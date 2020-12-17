2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels, New Standard Features & More

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the German automaker’s elegant flagship sedan, will enter the new model year with some packaging and trim level revisions. The 2021 S-Class will be available in three trim levels, or “lines,” and each will be appointed accordingly. The Luxury Line and the AMG Line will be available for the S 500 4MATIC sedan. The third trim level, the Executive Line, is exclusive to the S 580 4MATIC sedan.

Tech & Connectivity Features

The second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system is standard in every 2021 S-Class. According to Mercedes-Benz, the system offers 50 percent more processing power than before. Individual MBUX profiles can be activated via touch, voice, or facial recognition. Further personalization comes by way of the 12.8-inch OLED multimedia touchscreen display, which will support up to five different screens at one time.

LED ambient lighting is standard as well, so drivers can set the mood while traveling at night. Occupants are also treated to a climate system with air fragrances, multi-contour and massaging front seats, rear sunshades, and wireless charging.

An all-new Burmester 4D surround sound system makes its debut in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The specs on this stereo are as impressive as the engine: 1,750 watts of power, 37 separately processed output channels, two amplifiers, eight resonators, and 30 speakers. Two of those eight resonators are integrated into the back of each seat for a more immersive experience. Flip on Watercolors, and it will be like Grover Washington Jr. and Dave Brubeck (God rest their souls) are riding along with you.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Standard Safety Features

Safety features on the new S-Class include a 360-Degree Surround View Camera with a 3D View Assist feature, which helps with parking. According to Mercedes-Benz, the advanced driver assistance and crash sensor systems enable the PRE-SAFE feature to recognize a likely impact in more situations than before.

The ATTENTION ASSIST feature now offers a microsleep warning to combat drowsy driving. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is equipped with an interior-facing infrared camera that monitors the driver’s levels of distraction and drowsiness.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Under The Hood

The Mercedes-Benz S 500 4MATIC employs an in-line six with 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC features a bi-turbo V8 with 495 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque. Both are equipped with an EQ Boost starter generator, which provides another 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque for short periods for more linear acceleration.

Rear-axle steering is available, and it’s an option we would recommend. With rear-axle steering, the turning circle of the larger S-Class is cut by 6.2 feet. Having the rear-axle steering will make maneuvering the S-Class much easier around a busy city or in a smaller residential area.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class under the hood. Photo: MBUSA.

Trim Levels & Pricing

Here is a look at what is available for the S-Class lines above and beyond the standard equipment. The MSRP figures include the $1,050 destination and delivery charge.

Luxury Line

Hard to go wrong here. Optional for the Luxury Line is the Burmester 4D Surround System, the 3D Technology Package with a 3D Instrument Cluster and MBUX Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display, and the Warmth & Comfort Package. The latter includes a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and even heated front and rear armrests, among other amenities.

Nappa leather upholstery is available to adorn the interior, as are 20-inch wheels to accent the exterior.

S 500 4MATIC Sedan Starting MSRP: $110,850

$110,850 S 580 4MATIC Sedan Starting MSRP: $117,350

AMG Line

Nothing like having the AMG treatments! Opt for this S-Class and receive unique AMG styling cues and floor mats. The Burmester stereo, 3D Technology Package, and the Warmth & Comfort Package are available for the AMG Line too. 20-inch wheels and 21-inch wheels are available, each with black inlays as part of the Night Package.

S 500 4MATIC Sedan Starting MSRP: $115,150

$115,150 S 580 4MATIC Starting MSRP Sedan: $121,650

Executive Line

Go big or go home! The Executive Line, exclusive to the S 580 4MATIC sedan, can be optioned with multi-contour rear seats, four-zone climate control, rear wireless charging, an MBUX Rear Tablet setup with two wireless headsets, and an MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment system with two 11.6-inch touchscreens with an HD camera and microphone.

Like the Luxury and the AMG, the Warmth & Comfort Package, 3D Technology Package, and Burmester stereo are available. Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, and rear-axle steering are also available for the taking.

S 580 4MATIC Sedan Starting MSRP: $132,500

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available with rear-wheel steering. Photo: MBUSA.

2021 S-Class: Availability & Warranty

The new S-Class will arrive at Mercedes-Benz dealers during the first half of 2021. As for the warranty, the Mercedes-Benz factory warranty is four years or 50,000 miles but can be extended if you anticipate driving more miles than average. Doing so will provide additional protection on things like the rear-axle steering system, which can be a costly repair. To help you determine if you need additional coverage for your S-Class, see this free and helpful guide.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Exterior Gallery

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Gallery

Photos & Source: MBUSA.