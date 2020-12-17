What Does the Alfa Romeo Warranty Cover? (2020)

The Alfa Romeo warranty comes with a few additional benefits.

Alfa Romeo combines its powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage into one Basic Limited Warranty.

Based on Alfa Romeo’s reliability reputation, it may be worth considering an extended auto warranty to protect your car long-term.

The Alfa Romeo warranty beats out other manufacturers’ bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, but its powertrain coverage is lacking. In this review, we’ll discuss Alfa Romeo’s new car warranty in-depth, including coverage, exclusions, and perks.

We’ll also go over the benefits of lengthening your Alfa Romeo warranty with an extended service plan and why you may want to consider purchasing extra protection from one of the best extended car warranty companies if you drive an Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Warranty Coverage Overview

Alfa Romeo is a luxury vehicle arm of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group, which also includes Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Maserati. However, the Alfa Romeo warranty is a bit different than the coverage offered through other FCA brands. New Alfa Romeo vehicles come with a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, called the Basic Limited Warranty, which covers most mechanical and electrical components.

Other car manufacturers usually offer a powertrain plan – which covers the engine, transaxle, transfer case, and transmission – separate from bumper-to-bumper coverage, but Alfa Romeo combines the two. The Alfa Romeo warranty is longer than most manufacturers’ bumper-to-bumper coverage but shorter than typical powertrain coverage.

All parts and labor are included at no additional cost under the Basic Limited Warranty.

Other Alfa Romeo warranty coverages include:

A 4-year/50,000-mile Federal Emissions Warranty for all components

An 8-year/80,000-mile Federal Emissions Warranty for specific components

A 3-year/unlimited-mile Anti-Corrosion Perforation Limited Warranty for all panels

A 5-year/unlimited-mile Anti-Corrosion Perforation Limited Warranty for outer panels

All coverage is provided by Mopar®, the parts manufacturer for the FCA Group.

What’s Excluded From Alfa Romeo Warranty Coverage?

Alfa Romeo warranty exclusions are standard for the industry. Since an auto warranty is intended to only cover defective materials and workmanship, it won’t cover the following:

Tires

Collision damages

Wear-and-tear parts

Improper maintenance

Cleaning and polishing

Environmental damages

Routine maintenance services

Racing or other competition damages

Aftermarket customizations or additions

Other Included Benefits

For the duration of the Alfa Romeo warranty, vehicles are covered by Mopar’s 24/7 roadside assistance plan. The program covers battery jump-starts, flat tire services, lockout services, emergency fuel deliveries, and towing to the nearest dealership.

The manufacturer also offers a 1-year/10,000-mile complimentary first service benefit to new 2020 and 2021 vehicles. However, some dealership websites mention that this benefit may only be available to certain models, so be sure to confirm this with your local Alfa Romeo dealer.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

If you plan to keep your vehicle after its original Alfa Romeo warranty expires, it’s worth looking into an extended protection plan. An extended auto warranty provides peace of mind and protects you from costly repair bills that are typical for luxury vehicles like Alfa Romeos.

When shopping for an extended warranty, consider your vehicle’s reliability and your comfort with paying for repairs out of pocket. According to the UK-based site Reliability Index, Alfa Romeos are relatively unreliable.

To score vehicle dependability, Reliability Index collects user-reported data on frequency of car failures, average repair costs, off-road time due to repairs, and average age and mileage of vehicles. Across the board, Alfa Romeo models were rated “Poor.” Only one model, the Giulietta, received a higher score.

We also looked in Alfa Romeo’s recall history. Many of the manufacturer’s past issues pertained to water leaks, but in 2019, Alfa Romeo recalled almost 22,000 Stelvio crossovers for improper fuel gauging. While the company covers recall work, it is still a testament to vehicle dependability.

Based on this data, you’d likely benefit from added coverage for your Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty Options

Drivers can choose two routes for an extended warranty: a vehicle protection plan from the manufacturer or one from a third-party provider. There are pros and cons of extended car warranties through either option.

Alfa Romeo extended warranties are also offered through Mopar. There are two vehicle protection plans to choose from – Added Care Plus and Maximum Care. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Added Care Plus: This plan protects over 850 vehicle parts and systems with term lengths up to 8 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

This plan protects over 850 vehicle parts and systems with term lengths up to 8 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first. Maximum Care: This plan is the more comprehensive option. It covers over 5,000 vehicle components and includes several term lengths up to 8 years/125,000 miles.

While these Mopar Vehicle Protection Plans offer vehicle-specific coverage and guaranteed factory-trained technicians, there are a few drawbacks. Only vehicles still covered by the original factory warranty are eligible for coverage. You also need to take your car to a local FCA dealer for any covered repair work.

Reputable third-party companies may provide more generalized vehicle coverage, but they also offer greater flexibility. Here are a few benefits of opting for a third-party provider:

Contracts can be purchased any time.

Coverage is available for older, used vehicles.

They offer more benefits, like trip interruption coverage.

There are more coverage plans to choose from with longer term lengths.

You can take your vehicle to any licensed repair facility, including luxury repair shops.

Some independent warranty companies do not cover Alfa Romeo vehicles, but one of our highest-rated providers, CarShield, does offer protection for these luxury models. You can learn more about this provider’s warranty plans and customer service in our full CarShield review, or click below to get a free quote right away.

FAQ: Alfa Romeo Warranty

Is the Alfa Romeo warranty transferable?

Yes, the 4-year/50,000-mile Alfa Romeo warranty is automatically transferred to the new owner if you sell your vehicle while it’s still under warranty.

Are Alfa Romeos reliable?

Based on our research, Alfa Romeos are not the most reliable vehicles. Like most luxury vehicles, they are more prone to breakdowns, and repair costs tend to be expensive.

Does Alfa Romeo include service?

Alfa Romeo offers 1-year/10,000-mile first-time complimentary service with new 2020 and 2021 models.

Is an Alfa Romeo extended warranty worth it?

An extended vehicle warranty may be well worth it for Alfa Romeos. If your vehicle breaks down, you know your wallet will be protected from typically costly repair bills.