AA Auto Protection Extended Warranty Review

The only thing worse than experiencing an unexpected car repair is not being able to pay for it. If you’ve looked into repair coverage options, you may have come across an AA Auto Protection extended warranty. But is the provider the right choice for your needs?

In this article, we’ll look at AA Auto Protection’s coverage options, customer service, industry reputation, and more. We’ll also discuss our top recommend warranty providers if you decide an AA Auto Protection extended warranty isn’t the right fit.

AA Auto Protection Extended Warranty: What You Need to Know

AA Auto Protection offers a range of extended warranty contracts administered by other companies. Based on Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company has been in business for over 30 years. As a contract broker, AA Auto Protection doesn’t handle any claims itself. Instead, the company acts as a middleman between warranty providers and drivers.

Here are AA Auto Protection’s current administrators:

DOWC

United Car Care

Matrix Warranty Solutions

Royal Administration Services

National Warranty Administration

Despite its many years in business, AA Auto Protection does not have high customer satisfaction ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In fact, it has an unaccredited F rating from the organization. AA Auto Protection also has poor customer reviews on Trustpilot and a 2.5 out of 5.0-star rating.

AA Auto Protection Extended Warranty Coverage

AA Auto Protection offers five types of extended car warranty plans. Since the company works with multiple warranty administrators, drivers can choose between several contracts under each umbrella coverage plan. Here’s an overview of the levels of coverage:

Full Coverage: This bumper-to-bumper extended warranty covers any mechanical or electrical repair except for a list of exclusions.

This bumper-to-bumper extended warranty covers any mechanical or electrical repair except for a list of exclusions. Premium Stated Component Coverage: This high-level coverage plan protects many parts and is best for cars that don’t qualify for full coverage.

This high-level coverage plan protects many parts and is best for cars that don’t qualify for full coverage. Stated Component Coverage: This contract covers most systems of the car at an affordable price.

This contract covers most systems of the car at an affordable price. Premium Powertrain Plus Coverage: This plan covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, water pump, and a few more parts.

This plan covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, water pump, and a few more parts. Premium Powertrain Coverage: This plan covers the engine, transmission, and drive train assembly.

Here are a few example exclusions AA Auto Protection won’t cover:

Cosmetic damage

Routine maintenance services

Modifications or aftermarket parts

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads

Damage from misuse or lack of maintenance

Damage to a covered part by a non-covered part

It’s standard in the industry to offer extra benefits like roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and trip interruption. The exact benefits and allowances for AA Auto Protection plans depend on the administrator. Unfortunately, AA Auto Protection’s website doesn’t provide sample contracts for each coverage plan.

AA Auto Protection Extended Warranty Cost

AA Auto Protection offers several deductible options, which also depend on the administrator. Drivers can choose payment terms of up to 24 months.

The provider doesn’t publish prices online, a common industry practice since multiple factors affect the overall cost. Here’s what can affect your extended car warranty cost:

Deductible: A lower deductible often leads to a higher overall coverage cost.

A lower deductible often leads to a higher overall coverage cost. Vehicle type: Older, higher mileage cars are more prone to breakdowns, which increases the price of an extended warranty.

Older, higher mileage cars are more prone to breakdowns, which increases the price of an extended warranty. Vehicle reliability: Certain auto brands have higher average repair costs than others, which also increases coverage prices.

Certain auto brands have higher average repair costs than others, which also increases coverage prices. Coverage type: Comprehensive coverage plans with longer terms will cost more than a basic powertrain warranty with a two- or three-year limit.

Is it Worth Buying an Auto Extended Warranty?

The pros and cons of extended car warranties vary from driver to driver. Depending on your situation, you may find a monthly extended car warranty payment easier to manage than paying for a $500 or $1,000 out-of-pocket repair. On the other hand, if you have a healthy savings account and are prepared to handle costly repair bills, you might not need an extended warranty.

Peace of mind is another factor to consider. Extended car warranty companies offer protection against unexpected mechanical breakdowns and related stress. For some drivers, the security is worth the investment.

AA Auto Protection Reviews

AA Auto Protection has a 1.44 out of 5-star rating from customers on the BBB. It has about 30 reviews and 150 complaints in the past three years. It’s usually a reflection of poor customer service when there are many more complaints than reviews. AA Auto Protection fares slightly better on Trustpilot where it holds a 2.5-star rating.

In addition to negative customer reviews, there are also alerts on the BBB for the following reasons:

AA Auto Protection uses an “A Rated” logo on its website similar to the BBB rating logo that can mislead customers.

There has been a pattern of complaints reporting that AA Auto Protection fails to refund cancelled policies.

When the BBB contacted AA Auto Protection, mail sent to the headquarters address was returned as undeliverable.

Below are a few examples of positive and negative AA Auto Protection reviews.

Positive Reviews

“I had this company and never had an issue when I had my warranty.” – Michelle A. via BBB

“[The company is] very honest and upfront about coverage and what to expect. [It also provides] details on how the program works and what to expect from the repair facility. [I had a] very pleasant encounter.” – Mitch W. via BBB

Negative Reviews

“Good customer service until I cancelled my warranty, now they avoid me. I have been forwarded to random voicemail boxes, lied to, and hung up on repeatedly. I have waited over two months for a refund that they say should take three to four weeks.” – A.G. via BBB

“When the policy arrived in the form of the booklet, it covered almost nothing and clearly was not even close to what we agreed to on the phone. Do not buy a policy from these people and do not believe anything they tell you on the phone.” – Maureen O. via BBB

How Do AA Auto Protection Warranties Work?

AA Auto Protection offers two ways to get a quote: You can call the company directly or fill out an online quote form. However, the quote form isn’t instant. You have to wait for a representative to email or call with your quote.

The company is very clear on its website that it doesn’t handle any claims itself. If a mechanical breakdown occurs, you have to contact your contract administrator to file a claim. The first thing to do is to get your car to a repair shop safely. Then, connect the shop with your administrator’s claims number so the administrator can authorize the repair.

If the repair is covered, you can use any applicable perks like rental car coverage and trip interruption reimbursement. But if the repair isn’t covered, you’ll be responsible for any diagnosis or tear down charges necessary to find the problem.

AA Auto protection offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can get a full refund as long as you haven’t used the plan in the first 30 days. After 30 days, you’ll receive a prorated refund.

Final Thoughts: AA Auto Protection Extended Warranty

Considering AA Auto Protection’s negative customer reviews and poor industry standing, we recommend continuing your search for other extended warranty providers. AA Auto Protection does offer several coverage plans, but higher-rated extended car warranty companies provide similar options. Often, these companies will offer online sample contracts, too.

