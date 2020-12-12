The Range Rover extended warranty can lengthen coverage up to 7 years or 100,000 miles.

According to RepairPal, Range Rover owners spend an average of $1,258 per year on repairs and maintenance.

If you’re looking to extend your Range Rover warranty, we suggest looking at options from independent companies like CARCHEX and CarShield.

While all new and certified pre-owned (CPO) Range Rover vehicles come with a factory warranty, the coverage doesn’t last forever. A Range Rover extended warranty is one way to lengthen protection for certain mechanical and electrical parts and potentially save money on repair costs.

But do you really need a Range Rover extended warranty? In this article, we’ll offer insight into the coverage and costs of the Land Rover vehicle service contract available to Range Rover vehicles. We’ll also help you decide if you need an extended car warranty and whether it would be better to purchase coverage from the manufacturer or a third-party provider.

Our review team has taken a close look at the best extended car warranty companies in the industry. Although some top providers don't cover Range Rovers, two of our highest-rated companies, CARCHEX and CarShield, do.

Range Rover Extended Warranty Overview

The Range Rover extended warranty offers coverage similar to the new vehicle bumper-to-bumper warranty. The length of coverage will vary by dealership, but based on customer reports, the Range Rover extended warranty can last up to 7 years or 100,000 miles from the vehicle’s in-service date.

Land Rover does not offer many details about its extended coverage, and the manufacturer does not appear to offer a standardized warranty plan for every vehicle. On its website, Land Rover does state that the following parts can be covered, but you’ll need to double-check these with your local Land Rover retailer, as terms and conditions may vary:

Engine

Steering

Drive axles

Suspension

Fuel system

Starter motor

Transmission

Ignition system

Braking system

Air conditioning

Electrical systems

Catalytic converter

Infotainment system

Engine cooling system

Turbocharger/supercharger

The Range Rover extended warranty is more comprehensive than a standard manufacturer-backed extended warranty. Most plans will not cover items such as the catalytic converter.

The Range Rover extended warranty guarantees that your vehicle will only be worked on by factory-trained Land Rover technicians using genuine Land Rover parts. It also includes travel protection benefits, and you can add on Land Rover Roadside Assistance for an additional fee.

Range Rover Extended Warranty Exclusions

As with all extended car warranties, the Range Rover extended warranty will not cover every part and breakdown. Here are a few examples of Range Rover’s coverage exclusions:

Glass

Cosmetic items like paint and trim

Damage due to misuse, abuse, or neglect

Damage caused by an accident, nature, theft, or vandalism

Wear-and-tear items such as brake pads, brake shoes, and shock absorbers

These exclusions are typical for most extended warranties.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

Before purchasing an extended warranty, it’s a good idea to consider if you need coverage in the first place. A Range Rover extended warranty can be expensive, and you may never use the coverage if your vehicle is particularly reliable. However, with most Range Rovers, this is not the case.

A good tool to judge vehicle reliability is RepairPal, a site that gathers driver-reported data to offer insights into vehicle reliability and average repair costs.

Range Rover has a RepairPal reliability rating of 2.0 out of 5.0 stars, and it ranks 15th out of the 19 luxury full-size SUVs surveyed. Other RepairPal reliability metrics for Range Rovers are outlined in the table below.

Range Rover Average Industry Average Average Annual Repair Cost $1,258 $652 Average Repair Shop Visits Per Year 0.6 0.4 Probability a Needed Repair Is Severe* 19 percent 12 percent

*RepairPal defines a “severe” repair as any repair that costs more than three times the average annual repair cost for all models.

Based on the information above, Range Rovers are not very reliable vehicles. They have a high average annual repair cost and typically require a greater-than-average number of repairs per year. An extended warranty is a good idea for a Range Rover, especially considering vehicle problems become more common as your Range Rover ages.

Although, if you don’t plan on keeping your Range Rover past the expiration of your factory warranty, there’s little reason to invest in extended coverage.

New Range Rovers come with a bumper-to-bumper new vehicle limited warranty that covers most vehicle components for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Certified pre-owned (CPO) Range Rovers have a similar warranty that lasts for 7 years or 100,000 miles from the vehicle’s original in-service date.

Range Rover Extended Warranty Cost

The cost of a Range Rover extended warranty is determined by your local dealership and may be negotiable. After researching customer reports, we found that customers paid around $1,200 to $1,400 per year for extended warranty coverage.

These prices are much higher than the average extended warranty costs. Below, we’ll discuss how you can save by choosing an independent warranty provider.

Benefits of a Third-Party Range Rover Extended Warranty

A Range Rover extended warranty is only available for purchase before your original factory warranty expires. In some cases, you may need to purchase your extended coverage at the same time you buy your vehicle. With a third-party extended warranty, coverage can be added at any time.

Other benefits to a third-party warranty include:

Longer coverage terms

Coverage for older vehicles

More coverage options to choose from

More repair shops to choose from, including dealerships

In many cases, a third-party vehicle service contract is the less-expensive option. While a Range Rover extended warranty costs upwards of $1,200 per year of coverage, third-party providers like CARCHEX and CarShield offer bumper-to-bumper coverage for between $600 to $800 per year of coverage.

To compare costs for yourself, try reaching out for free quotes from these two reputable extended car warranty companies below.

Frequently Asked Questions: Range Rover Extended Warranty

How much is a Range Rover extended warranty?

A Range Rover extended warranty can cost between $1,200 and $1,400 per year of coverage, which means a four-year contract is likely to cost around $4,800. This is expensive for an extended warranty, and you may find cheaper coverage from an independent warranty company.

What is covered under the Range Rover warranty?

The Range Rover warranty covers many vehicle components and systems, including the powertrain (engine, transmission, drive axles, and related parts), steering, braking, fuel delivery, electrical, infotainment, and more. It’s one of the most comprehensive manufacturer-backed extended warranties on the market.

Is it worth getting an extended warranty?

The value of an extended warranty depends largely on your vehicle’s reliability and your ability to budget for unexpected repairs. For particularly reliable vehicles, an extended warranty may not be worth the cost. A Range Rover extended warranty could be well worth it, however, as Range Rovers typically experience a large number of problems and average repair costs can be high.