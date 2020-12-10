The Acura extended warranty can protect your car up to 9 years or 150,000 miles from its original in-service date.

Acura vehicles have high reliability scores, and the manufacturer is ranked second out of 32 car brands in overall reliability by RepairPal.

If you can afford to pay for unexpected car repairs out of pocket, you may not benefit as much from Acura extended warranty coverage.

The Acura extended warranty, called Acura Care®, is available for new and used vehicles. But do you really need the extra coverage?

This review takes a close look at the extended warranty from Acura. We’ll explain coverage details and help you decide if an Acura extended warranty is worth it to protect your car long-term.

Acura Extended Warranty Overview

As with most manufacturer extended warranties, details for the Acura extended warranty vary from dealership to dealership. Generally, there are four levels of coverage that you may be eligible for depending on whether your car is new, used, or certified pre-owned. Extended coverage is available up to 9 years or 150,000 miles.

Acura extended warranty coverage levels include:

New Vehicle Coverage

Certified Additional Coverage

Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage

Powertrain Coverage (for pre-owned vehicles only)

Powertrain coverage promises to repair or replace parts of the engine, transmission, drive axle, seals, gaskets, and fluids should a breakdown occur. The other levels of coverage include protection for powertrain components, electronics, the chassis, heating and cooling systems, and Acura genuine accessories such as the infotainment system.

Additionally, all Acura extended warranties include the following perks:

Roadside assistance

24/7 emergency concierge services

Commercial vehicle coverage (at additional cost)

Rental car reimbursement up to $45 per day for a maximum of six days

Trip interruption benefits up to $100 per day for a maximum of three days

In order to keep your Acura extended warranty valid, you must maintain the vehicle in accordance with the factory-recommended maintenance schedule. Certain parts are specifically excluded from coverage, such as:

Trim

Tires

Paint

Fuses

Hoses

Frame

Wheels

Airbags

Seat belts

Wiper blades

Steering wheel

Pre-existing issues

Interior doors and hinges (glovebox, interior panels)

Damage caused by misuse, nature, accidents, or other non-mechanical incidents

Contracts are transferable and can be canceled for a full refund within 60 days, or for a prorated amount minus a $25 processing fee after 60 days.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

The Acura extended warranty is fairly comprehensive, but what is the likelihood that you will need the coverage you pay for? Before purchasing an extended car warranty, it’s a good idea to research your vehicle’s reliability. Highly reliable cars may not benefit much from extended warranty protection, but it can be a great investment for those that experience frequent problems.

According to RepairPal, Acuras are reliable cars. The brand scored 4.0 out of 5.0 in RepairPal’s most recent Reliability Rating and ranked second place out of 32 brands surveyed. Further RepairPal reliability details for Acuras are shown in the table below.

Acura Vehicles Industry Average Average Annual Repair Cost $501 $652 Average Repair Shop Visits Per Year 0.4 visits per year 0.4 visits per year Probability a Needed Repair Is Severe* 8 percent 12 percent

*RepairPal defines a “severe” repair as any repair that costs more than three times the average annual repair cost for all models.

As you can see, Acuras have a lower annual repair cost and a lower chance of needing a major repair than the average vehicle. Because these vehicles are so reliable, you should only purchase an Acura extended warranty if the price is low. We’ll go over costs in the next section.

Another thing to consider when deciding on a warranty is how long you plan to keep your Acura. Most new vehicles include some amount of warranty protection for free with purchase. If you plan to sell your vehicle before its manufacturer’s warranty expires, there’s little sense in buying Acura extended warranty coverage. New Acuras are covered by the following warranties:

4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty

5-year/unlimited-mile rust perforation warranty

6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty

15-year/150,000-mile seat belt warranty

Certified pre-owned (CPO) Acuras come with warranty protection as well. The CPO Acura warranty extends original bumper-to-bumper coverage to 6 years/100,000 miles. CPO Acuras also come with a complimentary scheduled maintenance visit.

These warranties aren’t the shortest in the industry, but they’re also not the longest. If you plan on driving your Acura for more than a handful of years, you may want to consider an extended warranty to keep your car covered and give you added peace of mind on the road.

Acura Extended Warranty Cost

Acura extended warranty costs are not advertised, but we found a few online customer reviews that mentioned pricing. One customer reported paying $1,900 for a 9-year/150,000-mile warranty. Another paid $2,725 for 7 years or 100,000 miles of coverage. These costs are comparable to similar vehicle service contracts offered by third-party providers.

As you can see, prices vary, but you are likely to pay between $500 and $900 per year for an Acura extended warranty. If you are able to find coverage at the lower end of that scale, your warranty cost may end up being less than Acura’s average annual repair costs. The cost of an Acura extended warranty will be set by your dealership and may be negotiable.

Benefits of a Third-Party Extended Warranty

If you’re considering an extended warranty for your Acura, you can purchase one from the Acura dealership or from an independent warranty company. While the Acura extended warranty provides extensive coverage and guarantees the use of trained technicians and genuine Acura parts, there are many benefits to choosing a third-party vehicle service contract.

Frequently Asked Questions: Acura Extended Warranty

Does Acura offer an extended warranty?

Acura offers an extended warranty called Acura Care. There are four levels of coverage that you may be eligible for depending on whether your vehicle is new, used, or certified pre-owned. These warranties can lengthen coverage up to 9 years or 150,000 miles and cover the majority of Acura parts and components.

Is an Acura extended warranty worth it?

While the cost of an Acura extended warranty is low relative to other manufacturers, Acuras are known for their reliability. This means that you may pay more for an Acura extended warranty than you would pay out of pocket for repairs. However, many drivers still find the coverage worth it for the peace of mind and extra protection if a major breakdown does occur.

How much should an extended warranty cost?

The price of an extended warranty depends on factors including your vehicle type, vehicle mileage, warranty term length, and your deductible. Luxury brands can be more expensive to cover. Typically, drivers can expect to pay anywhere from $500 to $1,000 per year of extended warranty coverage.

What does the Acura extended warranty cover?

The Acura extended warranty covers powertrain components, electronics, the chassis, heating and cooling systems, and Acura genuine accessories such as the infotainment system up to 9 years or 150,000 miles from a vehicle’s original in-service date.