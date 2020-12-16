Best Car Insurance: Hawaii (2020 Review)

Hawaii has a relatively low rate of deaths and fatal crashes.

Drivers in Hawaii spent an average of $803.45 on car insurance in 2017.

Hawaii is a “no-fault” state, meaning regardless of who causes an accident, both parties must file claims with their insurance companies.

Looking for the best auto insurance rates in the Aloha State? There are many options when it comes to getting car insurance in Hawaii, and our research can help you pick the right provider for you.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the top providers of car insurance in Hawaii in terms of coverage, discounts, customer service, and more. We will also look at Hawaii’s insurance requirements and other information about driving in the state.

Top Providers for Car Insurance in Hawaii

Based on our research, the following providers are the best options for car insurance in Hawaii. GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are a few of our top picks for car insurance nationwide, while Island Insurance is a local provider. Each has a positive industry standing, and for Hawaii drivers, all offer multiple discounts and superior customer service.

*Ratings of providers represent our team’s evaluation of car insurance companies nationwide, while the order of the providers is based on our recommendations for Hawaii.

#1 GEICO: Best Overall

In our review of the best providers in the country, GEICO came out on top. According to its website, GEICO is the largest auto insurer in Hawaii. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. GEICO ranked highest among large insurers in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM with a score of 867 out of 1,000 points. This means that drivers rated the company’s purchase experience as the best in the industry.

GEICO offers some of the cheapest car insurance in Hawaii. Its policies can be made even more affordable through the wide range of discounts offered, which include:

Air bag discount

Military discount

Multi-policy discount

Good driver discount

New vehicle discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Good student discount

Anti-lock brakes discount

Federal employee discount

Emergency deployment discount

You can also combine your auto insurance coverage with home insurance to save. For a detailed explanation of these discounts as well as more information about coverage from GEICO, read our full review of GEICO auto insurance.

#2 State Farm: Best for Student Drivers

If you have a teen or student driver, check out State Farm. This provider offers many Hawaii car insurance discounts for new drivers and students. State Farm has an A+ rating from the BBB and a financial strength rating of A++ from AM Best. State Farm also did well in the 2020 J.D. Power Shopping Study, coming in third overall.

State Farm may not always be the cheapest provider available, but it has a variety of discounts available to help drivers save on car insurance in Hawaii. These discounts include:

Multiple-line discount

Good driving discount

Accident-free discount

Vehicle safety discount

Passive restraint discount

Drive Safe & Save TM discount

discount Multiple automobiles discount

Read our review of State Farm auto insurance for more details about coverage.

#3 USAA: Best for Military Families

USAA is another of our top choices for car insurance in Hawaii, but it is only available for military members and their families. The insurer has an A- rating from the BBB and A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. It also scored the highest across all regions in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM.

USAA offers cheap car insurance in Hawaii and the following discount opportunities:

Family discount

Loyalty discount

Safe driver discount

New vehicle discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Good student discount

Driving course discount

Vehicle storage discount

Annual mileage discount

Military installation discount

For more information about this provider, read our full USAA car insurance review.

#4 Island Insurance: Best Local Provider

Island Insurance is a local company that provides basic car insurance in Hawaii. Its website claims that it is Hawaii’s largest locally owned and managed insurance company and that it has a 98-percent claims satisfaction rating.

Because it is a local provider, Island Insurance is not included in J.D. Power studies, but we find that it is still worth looking into. Island Insurance has an A+ rating from the BBB with few customer complaints and an A financial strength rating from AM Best. These are above-average ratings for local providers.

Island Insurance offers the following discounts to help you save on your Hawaii car insurance policy:

At-fault discount

Multi-car discount

Renewal discount

Bundling discount

Anti-theft discount

Prior insurance discount

Hybrid vehicle discount

Hawaii Car Insurance Requirements

Each state sets its own auto coverage requirements, so car insurance in Hawaii may be different than in other areas of the U.S. In general, all drivers in Hawaii must carry the following minimum coverage. However, you have the right to decline uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in writing.

Type of Insurance Coverage Hawaii Car Insurance Requirement Bodily injury liability $20,000 per person/$40,000 per accident Property damage liability $10,000 per accident Personal injury protection $10,000 per person Uninsured/underinsured motorist $20,000 per person/$40,000 per accident

Driving in Hawaii

Hawaii is one of 12 “no-fault” states, which means that if you are in an accident, you and the other party must both file claims with your insurance providers, regardless of who is at fault. You are also unable to sue or be sued after an accident unless serious injuries occur.

Hawaii requires drivers to be insured throughout their vehicle’s registration period and to carry a valid Hawaii motor vehicle insurance identification card. The penalties for driving without auto insurance or an identification card may include being ticketed, fined, or losing the right to drive your vehicle.

Cost of Car Insurance in Hawaii

According to the Insurance Information Institute, Hawaii is the 13th cheapest state for car insurance in the U.S. The average expenditure for car insurance in Hawaii was $803.45 in 2017, while the national average was $1,004.58 that same year.

Here is what drivers paid on average for the following types of car insurance in Hawaii in 2017:

Liability coverage: $468.99

Collision coverage: $342.17

Comprehensive coverage: $106.97

The cost of your own Hawaii car insurance will vary based on factors such as your age, driving history, and vehicle.

Conclusion: Car Insurance in Hawaii

Overall, we found car insurance in Hawaii to be relatively cheap compared to other states and determined that GEICO, State Farm, USAA, and Island Insurance are the best options for providers. It is also important to note that Hawaii is a no-fault state and to understand the state minimum requirements for car insurance.

