Our Take on Infinite Auto Protection Extended Warranties (2021)

Infinite Auto Protection Review In Our Opinion: Infinite Auto Protection offers three extended warranty plans. The company has an accredited B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with below-average customer ratings, but it has high customer satisfaction ratings on Trustpilot. Infinite Auto Protection does not offer factory-level coverage, which may disappoint some drivers. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros: Handles claims directly 30-day money-back guarantee Accepted at any licensed repair facility Cons: Low BBB customer rating No exclusionary warranty plan Only three plan options available 3.5

Budgeting for car repairs is a step most drivers overlook. An extended auto warranty from Infinite Auto Protection can help protect your budget from unexpected repair costs, but is it the best option on the market?

In this article, we’ll review Infinite Auto Protection in detail to help you make an informed decision on this provider. We’ll discuss the company’s coverage options, cost, customer reviews, and more. If you’re starting to research extended car warranties, it may be helpful to compare Infinite Auto Protection to other highly rated providers in the market. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty providers and will show you what top companies offer.

Infinite Auto Protection: What You Need to Know

Infinite Auto Protection has been in business since 2008, and is available to drivers in 47 states. Overall, the company has a decent industry reputation. It has some negative customer reviews on the BBB, where it holds a 2.49 out of 5-star customer score and an accredited B rating. However, it has a 3.8-star customer rating on Trustpilot.

Infinite Auto Protection is also a direct warranty provider, so it administers all its own plans. This can speed up the claims process since you don’t have to go through another company.

Infinite Auto Protection Extended Warranty Coverage

While many third-party extended warranty providers offer four, five, or six plan options, Infinite Auto Protection only offers three. The plans are called Prime, Modern, and Foundation, and they can cover up to 140,000 miles.

Prime Modern Foundation Engine ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? Drive Axle ? ? ? Four-Wheel Drive ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? Cooling ? ? ? Brakes ? ? ? Differential Assembly ? ? ? Steering ? ? High-Tech Components ? Turbocharger/Supercharger ? Fuel ? Heating and Air Conditioning ? Suspension ? Anti-Lock Braking System ?

All of these plans are stated-component contracts, meaning Infinite Auto Protection does not offer exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. If you’re looking for a plan that matches your factory warranty, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Additional Benefits

Infinite Auto Protection provides a few benefits with all of its coverage plans, including roadside assistance reimbursement. Here’s the breakdown of what’s covered under roadside assistance:

$20 for lockout services

$100 for towing per occurrence

$50 for one spare tire change per year

$40 for fuel deliveries and battery jump-starts

Along with roadside assistance, Infinite Auto Protection reimburses up to $50 per day (with a three-day maximum) for trip interruption if you have a covered breakdown more than 100 miles from home. Finally, the company provides rental car reimbursement of $35 per day (with a six-day and $210 maximum).

Compared to other providers, Infinite Auto Protection doesn’t offer the best benefits in the industry. Many warranty companies provide direct roadside assistance coverage instead of reimbursement. Also, the coverage limits for services like jump-starts and lockout assistance are low.

What Infinite Auto Protection Doesn’t Cover

Like all extended warranties, Infinite Auto Protection’s plans won’t cover everything. Here are a few example exclusions:

Tires and wheels

Emission systems

Batteries and cables

Routine maintenance

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads

Damage from rust, salt, or overheating

Various manual transmission components

Damage from misuse or lack of maintenance

Infinite Auto Protection provides a sample contract online that lists each exclusion. It’s a good idea to read through the document thoroughly to know exactly what is and isn’t covered.

Infinite Auto Protection Extended Warranty Cost

We received quotes for Prime and Foundation plans from Infinite Auto Protection. The Prime quote is for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles, and the Foundation quote is for a 2013 Honda Accord with 90,000 miles. Here are the prices we received:

Infinite Auto Protection Plan Term Length Payment Terms Deductible Total Price Prime 5 years/60,000 miles $110 for 24 months ($300 down payment) $100 $2,940 Foundation 5 years/60,000 miles $125 for 24 months ($300 down payment) $100 $3,300

You also have the option to pay for a plan in full. If you do that, you’ll save money on the total price. Paying in full lowered the total extended car warranty price by about $500 for the quotes we received.

Infinite Auto Protection’s prices are generally in line with the industry average. However, you won’t find these exact prices, as extended warranties are based on your vehicle’s mileage, age, and model. If you have a European or luxury car, you can expect to pay more for a warranty. A lower deductible also leads to a higher overall cost.

Infinite Auto Protection Reviews

Infinite Auto Protection has average to high ratings from customers. We noticed that the company’s reviews have improved over the last year, which is a positive sign. Below are a few examples of both positive and negative Infinite Auto Protection reviews.

Positive Customer Reviews

“When I spoke with *** on the phone, he was very informative about the policy and how the whole policy works. He also got me a really good monthly payment plan for my vehicle. I haven’t used the warranty yet but so far so good.” – Marnie D. via BBB

“Extremely easy and effortless claims process. Everything was done in a mere few hours. My mechanic and I were shocked. Great company.” – Beth H. via Trustpilot

Negative Customer Reviews

“My experience with them has been overwhelmingly negative. They take months to pay the shop. I’ve spent about $4,000 in repairs, and Infinite thinks that only $900 is their responsibility. I would not use this company. It would literally be impossible to find a worse warranty company.” – Jon C. via BBB

“They are very hard to get in touch with. Hours on the phone on hold. Each time I get through, they give the same excuse. ‘Still in line for final calculation of your refund. We will expedite it for you.’ Still no final calculation and no refund.” – Brad R. via Trustpilot

How Do Infinite Auto Protection Warranties Work?

There are two ways to get a quote from this provider. You can either call Infinite Auto Protection directly or fill out an online quote form. When we called to get a quote, the process went smoothly and took just a few minutes. Be prepared to provide your vehicle’s year, make, model, and mileage.

You can go to any licensed repair facility of your choice for covered repair work. Be sure to connect the repair shop with Infinite Auto Protection so it can authorize the repair. You might have to authorize a diagnosis charge, which will be your responsibility to pay if the repair isn’t covered.

Infinite Auto Protection offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can get a full refund during this time if you haven’t used coverage. After this period, you’ll receive a prorated refund.

Final Thoughts on Infinite Auto Protection

Infinite Auto Protection is a good choice for an extended car warranty. The provider handles claims directly and offers three coverage plans. However, you’ll need to look somewhere else if you want comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage or more added benefits.

