Nitto Review In Our Opinion: Nitto offers strong options across the board, but we particularly like its performance models. The company is owned by Toyo tires, a tire and rubber company based in Japan. Nitto is Toyo’s North American subsidiary and an affordable choice for many drivers. Industry Standing: Tire Variety: Affordability: Customer Satisfaction: Pros: Affordable tire models Strong industry standing Good tire variety across the board Cons: Limited winter tire options Average tread life warranties May be difficult to find through online retailers 4

Nitto tires may not be the most well-known in the industry, but they are still quality products. After some financial trouble in the late ‘70s and later re-establishing itself under current parent company Toyo, Nitto has become known for its affordable, durable, and diverse models. But what are the best Nitto tires for your vehicle?

In this review, we’ll take an in-depth look at Nitto tires, including industry ratings, popular models, costs, customer reviews, and more. We’ll review the Nitto brand as a whole so you can get a better sense of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, and reputable tire models.

Our research team recently ranked and reviewed the best tires and brands on the market today. If Nitto tires aren’t the right fit for your needs, we highly recommend considering a few of our top picks. To start comparing high-quality tire models from a variety of brands, including Nitto, visit DiscountTire.com.

Nitto Tires Overview

Established in 1949 in Japan, Nitto initially specialized in truck and passenger tires. After facing significant financial challenges in the 1970s, Nitto was eventually bought by Toyo Tires in 1979. The company is now known for its variety of high-quality tire models, but it has also created a niche in the performance tire space.

Nitto tires are only distributed in the North American market, and the company is headquartered in Cypress, California, under Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA). Like its parent company, Nitto is dedicated to forward-thinking sustainability.

A testament to company quality, most Nitto models featured on DiscountTire.com hold a 4.0-star rating or above. Similar ratings are found on competitor sites.

Nitto Industry Ratings

Nitto tires adhere to an evaluation system created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This system is called Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), and it grades tires – except specialized tires – based on their treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.

Here’s an explanation of the UTQG grading system:

Treadwear: This grade estimates the longevity of your tires. To calculate treadwear, tires are measured against a control tire given a rating of 100. If a tire has a 500 treadwear rating, that means it lasted five times longer than the control. Most passenger tires have between a 300 and 500 treadwear rating, according to data from SaferCar.gov.

Traction: This grade measures how well your tires “grip” a wet road. Traction grades are given on a scale of AA, A, B, or C. Good day-to-day passenger tires typically receive A ratings.

Temperature: This grade evaluates a tire’s heat resistance on a scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to withstand different temperatures based on their specialization. Performance tires, for example, usually move at much higher speeds than all-season tires, and in turn, have higher temperature ratings.

It’s important to note that the NHTSA does not oversee UTQG tests. Manufacturers and independent companies hired by brands are responsible for tire testing and reporting.

Below, we’ve listed a few top-rated Nitto tire models and their treadwear, traction, and temperature scores using data from SaferCar.gov.

Nitto Tire Model Tire Type Treadwear Score Traction Score Temperature Resistance Nitto NT555 G2 Passenger

Ultra-high performance 200 AA A Nitto Motivo Passenger

Ultra-high performance

All-season 560 A A Nitto Ridge Grappler Truck/SUV

All-terrain 500 A B Nitto Terra Grappler G2 Truck/SUV

All-terrain 600 A A

If you want to know the UTQG scores for your current tires, they can be found on the tires’ sidewalls.

Most Popular Nitto Tires

Nitto makes high-quality replacement and original manufacturer (OE) tire models for coupes and sedans, light trucks and SUVs, crossovers, and more. Like all tire brands, there are some Nitto tires that are better choices than others, but the manufacturer doesn’t produce any particularly poor models. Below, we’ve detailed the most popular Nitto models currently available.

Nitto Neo Gen : A sporty passenger Nitto tire designed with speed, handling, and stability in mind

: A sporty passenger Nitto tire designed with speed, handling, and stability in mind Nitto NT555 G2 : An ultra-high performance tire with exceptional handling, wet and dry traction, and superior cornering abilities at high speeds

: An ultra-high performance tire with exceptional handling, wet and dry traction, and superior cornering abilities at high speeds Nitto Motivo : An all-year passenger tire backed by a 60,000-mile tread life warranty and made with an asymmetric tread pattern for maximum performance in wet and dry conditions

: An all-year passenger tire backed by a 60,000-mile tread life warranty and made with an asymmetric tread pattern for maximum performance in wet and dry conditions Nitto Terra Grappler G2: An all-terrain tire for light trucks and SUVs with a long-lasting 65,000-mile tread life warranty and full-depth sipes for traction even in the toughest road conditions

These Nitto models each have a 4.0-star rating or higher on DiscountTire.com and are well-regarded in the tire industry. However, it can be difficult to find many Nitto models from online retailers.

