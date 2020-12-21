Electri-Vacation! Christmas Vacation Actors Appear In New Mustang Mach-E Commercial

“Hey kids, look! A Deer!”

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo have reprised their National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation roles as Clark and Ellen Griswold in a new commercial for the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The commercial recreates the famous scene from the 1989 film where the family stands outside on a nipply (I mean nippy) evening waiting for Clark’s light show.

As an EV, the Mustang Mach-E is quieter than an ordinary Mustang. This isn’t a big deal, because as Uncle Lewis observed, “you couldn’t hear a dump truck driving through a nitroglycerin plant.”

Enjoy. Happy Holidays