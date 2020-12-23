Esurance Reviews, Coverage, And Discounts (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Esurance, an Allstate company, offers more high-tech options for auto insurance than most providers on the market. In this review, we’ll take a look at Esurance reviews, coverage, and discounts, as well as Esurance apps and technology, to help you decide whether it’s the best car insurance provider for you.

We will also evaluate how Esurance measures up against some of the best auto insurance companies on the market.

Esurance Highlights

Esurance is an internet-based insurer, which means it operates solely online and there are no physical branches customers can visit. It offers auto insurance coverage in 43 states, not including Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming.

In addition to auto insurance, Esurance also offers homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and motorcycle insurance. It has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A- from the BBB.

Esurance Auto Insurance Coverage

Each state has different requirements for the level of insurance you must carry. Even if your state only requires liability insurance, it’s smart to purchase a full coverage policy for extra protection in the case of an accident.

Esurance offers the following standard auto insurance coverage:

Bodily injury liability : Pays for the medical expenses of another party in an accident you cause

: Pays for the medical expenses of another party in an accident you cause Property damage liability : Pays for the property damage of another party in an accident you cause

: Pays for the property damage of another party in an accident you cause Comprehensive : Covers your vehicle if it is stolen or damaged in an event that is not a collision

: Covers your vehicle if it is stolen or damaged in an event that is not a collision Collision : Covers repairs or the replacement of your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers repairs or the replacement of your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Personal injury protection (PIP) : Covers some medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers some medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): Helps pay for medical and property damage expenses if you’re involved in an accident and the at-fault driver can’t be identified, doesn’t have enough coverage, or does not have insurance

In addition to standard coverage, Esurance provides the following add-on coverage options:

Emergency roadside assistance : Covers up to $75 per incident if your vehicle requires towing, a battery jump-start, lockout assistance, or other roadside services

: Covers up to $75 per incident if your vehicle requires towing, a battery jump-start, lockout assistance, or other roadside services Rental car reimbursement : Reimburses you for the cost of your rental car while your vehicle is in the shop after an accident

: Reimburses you for the cost of your rental car while your vehicle is in the shop after an accident Loan/lease guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage: Pays up to 25% more than your car’s value to help cover your loan or lease if you are in an accident and your vehicle is deemed a total loss

Esurance Auto Insurance Discounts

Esurance reviews mention several ways for drivers to save on car insurance. However, discount opportunities vary by state. Our research team found the following discounts reported by drivers, but you’ll need to get a quote or contact Esurance to see which discounts are available in your area.

The following discounts may be available based on your policy and your state:

Esurance Discount Details Fast Five Get 5% off your initial policy when you get a quote online. Multi-Policy Get a discount for bundling policies. Paid-In-Full Get up to 10% off when you pay your premium upfront. Multi-Car Get a discount when you insure multiple vehicles. Claim-Free Get 10% to 25% off if you have been claim-free for at least five years. Homeowners Insurance Get a discount if you or your spouse owns a home or condo. Renters Plus Get a discount for bundling auto and renters insurance. Emergency Roadside Assistance Get up to 5% off for having an emergency roadside assistance provider. Online Shopper Get a discount when shopping online.

The following discounts may also be available to you and are based on your driving habits and your vehicle:

Esurance Discount Details Good Driver Get 30% to 40% off for having less than one point on your driving record. DriveSense® Save just for signing up for the program,

then get up to $100 off your premium for practicing good driving habits. Good Student Get up to 10% off for being a full-time student under 25

and maintaining at least a B average. Defensive Driver Get up to 10% off for completing a non-court-ordered defensive driving course Safety Device Get between 2% and 33% off on MedPay and PIP policies

for having vehicle safety devices like air bags or automatic seat belts. Anti-Theft Get between 5% and 25% off for having an anti-theft device in your vehicle. Anti-Lock Get 5% off for having anti-lock brakes.

We recommend getting a quote from Esurance and comparing it to other top insurance providers so you can choose the best deal.

Esurance Reviews

In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, Esurance scored well compared to other top providers, earning 871 out of 1,000 points. It also ranked higher than average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM.

Esurance has an A- from the BBB, but its customer rating is only slightly over 1.32 out of 5 stars. A low customer rating on the BBB is not uncommon, especially when it comes to insurance companies. This is because customers are much more likely to report complaints than take the time to write a positive review of their insurance provider.

Here are some examples of Esurance reviews from customers:

“Despite the bad reviews of this company, I had a very positive experience… Extremely easy and straightforward process.” – Liz via BBB

“Customer service is poor. [Esurance] claims that they offer a [hassle-free] process. I spent 45 minutes on the phone to get something taken care of that I should have been able to handle online.” – Jacob O. via BBB

Several other negative Esurance reviews on the BBB site mention a poor experience when filing claims and dissatisfaction with costs.

Esurance Apps & Technology

Because Esurance does not have in-person agents, the company offers a variety of apps and services to enhance the customer experience. These include:

Coverage Counselor ® : Answer a few questions on the Esurance website, and this tool will help you identify the right insurance coverage for you.

: Answer a few questions on the Esurance website, and this tool will help you identify the right insurance coverage for you. Esurance Mobile : Manage your policy, file claims, and view your ID card from Esurance’s mobile app.

: Manage your policy, file claims, and view your ID card from Esurance’s mobile app. DriveSense mobile app : Track your driving habits with this mobile app to save money.

: Track your driving habits with this mobile app to save money. Fuelcaster : This free online tool helps you find cheap gas in your area.

: This free online tool helps you find cheap gas in your area. E-star® facilities: Esurance has 1,400 facilities around the country that are available for repairs for as long as you own your vehicle.

The Esurance Mobile app has a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating on Google Play with over 12,000 reviews and 4.8 out of 5.0 stars on the App Store with over 170,000 reviews. A few negative reviews mention technical difficulties and individual issues, but customers are generally satisfied with the app’s user experience and functionality.

Our Verdict on Esurance: 87%

Our team rates Esurance at 87 percent. It has a long list of discounts and useful online tools, but Esurance reviews are mixed and there’s no option to meet with an agent in person. If you prefer a more personalized, in-person experience, you might want to look into other providers.

