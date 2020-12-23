Revolution: The Mid-Engine Corvette Development Story (Part 1)

Oh yes, there will be a Part 2! Chevy plans to release it on Monday, January 4th, on their official YouTube channel. However, Corvette fans have an early Christmas present now with the first part of a new documentary about the long-awaited mid-engine Vette. Revolution: The Mid-Engine Corvette Development Story follows the Corvette Stingray’s design team as they share the inspiration behind the mid-engine performance car.

Before COVID-19 hit, we had a chance to see the Corvette Stingray in person. The photos we took hardly do it justice. It really is a beautiful car! Enjoy the first part of the documentary here, and keep an eye out for part two on January 4th.