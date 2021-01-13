Best Home and Auto Insurance Bundle (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

If you need to purchase both home and auto insurance or want to switch your coverage to a new provider, you may save money by bundling policies. In this article, we’ll take a look at what it means to bundle insurance policies, the pros and cons of doing so, and the best auto insurance providers that offer home and auto insurance bundling.

Home and Auto Insurance Bundling Overview

When you purchase multiple types of insurance coverage from the same provider, you may be able to get a bundling discount. This can apply to home and auto insurance as well as other coverage, like life, boat, or motorcycle insurance. Many insurance companies offer discounts for bundling more than one type of insurance coverage. However, it may not be worth it for everyone to bundle home and auto insurance.

Is It a Good Idea to Bundle Home and Auto Insurance?

Bundling home and auto insurance policies can be a great idea for many drivers who own their homes. Here are a few benefits of insuring your home and vehicle with the same provider:

Saving money: Some companies offer discounts up to 25 percent for bundling homeowners insurance and auto coverage. These are often called multi-policy discounts.

Some companies offer discounts up to 25 percent for bundling homeowners insurance and auto coverage. These are often called multi-policy discounts. Easy policy management: When you have multiple policies with the same provider, you only have to be familiar with one process for managing your policy, bills, and claims.

When you have multiple policies with the same provider, you only have to be familiar with one process for managing your policy, bills, and claims. Fewer apps: Today, many providers have mobile apps for their customers to use, so only having one app downloaded and ready to use is convenient.

Should You Always Bundle Home and Auto Insurance?

Typically, bundling provides a good opportunity to streamline your insurance and save money. However, in some instances, it might not be worth it to bundle your home and auto insurance coverage. Here are a couple of reasons you may not want to combine policies:

You’d end up paying more. When the discount isn’t worth it overall for you to save money, you are better off sticking to your current coverage plan. For example, if the discount offered for bundling is 10 percent off of the home insurance premium, but the standard price at your current provider is lower, then there is no need to switch unless it is purely for convenience.

When the discount isn’t worth it overall for you to save money, you are better off sticking to your current coverage plan. For example, if the discount offered for bundling is 10 percent off of the home insurance premium, but the standard price at your current provider is lower, then there is no need to switch unless it is purely for convenience. You’d have to sacrifice coverage. If you’ll have a lower-quality plan or if a new provider doesn’t offer as comprehensive of coverage as you currently have, you may not want to switch.

The cost of car insurance is affected by many factors, including your age, vehicle, and driving record. These factors may also influence whether a bundling discount will make your policy as cheap as if it were separate.

Our Recommendations for Home and Auto Insurance Bundling

We found the following companies to be the best options for bundling home and auto insurance. Each of these companies has a positive industry reputation, nationwide availability, affordable rates, and positive customer reviews.

#1 State Farm: Best for Students

We found State Farm to be the best option for home and auto insurance bundling, as it gives customers up to a 17-percent discount. State Farm offers services nationwide through a network of over 19,000 insurance agents. If you prefer working with an in-person agent, bundling policies is an especially good idea, as one agent will be able to handle all of your needs, whether home- or auto-related.

State Farm has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which means it has a superior ability to pay out claims and works with its customers regularly to resolve issues. The company offers a variety of money-saving opportunities in addition to its multi-policy discount, such as safe driver discounts and safe vehicle discounts.

#2 GEICO: Best Overall

GEICO offers multi-policy discounts for home and auto insurance, as well as renters insurance. In our research, GEICO consistently comes out as one of the most affordable options. However, it does not provide a specific discount percentage online, so you’ll need to get a quote for an accurate number. In addition to multi-policy discounts, GEICO also has several auto discounts available such as for insuring multiple vehicles, being a good driver, and being a military member.

Like State Farm, GEICO holds an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. It ranked highest among large insurers in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM with a score of 867 out of 1,000 points, meaning that drivers rated the company’s purchase experience as the best in the industry.

#3 USAA: Best for Military

Our team ranked USAA highest in our overall survey of the best auto insurance providers, but it is only available for members of the military and their immediate families. USAA’s Bundle and Save offer provides a 10-percent discount for bundling home or renters insurance with auto insurance. The company also offers several driver, vehicle, and family discounts to help with savings.

USAA has an A- rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. It also scored the highest across all regions in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM, which ranks insurance companies based on customer approval.

#4 Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

With Progressive, you can save up to 12 percent by bundling auto coverage with home, renters, or condo insurance. The company’s Name Your Price® tool allows customers to set a rate and see policies within their budget. Snapshot®, a popular usage-based program, tracks driving habits and rewards good behavior on the road.

Progressive holds an A+ rating from both AM Best and the BBB. It also ranked well in most regions in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study.

Progressive holds an A+ rating from both AM Best and the BBB. It also ranked well in most regions in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study.