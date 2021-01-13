2022 Acura MDX Production Underway In Ohio & Will Arrive In February

Acura reports its newly redesigned MDX, which boasts an all-new light truck platform, will roll into showrooms on February 2nd, 2021. At the time of this writing, production is underway at the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio. As we told you earlier, this isn’t just some ho-hum release of a model with a minor face-lift. The changes on this three-row, family-ready SUV are presented as the most comprehensive makeover of Acura’s flagship MDX.

So, what does that mean for you?

2022 Acura MDX Specs

Acura said the new platform has improved athletic handling, refined ride comfort, a quieter cabin, and even better safety in case of a crash. True, the 2022 Acura MDX has the 290-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 found in the earlier models. This time, though, the engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive (what Acura dubs as Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) is an option. There’s no word yet if a hybrid model will make the cut in 2022.

We do know that auto journalists are especially anxious to drive the 2022 Acura MDX Type S that boasts a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. The automaker estimates it has 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque. Advanced Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, Brembo brakes, and 21-inch wheels are among the features.

Production of the 2022 Acura MDX is underway at the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio. Photo: Acura.

You’ll also find more eye candy inside and out and options galore. The new MDX has a sharply sculpted hood and body panels. Inside you’ll find Acura’s Precision Cockpit, a 12.3-inch display that gives the driver a prominent view of the navigation, G-force, and more. The new Acura MDX adds 2.8 inches to its wheelbase, boosting more comfort and cargo space (from 16 to 18 cubic feet). Various seating configurations allow the MDX to seat six or seven passengers.

2022 Acura MDX Pricing & Warranty

You’ll pay $2,400 more for the 2022 Acura MDX versus an older model. The base model starts at $47,925. If you are in the market for a new MDX, this free and helpful search tool* will show you dealer inventory in your area. That tool will also help you secure the invoice price, which is beneficial to have if you are negotiating with the dealership.

Acura vehicles have high reliability scores, and the manufacturer is ranked second out of 32 car brands in overall reliability by RepairPal. Beyond that, an Acura extended warranty can protect your MDX up to nine years or 150,000 miles from its original in-service date.

