start with our top recommended providers below.

Volvo Extended Warranty Overview

Volvo offers three Volvo Increased Protection (VIP) plans: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain. These Volvo extended warranty plans can cover an additional six years or 120,000 miles. Since Volvo’s original warranty lasts for four years, the longest VIP plan would expire at 10 years or 120,000 miles.

Here’s what each Volvo extended warranty covers:

Powertrain VIP Gold VIP Platinum VIP Engine ? ? ? Cooling ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? Drive Axle ? ? ? Hybrid Components ? ? ? Steering ? ? Brakes ? ? Air Conditioning ? ? Front and Rear Suspension ? ? Electrical ? ? Exclusionary Coverage ?

Volvo Extended Warranty Advantages & Disadvantages

The systems listed above do not cover every part or component. While the Platinum plan offers comprehensive coverage, there are parts and situations excluded from the plan. Here are a few examples:

Glass

Air bags

Alignments

Standard batteries

Catalytic converters

Body parts and panels

Solar-powered devices

Brake drums, pads, and rotors

Wear-and-tear items like hoses and filters

Damage from lack of maintenance or environmental events

Volvo encourages drivers to visit dealerships for repairs. If you can’t make it to a dealership, you can call the extended service contract administrator to find other authorized repair service centers. The administrator may deny a repair if you don’t call ahead and find the right shop.

The Volvo extended warranty also offers a few advantages. All coverage plans include the following perks for covered repairs:

Towing up to $100 per occurrence

Trip interruption up to $100 per day (maximum five days)

Alternate transportation coverage up to $40 per day (maximum 10 days)

Roadside assistance, which includes flat tire services, lockout services, battery jump-starts, and fuel deliveries

Plans are transferable to secondary drivers for a $40 fee. You can cancel a Volvo extended warranty within 30 days for a full refund at no additional cost, and if you cancel between 30 and 60 days, you’ll pay a $50 fee. After 60 days, you can cancel for a prorated refund based on time, mileage, and repairs paid.

Can I Buy a Volvo Extended Warranty?

You can buy a Volvo extended warranty from a dealership in your area or through dealers that support online sales. Your vehicle is eligible as long as it is within the maximum coverage period of 10 years or 120,000 miles. Most auto brands require you to purchase a plan before the factory warranty expires, so Volvo gives drivers more flexibility in this aspect.

Volvo Reliability

Volvo regularly wins awards for safety, but the brand is not known for reliability. However, this is not to say Volvo cars don’t last a long time. They just require a larger investment in repairs and maintenance. According to RepairPal, a trusted cost-estimation site, Volvo owners pay $769 per year on average for maintenance and repairs, which is more expensive than the industry average of $652.

RepairPal rates Volvo 3.5 out of 5.0 stars, ranking it 17th in reliability compared to 32 other brands. However, Volvo drivers are slightly less likely to encounter severe repairs than drivers of other brands. Volvos only have a 9% chance of a severe repair while the industry average stands at 12%.

Here are some problems commonly reported by Volvo drivers along with their estimated costs (via RepairPal):

Volvo Model Repair Estimated Cost Volvo S60 Powertrain control module replacement $833 to $856 Volvo S60 Timing belt tensioner replacement $415 to $512 Volvo XC70 Air conditioning line replacement $731 to $754 Volvo XC70 Radiator fan assembly replacement $785 to $842

You generally won’t encounter higher repair costs until your original manufacturer warranty expires. All new Volvo vehicles come with four years or 50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and powertrain warranty coverage. And for certified pre-owned (CPO) Volvos, the manufacturer provides five years of exclusionary warranty coverage without a mileage limit.

Cost of a Volvo Extended Warranty

All Volvo extended warranties come with a choice of a $0, $100, or $250 deductible. You can purchase a plan when you buy a vehicle or anytime within the coverage zone (10 years or 120,000 miles). If you finance your plan with your vehicle loan, you’ll pay more in interest over the long term.

Our team received quotes for three VIP plans extending five years or 60,000 miles for a 2017 Volvo XC90 with 50,000 miles. The prices below are all for the same term length. Keep in mind, this quote was from a dealership website and prices can vary between dealerships.

Deductible Platinum VIP Gold VIP Powertrain VIP $0 $6,486 $4,286 $2,707 $100 $4,818 $3,373 $2,420 $250 $4,207 $3,035 $2,287

Overall, these prices are somewhat higher than the industry average. For drivers interested in the Volvo extended warranty, choosing a $100 deductible can save you a significant amount of money.

How Much Should You Pay for an Extended Car Warranty?

We’ve compared numerous extended warranty quotes from leading providers. We found the average plan costs $2,601, and prices range from about $1,300 to $4,600. A long-term bumper-to-bumper plan can be expensive, but you shouldn’t have to pay $6,486 like the quote we received for the Volvo above.

So, is the Volvo extended warranty worth it? Volvo’s VIP plans can be worth it if you live close to a dealership and don’t mind paying slightly more for than the market average for extended warranty coverage. However, if you want flexibility in where you can go for repairs, or if you want a longer coverage term, we suggest going with a reputable third-party provider.

Other Options for Extended Car Warranty Coverage

As we mentioned above, you have many more options for extended auto warranty coverage beyond dealership plans. It’s good to know the advantages of a third-party plan when you’re shopping around. For example, most third-party extended warranties are more affordable than dealer-backed plans.

Leading warranty companies allow you to go to any licensed repair facility so that you can choose your shop and mechanic. You aren’t required to go to a Volvo dealership for covered repairs, but the option is available.

Also, warranty companies usually offer better coverage options. Volvo’s extended warranty lasts up to 120,000 miles, but other providers can cover vehicles up to 200,000 or even 250,000 miles. Volvos are built for strength, and many last well beyond the 200,000-mile mark. Third-party vehicle service contracts typically come with several plan perks like roadside assistance and rental car coverage, too.

Volvo aims to sell only hybrid and electric vehicles by 2021. Warranty companies can cover hybrid components, but you need to be sure to pick the right plan for your vehicle.

When you shop around, it’s best to compare reputable extended car warranty companies with plans from Volvo. You can get free, no-obligation quotes from leading extended warranty providers below.