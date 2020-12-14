All-season tires are often the best choice for everyday drives and commutes.

The best all-season tires are manufactured by Michelin, Goodyear, and Hankook.

It’s smart to compare multiple tire models before deciding which ones to purchase.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

All-season tires are some of the most popular options for everyday driving, but how do you know which models are right for your car? In this review, we shed some light on the best all-season tires on the market.

Our review team has determined the five best all-season tires in the industry based on reputation, tread life, affordability, and suitability for different vehicle types. We’ll explain more about each of them in this article and also go over how an all-season tire functions, which drivers these tires are best suited for, and how much they may cost.

If you’re looking for additional choices before investing in a new set of tires, read our industry-wide review of the best tires and brands currently available. You can also go ahead and start comparing tire prices on TireRack.com.

5 Best All-Season Tires

All-season tires can come in a variety of tread patterns, price ranges, load capacities, and more, which can make it difficult to find the right model for your needs. We’ve narrowed down the top five all-season tires for any driver:

#1 Michelin Defender LTX

The Michelin Defender LTX is a highway, all-season tire designed for light trucks and SUVs. Backed by a 70,000-mile tread life warranty, this tire is built to last, even in light snow and winter weather. Customers report excellent handling on both dry and wet roads, largely due to the model’s EvertreadTM compound and asymmetrical tread design.

Like many Michelin tires, the Defender LTX is a costly option. However, its price point reflects the quality of materials, long tread life, and advanced technology put into the model.

#2 Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ All-Season

Another reputable and industry-backed model made by Michelin, the Pilot Sport A/S 3+ All-Season tire is made for sporty vehicles. Though it’s a higher-profile model than the Defender series, the Pilot Sport boasts excellent handling and cornering abilities. The tire is made from Michelin’s Variable Contact Patch 3.0 technology, which ensures an even wear as you drive.

However, the Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ All-Season only has a 45,000-mile tread life warranty, which is lower than most of our other picks for best all-season tires. It also has some reported issues with snow and ice performance. However, if you’re looking for an all-season tire that’s been manufactured with the spirit of racing in mind, consider this model.

#3 Hankook Kinergy PT

Also mentioned in our best cheap tires review, the Hankook Kinergy PT is an affordable, no-fuss option for drivers. The standard touring all-season tire offers a comfortable, low-noise drive and a 90,000-mile tread life warranty, one of the longest in the industry.

While this is not the best all-season tire for light trucks – its maximum load capacity is 2,271 pounds – it is suitable for passenger cars, minivans, family sedans, and crossovers.

#4 Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady

An all-season tire with better snow and ice durability than most, the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady tire is equipped with a 60,000-mile tread life warranty and an asymmetric tread for maximum grip. The model features zig-zag biting edges to combat snow and ice, earning it the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol.

This grand touring all-season tire earns an impressive “A” traction rating according to Uniform Tire Quality Grading Systems (UTQGS) scoring, and it is sized for most passenger cars, SUVs, and minivans.

#5 Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric All-Season

An ultra-high performance all-season tire, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric All-Season features an asymmetric tread and racing-inspired handling. This model is a great choice for drivers looking for a step above a standard all-season tire, though it is not the longest-lasting option on the market. It only has a 45,000-mile tread life warranty.

The tire boasts excellent dry and wet handling, but only decent snow and ice abilities. However, customers positively note the tire’s steering responsiveness and low noise.

What Is an All-Season Tire?

All-season tires are suitable for most weather conditions: dry, wet, and some ice and snow. While all-season models can be used during colder months, they are not a replacement for a traditional winter tire. All-season tires don’t have the same capabilities and design features as winter tires, which are specially crafted to remain flexible in freezing temperatures.

If you don’t live in an area where the weather regularly drops below 45 degrees, all-season models are fine to use in the winter. These models generally sport a symmetrical tread, but a few popular models, like the Michelin Defender LTX, have an asymmetrical pattern. Symmetrical tread wears more evenly, meaning fewer bald patches and longer use, while asymmetrical tread uses multiple block designs to offer better traction.

All-season tires are best suited for everyday commutes and daily drivers. They are a great option for a reliable drive without many bells and whistles.

How Much Do All-Season Tires Cost?

All-season tires are usually less expensive than specialty models, like winter tires. They typically cost anywhere from $50 to about $200. However, the cost of all-season tires will climb as the model’s performance ability increases.

Here’s what the best all-season tires cost on Tire Rack:

Michelin Defender LTX M/S: $168.99 (225/65R17)

$168.99 (225/65R17) Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ (H- or V-speed rated): $146.99 (225/45ZR17)

$146.99 (225/45ZR17) Hankook Kinergy PT: $133.98 (225/60R17)

$133.98 (225/60R17) Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady: $126.99 (195/65R15)

$126.99 (195/65R15) Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric All-Season: $174.55 (245/40R19)

Our Recommendations for Tires

Tires heavily impact your driving experience and are a more important investment than many drivers realize. Before purchasing cheap tires and hoping for the best, consider how you’d like your car to drive. Performance tires, all-terrain tires, touring tires – each provides a specific drive and feel for your vehicle. It’s best to consider a few different tire models before committing to a purchase. We recommend checking out Michelin and Cooper.

Michelin: Best Tires Overall

One of the biggest players in the tire industry, Michelin is highly regarded by customers and industry leaders alike. We like the brand because of its high quality and tire variety. While some competitors may make one type of tire particularly well, Michelin produces top-tier tires across the board.

Read more about this brand in our Michelin tires review, or start comparing Michelin prices on TireRack.com.

Cooper: Most Affordable

Often, drivers looking for all-season tires are also looking for an affordable option. Cooper offers cheaper alternatives to big-name manufacturers like Michelin and Goodyear – without compromising quality. The company specializes in replacement tires and offers tread life warranties up to an impressive 80,000 miles.

You can learn more in our Cooper tires review, or compare Cooper tires right away on TireRack.com.