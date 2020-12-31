Is the Buick Extended Warranty Worth It?

Buick owners can choose between two extended warranties.

Buick extended warranty coverage is counted from the time you purchase a plan, not the in-service date.

It’s a good idea to compare Buick’s extended warranty with other third-party options on the market.

A Buick extended warranty can be an effective way to save money on emergency repairs as your car ages out of the factory warranty. In this review, we’ll discuss Buick’s extended warranty plans in depth so you can make an informed decision on whether additional coverage fits your needs. We’ll take a look at coverage options, cost, advantages and disadvantages, and more.

It’s also helpful to consider the variety of Buick warranty options you have from third-party providers. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty companies to make it easier for drivers to find the right plans. Take a look at a few of our recommended providers below and compare free, personalized quotes.

Buick Extended Warranty Overview

Buick is a member of the General Motors (GM) family of brands, along with Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC. Since GM is their shared manufacturer, each of these brands have similar extended warranty plans. There are two Buick extended warranties options: the Extended Limited Warranty and the Platinum Protection Plan.

Buick Extended Limited Warranty

The Extended Limited Warranty is just like it sounds. It simply extends the New Vehicle Limited Warranty that comes with each new Buick, which acts as the bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. New Buicks are covered for three years or 36,000 miles, and the Buick extended warranty increases the limit to five years or 60,000 miles.

The 2020 factory powertrain warranty already lasts for five years or 60,000 miles, so the Buick Extended Limited Warranty does not change powertrain coverage.

You may have heard that the Extended Limited Warranty can cover up to six years or 70,000 miles. This is only applicable to 2018 and 2019 model year vehicles. Those vehicles received factory warranties one year longer than warranties for 2020 models.

Buick Platinum Protection Plan

The Platinum Protection Plan is the second type of Buick extended warranty coverage. Unlike the Extended Limited Warranty, this coverage plan is offered through AMT Warranty Corporation, a third-party provider. This warranty can cover up to five years or 60,000 miles, and coverage begins when you purchase a plan.

A vehicle is eligible if it is from 2011 or later and has less than 80,000 miles, meaning the plan can cover your Buick for a maximum of 140,000 miles. You can get coverage in the following increments:

2 years/24,000 miles

3 years/36,000 miles

4 years/48,000 miles

5 years/60,000 miles

The Platinum Protection Plan is an exclusionary warranty that covers over 1,000 parts and is similar to Buick’s bumper-to-bumper warranty. However, it doesn’t cover quite as many parts as the original warranty since it comes with a longer list of exclusions.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the Platinum Plan’s covered parts and systems:

Brakes

Engine

Steering

Electrical

Drive axle

Transmission

Transfer case

Air conditioning

Seals and gaskets

Enhanced electrical

Turbocharger/supercharger

Buick Extended Warranty Advantages & Disadvantages

There are a few advantages to Buick’s extended warranty. Some manufacturers only offer one plan, but Buick lets you choose between two options. The Platinum Plan’s maximum coverage length of 140,000 miles is also longer than most other factory extended warranties.

On the other hand, Buick’s coverage options have some downsides. For example, you have to go to a GM dealership for repairs, but this does include other branded dealerships in the GM family. However, you can’t pick your favorite mechanic down the road and expect repairs to be covered under warranty. The Platinum Plan does offer some repair flexibility. If a driver can’t access a GM dealership, repairs can be performed at a licensed repair shop with prior authorization.

Another downside to the Platinum Plan is that your car is only eligible if it has fewer than 80,000 miles. You might not know if you want to extend coverage at that point, but you can’t wait any longer to decide.

The only time you can purchase the Extended Limited Warranty is when you buy a new Buick vehicle. Your Buick is no longer eligible for coverage once it’s driven off the lot. Also, this warranty cannot be cancelled, but it is fully transferable to secondary buyers.

Exclusions

We mentioned that the Platinum Protection Plan doesn’t cover as many parts as the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. Here are a few example exclusions:

Exterior trim

Cosmetic items

Catalytic converter

Emission vapor sensors

All exhaust components

Batteries and battery cables

Regular maintenance services

Standard transmission clutch assembly

Damage from misuse or improper maintenance

Added Benefits

The Buick Platinum Plan also comes with a few extra benefits:

Lockout services

Rental car coverage

Trip interruption reimbursement

24-hour roadside assistance and towing services

The Buick Extended Limited Warranty is transferable for free, and the protection plans are transferable for a $75 fee. Both types of plans come with a $0 deductible.

