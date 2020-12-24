This Free Nissan Family Cookbook Features 140 Delicious Recipes!

Corn dip, jambalaya, Doritos casserole, Mexican spaghetti, shrimp and grits, and poundcake are among the dozens of recipes in the new Nissan Family Cookbook! The book is a collection of 140 family-favorite recipes and treats shared by employees of Nissan’s U.S. manufacturing team. Did we mention there are recipes in the book for fried pickles, frog legs, and Oreos?!

“While our team is best known for assembling some of the highest-quality vehicles for consumers, they are also quite crafty in the kitchen,” said Steve Marsh, senior vice president, manufacturing, supply chain and purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc. “The kitchen is typically the center of holiday activity. It’s where everybody wants to be, and there’s no reason why this can’t continue, even during these unprecedented times.”

The Nissan Family Cookbook features 140 delicious recipes, like a hearty jambalaya dish.

Nissan Family Cookbook Favorites

Here are some of our favorites from the Nissan Family Cookbook. The cooks have also shared what inspired the recipes.

Appetizers

Recipe: Beef Ball

Beef Ball Submitted by: Wayne Foster, Plant Technician, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This is my wife’s grandmother’s recipe. Grandma Betty is 84 years old and has lots of amazing recipes!”

Recipe: Corn Dip

Corn Dip Submitted by: Jennifer Swanner, Communications Specialist, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This was one of my dad’s favorite recipes. Making it reminds me of him!”

Recipe: Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles Submitted by: Steven Tuttle, PQA Specialist, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This recipe was inspired by recipes from several different restaurants.”

Soups & Salads

Recipe: Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad Submitted by: John Evans, VQA Engineer, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This is a family favorite!”

Recipe: Boss Hogg’s Tennessee Swamp Cabbage

Boss Hogg’s Tennessee Swamp Cabbage Submitted by: Christy Boisseau, Trim & Chassis Technician, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“My dad, Tim ‘Boss Hogg’ Boisseau, retired from the Smyrna plant a few years ago. His recipe is well-known, and I’m happy to keep the family tradition going by sharing it with our Nissan family and neighbors.”

Recipe: Championship Chili

Championship Chili Submitted by: Michael Stender, APW Manager, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“My chili recipe was concocted over the years from family recipes and my own changes to those recipes. It has won several different chili cook-offs.”

Entrees

Recipe: Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast Submitted by: Bill Thompson, VQA Supervisor, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“I have a son with special needs that loves to help me cook. He loves bacon and chicken so much that we had to put it together.”

Recipe: Doritos Casserole

Doritos Casserole Submitted by: Martha Taylor, VQ Production Associate, Decherd Powertrain Plant.

“Easy and everyone love this dish!”

Recipe: Jambalaya Bake

Jambalaya Bake Submitted by: Brandon Quick, Paint 1 Maintenance Technician, Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This is a recipe that has been in the family for many years and has been slightly modified with different ingredients.”

Desserts

Recipe: Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp Submitted by: Arthur Snyder, Stamping Lead Technician, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“Born and raised in Rochester, New York, I grew up surrounded by apple orchards, so I ate a lot of apples. This is my favorite way to enjoy them.”

Recipe: Butter Cake

Butter Cake Submitted by: Libby Hassell, Stamping Supervisor, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“My granny would make these special butter cakes for me growing up. The whole family loved them. I have taken on the duties of making them for my family since she has passed away. She would be so tickled to know her recipe could become ‘famous’ at Nissan!”

Recipe: Ney York Style Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping

Ney York Style Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping Submitted by: Claude Booth, Car Floor Line Technician, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

“This recipe is one I developed over several years. It reminds me of my home, New York, and the various places I could go to treat myself. The biggest thing is I can’t eat store-bought cheesecake. The flavor and textures are all wrong. I know you’ll feel the same once you’ve tried this recipe!”

Download The Nissan Family Cookbook

You can download a PDF version of the Nissan Family Cookbook here for free. Enjoy!