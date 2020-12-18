2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels, Tech & Safety Features & More

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio has a ton of competition. This segment is ripe with high-caliber options, including the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Porsche Macan. Yet Alfa Romeo seems undaunted.

To push back against its competition, the Italian automaker plays to their illustrious heritage with vehicles like the Stelvio (and it’s easy to indulge in that with them). Named after one of the world’s most well-known driving roads, the Stelvio Pass in Northern Italy, the Stelvio isn’t a typical SUV. It’s fast (especially in its Quadrifoglio livery) and has a stance that rivals even the best sports cars. Artisans craft each one at the Cassino plant in a process that is as much emotion as engineering.

Allow me, though, to set my fondness of Italian vehicles of all breeds aside for a moment. I personally like Alfa Romeo but will save the editorial commentary for another time. Let’s take a more complete, unbiased, top to bottom look at the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Trim Levels & Exterior Colors

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is available in four different trim levels: Sprint, Ti, Ti Sport, and Quadrifoglio. There are three different appearance packages, as well: Nero Edizione, Lusso, and Carbon. Nero Edizione is available for each trim level, Carbon is available for the Ti Sport and Quadrifoglio, and the Lusso is available for the Ti only.

Some items, once optional for the Stelvio, are now standard equipment. For example, if you opt for a Ti or Ti Sport, a dual-pane sunroof and navigation will come standard. Ti Sport models go one step further and offer a standard limited-slip differential, dark exhaust tips, rear diffuser, and 20-inch wheels. 21-inch wheels are available for the Ti Sport and Quadrifoglio.

As for exterior colors, there are a bunch!

Alfa White

Rosso Alfa

Rosso GTA Tri-coat

Misano Blue Metallic

Trofeo White Tri-coat

Vesuvio Gray Metallic

Lunare White Metallic

Vulcano Black Metallic

Verde Visconti Metallic

Anodized Blue Metallic

Ocra GT Junior Tri-coat

Stromboli Gray Metallic

Verde Montreal Tri-coat

Silverstone Gray Metallic

Montecarlo Blue Metallic

Rosso Villa d’Este Tri-coat

Rosso Competizione Tri-coat

Ocra GT Junior Tri-coat, Rosso GTA Tri-coat, Rosso Villa d’Este Tri-coat, and Verde Montreal Tri-coat are new for 2021.

Interior Treatments

Hop inside the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio to find a sporty and athletic cabin with plenty of bright accents and finishes. Highlights include a flat-bottom Formula One-inspired steering wheel, Alfa DNA Pro Drive Mode selector, and a leather-wrapped gear shifter (which has an emblem of the Italian flag under it). Like the exterior colors, there are a host of interior themes for the 2021 Stelvio. Here is the list:

Black/Red interior (two-tone)

Black/Chocolate interior (two-tone)

Ice interior with Ice accent stitching

Black interior with Dark Gray accent stitching

Crema interior (exclusive to Ti Lusso Package)

Black/Ice interior (two-tone) with Dark Gray accent stitching

Black interior with Red accent stitching (exclusive to Quadrifoglio)

Black/Red interior with Red accent stitching (exclusive to Quadrifoglio)

Black interior with Green and White accent stitching (exclusive to Quadrifoglio)

Black/Ice interior with Green and White accent stitching (exclusive to Quadrifoglio)

Tech & Connectivity Features

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and remote start. Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Finder, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Assistance, and select Firmware Over the Air (OTA) updates are each standard. Wireless charging is available.

A majority of the Stelvio’s essential functions are accessed and controlled through the 8.8-inch center touchscreen. Via the touchscreen, drivers can see the Stelvio’s performance pages and expand the navigation map. The seven-inch center instrument cluster relays essential information to the driver while on the road.

Safety Features & Packages

The 2021 Stelvio is standard with a backup camera, rear parking sensors, and Alfa Romeo’s Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus. There are two different safety packages, Active Assist 1 and Active Assist 2. Here is a breakdown of each.

Active Assist 1

This safety package is available for the entry-level Sprint trim. It includes active blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high-beams, front and rear parking sensors, and an infrared windshield.

Active Assist 2

This safety package is available for the Ti, Ti Sport, and the Quadrifoglio. It’s different from the above package as it includes more advanced driver assistance features. The total package includes active blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, driver attention alert, highway assist, lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent speed assist.

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Engine & Powertrain

There is plenty of action under the hood of the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Sprint, Ti, and Ti Sport models employ a 2.0-liter turbo engine with direct injection. The aluminum-intensive motor creates 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft. of torque. Top speed is 144 mph with a zero to 60 time of 5.4 seconds.

Naturally, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio kicks things up a notch with a twin-turbo V6 from the Ferrari garage. The muscular engine cranks out 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque. Top speed is 176 mph, with the zero to 60 time coming in at a brisk 3.6 seconds. Per Alfa Romeo’s racing heritage, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s impressive lap record from a few years back on the Nürburgring (seven minutes, 51.7 seconds) still stands.

The same attributes that help the Stelvio Quadrifoglio on the track will transition to everyday driving. Things like the Brembo brakes, torque-vectoring rear differential, independent adaptive damping suspension, and near 50/50 weight distribution will help provide balance and poise when behind the wheel.

Alfa Romeo’s Q4 all-wheel drive system is standard on Ti, Ti Sport, and Quadrifoglio. It’s optional on Sprint models for an additional $2,000. Aluminum paddle shifters are optional for the Stelvio if you want to control the eight-speed automatic transmission yourself.

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Warranty

Alfa Romeo vehicles come with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, called the Basic Limited Warranty, which covers most mechanical and electrical components. The Alfa Romeo warranty is longer than most manufacturers’ bumper-to-bumper coverage but shorter than typical powertrain coverage. If you anticipate putting more miles on your Stelvio than usual, extended warranty options are available. This free and helpful guide to Alfa Romeo’s warranty can help you determine if you need the extra coverage.

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Pricing

Here is the starting MSRP for each trim level. The figures below include the $1,295 destination and delivery fee.

Sprint: $42,745

$42,745 Ti: $48,395

$48,395 Ti Sport: $51,595

$51,595 Quadrifoglio: $82,045

