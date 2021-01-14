Should You Buy a Mitsubishi Extended Warranty? (2021)

The Mitsubishi extended warranty can add two years or 40,000 miles of coverage.

The plan is administered by third-party companies, but dealerships can add fees to the sale.

Cheaper and more flexible options may be available from leading extended warranty companies.

Unexpected car repairs can throw a wrench in your budget, which is why vehicle service contracts come in handy. The Mitsubishi extended warranty can provide peace of mind and help you save on out-of-pocket repair costs after the factory warranty expires. But is it worth the investment?

Several reputable companies also offer extended car warranty coverage. In this article, we’ll compare Mitsubishi’s extended coverage with other leading providers. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty companies to help you in your search. Click below to get free quotes from multiple top-rated providers and compare your options.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Mitsubishi Extended Warranty Overview

Mitsubishi’s extended warranty is called the Diamond Care Protection Plan. It extends coverage up to seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Since Mitsubishi already offers a powertrain warranty extending 10 years or 100,000 miles on all new vehicles, the protection plan only expands bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage.

Vehicles are eligible while still within the New Vehicle Limited Warranty period of five years or 60,000 miles. The Mitsubishi extended warranty comes in two varieties, and the higher level covers mechanical breakdowns comparable to Mitsubishi’s bumper-to-bumper warranty. However, plan options vary from dealership to dealership. Drivers can choose between a variety of term lengths and deductibles.

Mitsubishi Extended Warranty Advantages & Disadvantages

Like many other manufacturer warranties, the Mitsubishi extended warranty is only accepted at the manufacturer’s dealerships. There are only about 350 Mitsubishi dealerships in the U.S. Comparatively, Ford has over 3,000 dealers nationwide. Depending on where you live, you could pay excess towing charges to get your car in for a repair if you live far from a Mitsubishi dealer.

Mitsubishi Motors also does not administer the Diamond Care Protection Plan. The warranty is administered by third-party providers like Automotive Warranty Services. In short, you’re buying an aftermarket vehicle protection plan with the price and limitations of a dealer-backed plan. Dealers can add hundreds to the cost of an extended warranty. In this case, a warranty from a warranty company may be a better option.

The Mitsubishi extended warranty from the dealership excludes several parts and situations from coverage, all of which are standard for the industry. Here are a few examples:

Shock absorbers

Cosmetic damage

Catalytic converters

Routine maintenance

Glass repairs or replacements

Alignment and other adjustments

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and filters

Damage from misuse, lack of maintenance, or environmental events

Mitsubishi’s additional coverage also comes with the following perks:

Towing benefit

Claim-free reward benefit

Trip interruption reimbursement

24-hour roadside assistance plan

Rental car reimbursement for covered repairs

Mitsubishi Reliability

Overall, Mitsubishi vehicles are very reliable. Mitsubishi ownership costs are below average, and drivers encounter problems less often than with other makes. However, it can still be a smart idea to purchase an extended warranty for a Mitsubishi – you’ll pay less for a plan since the warranty provider anticipates covering lower repair costs.

According to RepairPal, a trusted cost-estimation website, Mitsubishi drivers pay $535 per year for maintenance and repairs on average. This is cheaper than the industry average of $652 per year. RepairPal rates Mitsubishi 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for its reliability and ranks the brand in sixth place compared to 32 other car brands.

To give you a better idea of what your auto budget may include, here are a few repairs or replacements Mitsubishi drivers have reported:

Mitsubishi Vehicle Repair Estimated Cost Mitsubishi Outlander Blower motor resistor replacement $185 to $241 Mitsubishi Outlander Timing chain replacement $838 to $974 Mitsubishi Eclipse Fuel tank pressure sensor replacement $219 to $230 Mitsubishi Eclipse Drive belt tensioner replacement $250 to $264

As you shop for an extended auto warranty, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with your existing coverage. The Mitsubishi factory warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage, which lasts for five years or 60,000 miles. It also includes powertrain coverage extending 10 years or 100,000 miles. These two warranties are some of the longest in the industry. The Kia warranty, Hyundai warranty, and Genesis warranty all share the same coverage terms.

Only new Mitsubishi buyers receive powertrain coverage for 10 years or 100,000 miles. Secondary buyers will get a reduced warranty of five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, if you purchase a certified pre-owned (CPO) Mitsubishi, you’ll get the full powertrain warranty, as well as any remaining bumper-to-bumper coverage from the original warranty.

Cost of a Mitsubishi Extended Warranty

Mitsubishi doesn’t publish extended car warranty prices online, so you’ll have to get in touch with a local dealer to find out what you’d pay for a Diamond Care Protection Plan. As we mentioned above, dealers can increase the cost of the plan to make a profit.

If you decide to purchase a Mitsubishi extended warranty from the dealership, it’s best to call a few different locations and negotiate as much as you can. You can always get a lower quote from one dealership and then present it to your preferred dealership for negotiation.

After comparing quotes from multiple warranty providers, we found the average extended warranty costs about $2,601. Plans also cost about $636 per year of coverage. You can use these numbers to gauge quotes you find from Mitsubishi and other providers.

Here’s what affects the cost of an extended car warranty:

Provider

Deductible

Coverage type

Coverage length

Vehicle make, model, mileage, and age

Other Options for Extended Car Warranty Coverage

Since third-party providers administer Mitsubishi’s extended warranty, there are a few reasons to skip the dealer and purchase a coverage plan from a third-party company directly. Leading providers offer better coverage and more flexibility than Mitsubishi in a variety of ways.

The Mitsubishi extended warranty improves bumper-to-bumper coverage, but it doesn’t improve powertrain coverage. Other reputable extended car warranty companies can cover powertrain components (and more) for up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles, which is twice what Mitsubishi’s warranty covers.

Third-party plans also allow you to go to any licensed repair facility or service center for coverage. You can go to the same independent mechanic you’ve seen for years, for example. Or, if you move, you don’t have to worry about living near a Mitsubishi dealership.

Additionally, you can buy a new coverage plan after your factory warranty has expired. Unlike Mitsubishi’s extended warranty, third-party providers offer flexible eligibility requirements to drivers with old, high-mileage vehicles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are transmissions covered under an extended warranty?

Transmissions are basic powertrain components and are typically covered under any extended auto warranty plan. However, an extended warranty usually requires a waiting period of 30 days or an inspection, and it won’t cover pre-existing transmission issues.

What warranty does Mitsubishi offer?

Mitsubishi’s factory warranty consists of a bumper-to-bumper warranty for five years or 60,000 miles and a powertrain warranty for 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, subsequent owners only receive five years or 60,000 miles of powertrain coverage.