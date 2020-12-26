Our Guide to the Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty (2021)

There are two Alfa Romeo extended warranty plans.

Each plan comes with benefits like roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.

Choosing a warranty from a reputable third-party provider may be a cheaper option for some drivers.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

An Alfa Romeo extended warranty can offer peace of mind on the road, but it may not be the most affordable or comprehensive option on the market. In this review, we’ll discuss Alfa Romeo’s protection plans in depth, including coverage details, exclusions, costs, and more. We’ll also explain the benefits of third-party providers and how they stack up against Alfa Romeo’s offerings.

Our review team has also researched best extended car warranty companies in the industry. While many of them do not offer luxury vehicle coverage, one of our highest-rated companies, CarShield, does cover certain Alfa Romeo models. Read on to learn more about this provider, or click below to get a free, non-committal quote from CarShield.

Best Prices Get Quote (800) 563-2761 Well-known provider that offers great coverage with great pricing

Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty Overview

Alfa Romeo extended warranty coverage is offered through Mopar®, a customer service and vehicle maintenance division of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group, which includes Alfa Romeo. There are two Mopar Vehicle Protection Plans for new and pre-owned Alfa Romeos: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.

Both plans aim to provide peace of mind after your 4-year/50,000-mile factory warranty expires, but they must be purchased before that original coverage period ends. Here’s an overview of each Alfa Romeo extended warranty option:

Alfa Romeo

Extended Warranty Maximum Term Length Coverage Details Maximum Care 8 years/125,000 miles Covers over 5,000 components and is similar to a new vehicle bumper-to-bumper warranty Added Care Plus 8 years/150,000 miles Covers over 850 components, including the engine, transmission, drive system, steering, engine cooling, fuel system, air conditioning, brakes, front and rear suspension, and certain electrical components

These extended warranty contracts also come with a few added perks, such as:

Trip interruption reimbursement up to $1,000

First-day rental car reimbursement up to $35

Up to three key fob repairs or replacements with a maximum limit of $600

24-hour roadside assistance, including towing, flat-tire services, battery jump-starts, fuel deliveries, and lockout services up to $100 per occurrence

Alfa Romeo extended warranty coverage is accepted at any Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or Fiat dealership nationwide. This means repairs are guaranteed to be made by factory-trained technicians using genuine, vehicle-specific parts. Plans are transferable and cancelable for a small fee.

What’s Not Covered Under an Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty?

Extended auto warranties protect drivers from footing the bill for costly repairs. However, they are not intended to cover routine maintenance, wear-and-tear parts, cosmetic damages, or any damage not resulting from defective materials or workmanship.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

When considering whether an Alfa Romeo extended warranty would be a worthwhile investment, there are a few factors to consider. Below, we’ve listed questions to ask yourself before signing on the dotted line.

Can you afford out-of-pocket repair costs? Extended car warranties are often more expensive for luxury vehicles like Alfa Romeos, but that’s because they require more costly repairs due to their specialty parts. It may be more cost-effective to set money aside and pay out of pocket as issues arise, but having an extended warranty can help you budget for high, unexpected repair bills.

How long will you own your vehicle? If you don’t intend on owning your Alfa Romeo after the new vehicle warranty expires, there’s little need for an Alfa Romeo extended warranty.

How reliable is your vehicle? Alfa Romeos are not known for their reliability, meaning they have a higher chance of breaking down. Reliability Index, a UK-based site, rated most Alfa Romeo models poorly on its dependability scale. However, some Alfa Romeo models, like the Giuletta, may be more reliable.

What coverage do you already have? You don’t want to pay for overlapping coverage, so take your existing coverage into account. The Alfa Romeo warranty for new vehicles offers 4 years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage for virtually all mechanical and electrical parts. The Alfa Romeo warranty for certified pre-owned (CPO) models covers you bumper-to-bumper for 5 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Cost of the Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty

According to Mopar, an 8-year/125,000-mile Maximum Care plan for a 2020 Giulia with under 5,000 miles on the odometer would cost $3,245. This Alfa Romeo extended warranty cost includes a $100 deductible.

Based on industry data we’ve collected, extended auto warranties for standard vehicles cost about $2,601 on average. This makes the Alfa Romeo extended warranty a costlier option, but that’s because it’s a luxury brand.

The age, mileage, and type of vehicle you drive have a big impact on your extended warranty price. Another factor is your deductible. Mopar offers three deductible options with its Alfa Romeo vehicle service contracts: $0, $100, and $200. Usually, a higher deductible leads to a lower overall contract cost. You can also finance your contract with your vehicle, but we recommend avoiding this option. By financing your warranty, you’ll end up paying unnecessary interest on it.

Benefits of a Third-Party Extended Warranty

Manufacturer-backed warranties are not the right choice for every driver. For some, it’s better to opt for coverage provided by a reputable extended car warranty company. As mentioned, not all top-tier providers cover luxury vehicles, but one of our highly recommended companies, CarShield, covers a number of Alfa Romeo models.

Below, we’ve detailed a few benefits of choosing an Alfa Romeo extended warranty plan from an independent provider such as CarShield.

More coverage options: While Mopar only offers two extended warranty plans, CarShield has six coverage options.

While Mopar only offers two extended warranty plans, CarShield has six coverage options. Pay less for coverage: In our industry-wide review, we named CarShield the provider with the Best Prices, so it’s likely to offer much more affordable plans than Mopar.

In our industry-wide review, we named CarShield the provider with the Best Prices, so it’s likely to offer much more affordable plans than Mopar. More repair facility options: Rather than go to a dealership for repairs, CarShield allows contract holders to have repairs performed at any licensed repair shop nationwide, including shops that specialize in luxury repairs.

Rather than go to a dealership for repairs, CarShield allows contract holders to have repairs performed at any licensed repair shop nationwide, including shops that specialize in luxury repairs. Purchase at any time: The Alfa Romeo extended warranty from Mopar has strict eligibility requirements, but you can purchase a CarShield warranty at any time, even if your vehicle is used, older, or has a high number of miles on the odometer.

You can learn more about CarShield in our comprehensive CarShield review, or click below to get a free, no-obligation quote from the provider.