Enjoy This Awesome Photo Gallery of The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec

This gem of a machine is the 2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec edition! Godzilla is looking as stylish as ever these days in this new T-spec trim, which will come with a range of upgraded features and two different exterior colors. Perhaps not surprisingly, the T-spec is at the top of the GT-R mountain, slotting above the GT-R Premium. Let’s take a closer look at this T-spec monster. 

Exterior Design & Interior Treatments

The GT-R T-spec adds wider front fenders from the Track Edition car, gold-painted RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Body-colored door mirrors, black hood ducts, and unique T-spec badging complete the exterior changes. On the inside, drivers are treated to a special “Mori Green” theme, premium semi-aniline leather seats with pearl suede accents, a quilted Alcantara headliner, and additional T-spec badging.

Two Unique Colors

As for the two exterior colors, you can pick between Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple. Millennium Jade was previously offered on the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür, one of the rarest GT-Rs ever. Inspired by the Nürburgring, only 718 V-Spec II Nür units were produced – with just 156 carrying the Millennium Jade color. Interesting enough, this is the first time the Millennium Jade color has been offered in the United States. 

On the other hand, Midnight Purple is a modern interpretation of the Midnight Purple III from the R34 V-Spec, which was limited to 132 units, and the 2014 special edition Midnight Opal R35 GT-R that was limited to only 100 units globally.  

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec Edition interior layout.
2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec Edition interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec Pricing

The new 2021 GT-R T-spec joins the previously announced GT-R NISMO Special Edition. Of course, only a limited number of T-spec models will be available for sale in North America this winter. Pricing for the GT-R T-spec and GT-R NISMO Special Edition will be $138,490 and $215,690, respectively. 