The Platinum Protection Plan is also cancellable for a full refund within 60 days if you haven’t used the coverage. After that, you can get a prorated refund. Most extended warranties are refundable during the first 30 days, so Buick gets a point for offering a longer money-back guarantee period.

Buick Reliability

Buick vehicles offer average reliability. A Buick isn’t as dependable as a Honda or Toyota, but it’s more reliable than many other American and European brands. RepairPal, a cost estimation site, gives Buick a 3.5 out of 5.0-star rating, ranking the manufacturer 13th out of 32 car brands.

Buick owners pay about $608 per year for maintenance and repairs, which is just under the industry average of $652. Below are a few commonly reported Buick repairs (via RepairPal).

Buick Model Repair or Replacement Estimated Repair Costs Buick LaCrosse Door lock actuator replacement $228 to $279 Buick Lucerne Head gasket replacement $1,633 to $1,995 Buick Lucerne Radiator replacement $646 to $844 Buick Rainier Fuel pump replacement $687 to $750

However, vehicles are more prone to repairs as they age. According to AAA, vehicles 10 years or older are twice as likely to sustain a mechanical breakdown. While 10 years may seem like a long time to own a car, car ownership has lengthened in the past few years. In a 2019 new release, Information Handling Services (IHS) Markit found “the average age of light vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. has risen again… to 11.8 years.”

Your existing coverage can also impact an extended car warranty’s cost effectiveness. You don’t want to pay for extra coverage you already have.

For 2020 Buick vehicles, the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty lasts for three years or 36,000 miles, and the powertrain warranty lasts for five years or 60,000 miles. For 2018 and 2019 vehicles, bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage last for four years or 50,000 miles and six years or 70,000 miles, respectively.

Buick also has a certified pre-owned (CPO) program. These vehicles come with a longer powertrain warranty of six years or 100,000 miles. CPO Buicks also come with an extra 12 months or 12,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage. This additional coverage begins from the CPO’s sale, or is added on to the original bumper-to-bumper warranty if it is still in effect.

Buick Extended Warranty Cost

How much is a Buick extended warranty? It’s an important question. A worthwhile extended auto warranty should cost less than out-of-pocket repairs. With Buick’s online shopping tool, you can get an instant quote for a Platinum Protection Plan. Drivers interested in an Extended Limited Warranty quote should reach out to a Buick dealership directly.

Here’s a Platinum Protection Plan quote for a 2017 Buick Lacrosse with between 30,000 and 60,000 miles on the odometer:

Platinum Protection Plan Term Pay-in-Full Price Monthly Price 2 years/24,000 miles $2,294.25 $165.42 for 14 months with a down payment of $99.12 3 years/36,000 miles $3,062.80 $148.80 for 21 months with a down payment of $99.20 4 years/48,000 miles $3,602.40 $175.85 for 21 months with a down payment of $99.15 5 years/60,000 miles $3,782.90 $184.90 for 21 months with a down payment of $99.10

These prices are within the average range for the industry, though you can probably find better prices from other providers. Based on our data, the average extended car warranty costs $2,601 for between three and seven years of coverage.

Are Extended Auto Warranties Worth the Money?

It’s important to consider the pros and cons of extended car warranties to see if they are worth it for your situation. An extended warranty may be worth the money if you aren’t able to pay for expensive repairs out of pocket, or if you want to keep your auto budget more constant.

One of the main benefits of an extended car warranty is peace of mind. You may not use the warranty to its full extent, but it can save you from footing a $1,000 emergency repair and dealing with the related stress.

Other Options for Extended Car Warranty Coverage

If you want more repair facility options, or want to cover your car beyond 140,000 miles, it may be a good idea to consider reputable third-party vehicle service contracts. Third-party companies can match Buick’s coverage and added benefits, but often for a cheaper price.

Remember, once your vehicle has more than 80,000 miles or you’ve driven it off the lot, it isn’t eligible for a Buick extended warranty. You can get a wide range of plans from third-party providers well beyond these limitations. Some providers can even cover up to 250,000 miles.

