Is a Subaru Extended Warranty Worth It? (2021)

There are two Subaru extended warranty plans available from the manufacturer.

These plans are called Added Security, and they can provide up to 10 years of coverage.

Subaru drivers can also choose from a range of third-party providers to find a wider selection of coverage options and benefits.

Subarus are built for exploration, and many drivers push them to their limits. A Subaru extended warranty may be a worthwhile investment if you want to get the most out of your vehicle and save on out-of-pocket repair costs. However, an extended warranty plan from the manufacturer is just one option available.

Third-party extended warranty plans can offer longer coverage and more flexibility. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty companies on the market and will compare Subaru’s coverage to what leading third-party providers offer. To find the best deal, click below to get free, no-obligation quotes and start comparing your options.

Subaru Extended Warranty Overview

Subaru’s extended warranty is called Added Security®, and there are two main plans to choose from: Gold Plus and Classic. With either Subaru warranty, you can get extended vehicle coverage to protect against mechanical breakdowns for up to 10 years.

Gold Plus Classic Coverage Covers any mechanical breakdown except

for a list of exclusions Covers the engine, transmission, drivetrain,

air conditioning, steering, electrical system,

and brakes Deductible $0 or $100 $100 Term Length Up to 10 years/100,000 miles

or 8 years/120,000 miles Up to 10 years/100,000 miles

or 8 years/120,000 miles Purchase Eligibility Before 3 years/36,000 miles Before 3 years/36,000 miles

Depending on the dealership, a Powertrain Subaru extended warranty may also be available. This plan covers just the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

Subaru Extended Warranty Advantages & Disadvantages

You get different perks depending on which plan you pick. Both the Gold Plus and Classic plans cover towing services and rental car reimbursement. However, the Gold Plus plan adds the perks of trip interruption benefits and a 24-hour roadside assistance program. Battery jump-starts, tire changes, gas deliveries, lockout services, and travel navigation services are all covered.

The trip interruption benefit can reimburse you for food and lodging expenses up to $500 if you have a covered breakdown over 50 miles from home. Those limits are more generous than most extended warranty plans.

Subaru also covers “cause and effect” repairs. If a non-covered part fails and damages a covered part, the second part will receive repairs. This type of coverage is not common in the industry. Some wear-and-tear components are also covered. The Subaru extended warranty can cover gradual reductions in operating performance while other coverage plans may require a part to fail.

If you decide to sell your Subaru before your warranty has expired, the coverage can transfer to the next individual owner. Or, you can cancel your Subaru extended warranty for a prorated refund.

It’s also good to be aware of the limitations of the Subaru extended warranty. Like most protection plans, it doesn’t cover everything. Here are a few example exclusions:

Cosmetic damage

Maintenance items

Accidents and environmental events

Damage from lack of maintenance or misuse

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and hoses

Subaru requires drivers to visit dealerships for repairs, which limits where you can go for coverage. You also must purchase Subaru extended warranty before your factory warranty expires, meaning you only have three years or 36,000 miles from your new car purchase date to decide if additional coverage is needed.

Subaru Reliability

Subaru vehicles are decently reliable, earning a 3.5 out of 5.0-star reliability rating from RepairPal, a trusted repair estimate site. However, Subarus needs regular maintenance, and you should expect to cover several repairs along the way. RepairPal ranks Subaru 14th out of 32 car brands for its reliability.

Subaru owners have a slightly higher chance of encountering severe repairs than the market average. On the other hand, drivers pay $617 per year on average for maintenance and repairs, just under the industry average of $652. Because of low average maintenance costs, Subaru owners can find good prices on extended warranties, as well.

You’ll need to budget for repair costs once your original Subaru warranty coverage expires. Subaru’s bumper-to-bumper coverage lasts for three years or 36,000 miles, and the powertrain warranty lasts for five years or 60,000 miles. This is the shortest warranty period in the industry, and about a dozen other warranties share the same terms, like the Toyota warranty and the Nissan warranty.

Certified pre-owned (CPO) Subarus receive powertrain warranty coverage for seven years or 100,000 miles. CPO vehicles are also covered by the remainder of the original bumper-to-bumper warranty if coverage is still available. Drivers have the option to purchase a Classic or Gold Plus Subaru extended warranty plan to go along with the powertrain coverage.

Subaru Extended Warranty Cost

How much is a Subaru extended warranty? In short, it depends. Coverage type, warranty length, and deductible all affect the price of an extended warranty. Dealerships also set their own prices, so it’s a good idea to shop around. Here are some example prices from the New Motors Subaru dealership site, but you may find different prices from dealers in your area:

Subaru

Extended Warranty Length Classic

($100 Deductible) Gold Plus

($100 Deductible) Gold Plus

($0 Deductible) 5 years/60,000 miles $1,010 $1,260 $1,460 7 years/70,000 miles $1,280 $1,790 $2,150 10 years/100,000 miles $2,186 $2,690 $2,870

Overall, these extended car warranty prices are average. We found the average extended warranty plan costs $2,601, or $636 per year of coverage. Since Subaru extended warranties begin on the vehicle’s in-service date, a plan lasting five years or 60,000 miles would add two years or 24,000 miles of coverage to the basic factory warranty.

Is It Smart to Buy an Extended Auto Warranty?

In some situations, it is a smart decision to get an extended auto warranty. But in others, you may not need one. For example, if you are not ready to cover a $500 or $1,000 repair bill, it may be best to invest in a vehicle protection plan.

An extended warranty can also help you predict your auto budget more accurately, as most providers offer one-time or monthly payment plans. However, if you have a sizable savings account or plan on selling your vehicle soon, you probably don’t need the extra coverage.

Other Options for Extended Car Warranty Coverage

Besides Subaru, you can get plans from several reputable extended car warranty companies. These third-party providers compete on price, coverage, and benefits to win customers, often making their extended warranties cheaper.

Subaru’s extended warranty can only last up to 100,000 or 120,000 miles, depending on the plan. Leading providers can cover up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles, and a well-maintained Outback can certainly make it that far. Along with longer term lengths, third-party providers allow you to purchase coverage for older vehicles long after the factory warranty expires.

The manufacturer’s extended warranty also does not come with roadside assistance when you purchase the Classic plan. In contrast, third-party vehicle service contracts usually include the same perks, whether you buy a basic or comprehensive coverage plan.

Warranty companies allow you to go to any licensed repair facility for covered repair work, which gives you several more facility options than Subaru dealerships alone.

A Subaru extended warranty can be a smart choice for many drivers. To ensure you purchase the right extended warranty for your needs, compare prices from multiple sources.