Nitto offers a limited warranty for all replacement tires. The warranty covers any defective materials and workmanship for the model’s first 1/32-inch wear. This coverage is standard across the industry, but some manufacturers will also include a six-year limited warranty. As for tread life warranties, Nitto tires average around 50,000 miles of use.

Cost of Nitto Tires

Compared to other top-quality brands, Nitto tires are relatively affordable. Across all Nitto tires available on DiscountTire.com, prices range from $82 to $1,300 per tire. The brand’s lowest-priced model, the Nitto Neo Gen, costs between $82 and $302, but this may vary depending on the retailer. Nitto tires aren’t as cheaply priced as Cooper tires, but they’re much less expensive on average than those from Michelin or Goodyear.

We’ve listed a few popular Nitto tires’ prices from DiscountTire below.

Nitto Tire Reviews

Overall, Nitto tires’ reviews are positive. As mentioned, on DiscountTire.com, most Nitto tires hold a 4.0-star rating or higher. Similarly high scores can be found across other tire retailers as well. However, in the 2020 J. D. Power Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction StudyTM, Toyo, Nitto’s parent company, only scored 697 out of a possible 1,000 points in the passenger tire category. This score was below the segment average of 712.

To give you a better idea of Nitto tires reviews, here are examples of positive and negative customer feedback from DiscountTire.com

Positive Nitto Tires Reviews

“[The Terra Grappler G2 is a] great tire for the money and long-lasting. [I] drove over 50,000 miles and [the] tread was only worn down a little over 1/2 way. [The] all-terrain tread is not too big for clay and snow to get trapped in [the] wheel. [It’s the] best tire for the money.” -Ignacio B. via DiscountTire.com

“[The Nitto Motivo has a] great lateral grip in the wet and dry. [The] rear end will break loose if you over do it… but what do [you] expect with a modded GT. [They have a ] nice response when pushing hard in the corners; [I’ve] never had the front end give up any grip.” -Paul B. via DisountTire.com

Negative Nitto Tires Reviews

“…at some point after 10 [or] 12K, [the Nitto NT555 G2] tires became super noisy. [They] cupped and feathered while the car was balanced and properly aligned. I even had one of the side walls blow out on the highway at 65 mph.” -via DiscountTire.com

“The sidewalls [of the Nitto NT05] are crazy stiff as well, but to no benefit that I can see. Little bumps transmit much harder into the car. Grip potential is lower too as evidenced in cornering speeds.” -via DiscountTire.com

Our Final Thoughts on Nitto Tires

Nitto tires are a strong choice for performance tires, and the manufacturer offers other high-quality specialty models as well. Overall, we rate Nitto 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for its tire variety, affordability, and wide selection. However, the manufacturer offers relatively standard tread life warranties and may not be a top choice for the best winter tires.

Our Top Recommendations for Tires

If you’re looking to compare Nitto tires to other top-notch tire manufacturers, we recommend Michelin and Cooper. Both brands ranked highly in our industry-wide tire review. We named Michelin tires the Best Tires Overall and Cooper tires the Most Affordable.

Michelin: Best Tires Overall

Michelin has been a leader in the tire market for years. The company received a 4.5-star rating in our review based on its tire variety and durability. Regardless of the Michelin model you choose, you’re guaranteed to get a high-quality, long-lasting tire. The company offers tread life warranties up to 80,000 miles, some of the longest in the industry.

To start comparing Michelin tires, visit DiscountTire.com.

Cooper Tires: Most Affordable

Cooper tires are an affordable option for many drivers. We rate the manufacturer 4.0 out of 5.0 stars based on its average price point and positive customer reviews. While Cooper is considered the new kid on the block, the company is already building a name-brand reputation for itself, offering cheap tires that don’t compromise on quality.

To start comparing Cooper tires, visit DiscountTires.com.