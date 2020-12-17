Man CaveTV

Inside the Garage of Porsche Collector Magnus Walker with the Petersen Automotive Museum

Magnus Walker is a man with an awesome beard and an incredible collection of Porsche cars. The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles takes us inside the Urban Outlaw’s garage, which includes gems like a 1971 Porsche 911 T and Porsche’s last production MFI car.

The Peterson Automotive Museum has an amazing YouTube channel, which features unseen archival footage and exclusive clips from the museum’s vault. Once you are done watching this video, make sure you head over to the museum’s YouTube channel to catch Part 2 with Walker and his collection.

Read This Next
Shadow The Magnificent Machines of a Man of Mystery 3
Automoblog Book Garage: Shadow: The Magnificent Machines of a Man of Mystery