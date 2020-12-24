The Mini Cooper extended warranty offers three coverage options.

Mini Cooper’s coverage plans can cover Mini vehicles up to a maximum of 7 years or 100,000 miles.

Reputable third-party providers can offer cheaper prices and additional repair shop choices.

With a Mini Cooper, you get a vehicle small in size but big on style. Whether you use your Mini for weekend road trips or drifting around a track, you may want to invest in a Mini Cooper extended warranty for peace of mind.

In this article, we’ll review Mini Cooper’s extended warranty in detail so you can decide if it’s a good deal for the coverage it provides. We’ll take a look at plans, cost, exclusions, and more. Our review will also cover the advantages and disadvantages of the manufacturer’s coverage as well as other reputable third-party options available.

Mini Cooper Extended Warranty Overview

The Mini Cooper extended warranty, also called Mini Extended Motorer Protection, is available for new and used vehicles within the original factory warranty as well as certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles under warranty. There are three plans available: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain. Term lengths and plan availability depend on vehicle status.

Here’s an overview of Mini Cooper’s extended warranty term lengths and available options:

New and Used

Mini Coopers CPO

Mini Coopers Mini Cooper Extended Warranty

Plan Options Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain Platinum Term Lengths From 5 years/75,000 miles

to 7 years/100,000 miles 6 years/100,000 miles

or 7 years/100,000 miles

What Does the Mini Cooper Extended Warranty Cover?

The Platinum extended warranty is the highest level of coverage and covers slightly less than the manufacturer’s warranty. The Gold plan covers most vehicle components, and the Powertrain plan just covers the basics.

Here’s a comparison of the Mini Cooper extended warranty plans:

Platinum Gold Powertrain Engine ? ? Partial Transmission ? ? Partial Final Drive Assembly ? ? Partial Transfer Case (all-wheel-drive only) ? ? ? Electrical ? Partial Partial Cooling System ? ? Partial Fuel System ? ? Partial Induction System ? ? ? Steering ? ? Brakes and ABS ? ? Heat and Air Conditioning ? ? Infotainment System ? Interior and Exterior Partial Partial

You can also consult an online brochure from the Mini Cooper dealership to see the exact parts covered by each protection plan, as full and partial coverage varies. For example, the Powertrain plan covers every part of the engine also covered by the other two plans, except for a few oil seals and gaskets.

On the other hand, the Powertrain plan only covers five electrical components, while the Gold and Platinum plans cover dozens. It’s also useful to know the Platinum extended warranty includes some components not normally covered like cup holders and head lamps.

Mini Cooper Extended Warranty Advantages & Disadvantages

The Mini Cooper Platinum plan covers almost everything the factory warranty covers, but it still excludes some parts. For example, the plan doesn’t cover routine vehicle maintenance or damage from lack of maintenance.

Accident and environmental damage aren’t covered by the Mini Cooper extended warranty, either. Extended auto warranties cover defects in materials and workmanship, so if a mechanical breakdown can be attributed to normal wear and tear or misuse, it won’t be covered.

There are over 100 Mini Cooper dealers in the U.S., which isn’t a lot. For comparison, there are currently more than 3,000 Ford dealerships nationwide. Mini Cooper dealerships are mostly located around large cities, and you’re required to visit one for extended warranty repairs.

You can go to other European specialty auto shops for routine maintenance services, but not warranty repairs. Some BMW dealerships have Mini dealerships attached, but you can’t go to a standalone BMW dealership to use extended warranty coverage, either.

Added Benefits

The Mini Cooper extended warranty comes with the following benefits:

24-hour roadside assistance

Original Mini replacement parts

Fully transferable to subsequent owners

Roadside assistance includes towing, lockout services, battery jump-starts, flat tire services, and fuel deliveries.

Mini Cooper Reliability

While Mini Coopers can be fun to drive, owners do report a fair number of repair issues. RepairPal gives Mini Cooper a 3.0 out of 5.0-star rating and ranks it 25th out of 32 car brands. According to the site, which collects repair cost data from drivers, the brand’s average repair cost is $854 per year. This figure is just above the industry average of $652.

Here are a few reported Mini Cooper problems and their respective repair costs:

Mini Cooper Repair Estimated Cost Fuel pump replacement $1,553 to $1,607 Windshield wiper motor replacement $516 to $550 Strut assembly replacement $451 to $493 Supercharger assembly replacement $2,435 to $2,591

Should I Buy an Extended Warranty for a Mini Cooper?

An extended warranty’s cost effectiveness depends on a few factors, like the likelihood of a mechanical breakdown after the factory warranty expires. There’s a higher chance of encountering repairs with a Mini Cooper due to its lower reliability. If you don’t have an auto budget to cover unexpected repairs, it may be worth buying a Mini Cooper extended warranty.

It’s also important to understand your existing coverage. The Mini Cooper warranty for new vehicles lasts for four years or 50,000 miles, and this includes both bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain warranty protection.

The Mini CPO Limited Warranty can last up to six years/unlimited miles from the in-service date. The coverage is comprehensive, but it excludes more parts than the factory limited warranty.

Since the Mini Extended Motorer Protection plan covers up to seven years or 100,000 miles, there are situations where adding extended coverage to a CPO warranty wouldn’t make sense. This would be the case if the CPO Mini Cooper already had 100,000 miles on the odometer before it reached the six-year mark.

Mini Cooper Extended Warranty Cost

Mini doesn’t publish warranty prices online, and the only way to get a Mini Cooper extended service contract (ESC) is through a dealership. Drivers in Mini forums have reported receiving quotes ranging from $3,000 to $4,599. Considering you only get an extra three years or 50,000 miles of coverage at maximum, these prices are high.

What is the Average Cost of an Extended Car Warranty?

We’ve received numerous quotes from different extended auto warranty providers in our research. We found the average extended warranty costs $2,601. Prices range from about $1,300 to $4,600 for three to seven years of coverage. Another number to consider is the average cost of an extended warranty per year of coverage, which we found to be $636.

Other Options for Extended Car Warranty Coverage

The manufacturer’s extended warranty isn’t your only option for coverage. You can also get Mini Cooper extended warranties from third-party providers. Based on the prices reported on forums mentioned above, a Mini Cooper extended warranty from the dealership can cost between $1,000 and $1,500 per year of coverage. This yearly price is significantly higher than the average cost for third-party vehicle service contracts.

Mini Cooper owners may find extended warranty prices above the average rate since the cars require more repairs and parts can be more expensive. However, third-party providers still offer cheaper plans than the dealer.

One reason for this is because third-party providers will allow you to go to any licensed mechanic for warranty coverage. You can choose a Mini dealer if you wish, or you can choose a specialty Mini or European repair facility, too.

One of the biggest downsides to the Mini Cooper extended warranty is that it only lasts up to seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Most leading providers can cover Mini Coopers for twice the mileage Mini can. Some top-rated providers offer coverage up to 200,000 miles. You can also add a plan after your manufacturer’s warranty has already expired, which Mini doesn’t allow.

There are a number of reputable extended car warranty companies, so compare multiple quotes to find the best deal. Read about our top pick in our Endurance warranty review, and compare coverage options from leading providers below.