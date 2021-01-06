Travelers Auto Insurance (2021 Review)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

If you’re looking for auto insurance coverage from a trusted company, Travelers may be right for you. In this review, we will examine Travelers auto insurance in terms of coverage, discounts, customer service, and more. We’ll also take a look at how it stacks up against the best car insurance companies in the industry.

Travelers Insurance Overview

Travelers Insurance is one of the biggest car insurance companies in the country and is available in 43 states. It has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which means it regularly works with customers to resolve issues and has a superior ability to pay out claims.

In addition to auto insurance, the provider offers a number of other coverages, including home, renters, and condo insurance, boat and yacht insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, and more.

Travelers Auto Insurance Coverage Options

There are a variety of Travelers auto insurance options whether you’re just trying to meet your state’s minimum insurance requirements or you want to purchase a full coverage policy for maximum protection. The company offers every type of standard auto insurance coverage, including:

Bodily injury liability: Covers other parties' medical expenses after an accident where you are at fault

Property damage liability: Covers other parties' property damage after an accident where you are at fault

Collision: Pays for your own vehicle to be repaired or replaced after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Comprehensive: Covers your vehicle if it's stolen or damaged in an incident that's not a collision, such as a flood or vandalism

Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers certain medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Medical payments (MedPay): Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist: Helps cover medical and property damage expenses if the at-fault driver in an accident can't be identified or does not have the proper insurance coverage

You can also customize your Travelers auto insurance policy with these optional add-ons:

Rental coverage: Reimburses you for a rental car if your car is in the shop after an accident

New Car Replacement®: Helps replace your new car if it is totaled in the first five years of ownership

Accident forgiveness: Gives drivers accident forgiveness and minor violation forgiveness through the Responsible Driver package

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance: Helps cover what you owe on your financed or leased vehicle if it's totaled in an accident

Roadside assistance: Covers emergency roadside assistance services such as lockouts, battery jump-starts, fuel deliveries, towing, and more

Covers emergency roadside assistance services such as lockouts, battery jump-starts, fuel deliveries, towing, and more Rideshare coverage: Insures your vehicle if you use it as part of a transportation service such as Uber or Lyft (only available in Colorado and Illinois)

Travelers Auto Insurance Discounts

You may be able to receive the following Travelers auto insurance discounts to help you save money on your policy. The best way to find out if you are eligible for any discounts is by getting a quote.

Travelers Auto Insurance

Multi-Policy: Get up to a 13% discount by purchasing a home, condo, or other insurance policy with Travelers.

Multi-Car: Get up to an 8% discount for having two or more cars on the same policy.
Home Ownership: Get up to 5% off your policy if you own a home or condo, even if it's not insured by Travelers.

Safe Driver: Get up to 10% off for having a clean driving record.
Continuous Insurance: Get up to 15% off for not having any gaps in your coverage.
Hybrid/Electric Vehicle: Save for owning a hybrid or electric vehicle.
New Car: Get up to a 10% discount for owning a newer model of a vehicle.
Payments: Get up to 7.5% off your policy for paying in full, 2 to 3% off for paying through an electronic funds transfer or payroll deduction, or 15% off for consistently paying your premium on time.

for paying through an electronic funds transfer or payroll deduction,

Early Quote: Get 3 to 10% off for getting a quote from Travelers before your current policy expires.
Good Student: Get an 8% discount for being a full-time high school or college student and maintaining a B average or higher.

Student Away at School: Get a 7% discount if one of your dependents goes to school at least 100 miles away and leaves their vehicle at home.

Driver Training: Get up to an 8% discount for completing an approved driver safety course.

Along with your discount eligibility, the cost of car insurance is influenced by your driver profile. This includes factors such as your age, vehicle, gender, location, marital status, and driving record.

Age

Vehicle

Gender

Location

Marital status

Driving record

Travelers Auto Insurance Reviews & Ratings

Travelers holds an accredited A+ rating from the BBB, meaning it meets the BBB’s standards for resolving customer complaints on the site. It has a customer review score of 1.21 out of 5 stars, which is fairly low, but only about 100 customers have rated the company. Travelers is a multi-billion-dollar corporation, so this is likely not an accurate representation of how all customers feel.

Many negative reviews have to do with specific situations in which customers are dissatisfied with their claims and customer service experiences. Here are examples of positive and negative customer reviews on the BBB:

“[I’ve] been with Travelers for probably 30 years for auto insurance and have made three claims for totaled cars. They have been excellent to deal with, responsive, informative, and fair. So far, I’m very happy with them.” – David A. via BBB

“After many years with Travelers, we have decided to end our… policy with them. The claims department was the worst and most inefficient department I have dealt with in the insurance industry in all my years having to deal with unfortunate circumstances.” – Lilly G. via BBB

In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, which evaluated the experiences of over 11,000 customers who had settled claims with insurance companies, Travelers scored 861 out of 1,000 points. In J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM, which evaluated customer experiences during the quotes and shopping processes, Travelers scored 847 out of 1,000 points. Both of these scores were below average for the studies, and other top providers such as GEICO and State Farm outranked Travelers.

Our Verdict on Travelers: 88%

We rate Travelers auto insurance at 88 percent. The provider offers a variety of discounts and has great coverage options, but its customer service reviews are mixed. Its student and new driver discounts make it a great option for teens, but you may be able to find cheaper insurance elsewhere. If Travelers is available in your state, we recommend getting a quote and comparing it to other top auto insurance providers.

Our Recommended Providers

Our team has reviewed the top auto insurance providers in the country and ranked them based on factors such as coverage, cost, customer service, availability, and more. Two providers we recommend getting quotes from are State Farm and Progressive.

State Farm: Best for Student Drivers

We rate State Farm at 95 percent overall. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which are the highest possible scores a company can get. In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM, State Farm ranked highest for customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic and New York regions.

The insurer offers all standard coverages and a variety of money-saving opportunities, including discounts and programs such as Drive Safe & Save™ and Steer Clear®, which track good driving habits and reward you with money off your policy.

To see if this provider could be right for you, read our full review of State Farm auto insurance.

Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

Our team rates Progressive at 95 percent. The provider holds an A+ rating from both AM Best and the BBB. It also scored highly among other top providers in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Progressive’s Name Your Price® tool is a unique feature that allows customers to set a desired auto insurance rate and see available policies within their budget. Snapshot®, the insurer’s popular usage-based program, monitors driving habits and gives a discount for practicing good behavior on the road.

Read our full review of Progressive car insurance for information about coverage, discounts, and more.