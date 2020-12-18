Enjoy This Photo Gallery of the 2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition

Carl Anthony
Car News
1 min read
Home
Car News

The 2021 Lincoln Navigator will be available with a sleek, new Black Label Special Edition package for interested buyers. Available this spring, the package dresses up the Navigator with a black roof, black mesh grille, black mirror caps and spoiler, various monochromatic accents, and 22-inch black aluminum wheels.

Table of Contents show

2021 Lincoln Navigator: Engine & Powertrain

Of course, the 2021 Lincoln Navigator is more than just good looks. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque. The turbo V6 engine is connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Depending on your preference, the 2021 Navigator can be optioned with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Interior Treatments

On the inside, it’s all about creature comforts. The 2021 Lincoln Navigator is available with a rear-seat entertainment system, an Revel Ultima audio system with 20 speakers, and front seats with heating, cooling, and massage functionality.

2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition.
2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Black Label Special Edition Availability

The Black Label Special Edition is available with a host of Lincoln exterior colors, including Pristine White, Chroma Crystal Blue, Silver Radiance, Chroma Molten Gold, Burgundy, and Velvet. Flight Blue, Lincoln’s new signature color for 2021, is also able to receive the Black Label Special Edition treatment.

Photos & Source: Lincoln Motor Company.

Make / Model
Lincoln
Navigator

How to Get Invoice Pricing



Magnus Walker Porsche Garage e1608253830834
Previous Inside the Garage of Porsche Collector Magnus Walker with the Petersen Automotive Museum
Read This Next
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition 2
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition: “Tip of The Stetson”