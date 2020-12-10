2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: More Off-Road Capabilities & Some Extra Orange Flair

While awaiting the next-gen Raptor, Ford is busy expanding its ever-increasing family of F-150 trucks with the 2021 Tremor variant. It not only combines better off-road prowess with potent towing and payload capabilities but the 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor is for truck buyers who need more than what the mildly-outdoorsy FX4 trim has to offer.

“Like Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor, introducing the all-new F-150 Tremor is a direct response to seeing how customers use our trucks to enable their outdoor lifestyles,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “F-150 Tremor provides the additional off-road capability they’re looking for with our latest off-road technologies.”

Difference Between The Tremor & FX4 Package?

True to form, the 2021 F-150 Tremor slots above the FX4 package. The latter is available on 4×4 versions of the XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum and includes an electronic-locking rear axle, hill descent control, off-road shocks, skid plates, and a unique rock crawl mode.

But for some people, the FX4 Off-Road Package is like mild chili: It has a kick, but not enough to stir the loins. On the contrary, the 2021 F-150 Tremor is like Habanero chili and has more spice. It adds more of everything that made FX4 a compelling proposition for mild off-roaders.

It has an uprated suspension with new springs for added round clearance. The extra ride height (two inches in the front, one inch in the rear) is necessary to accommodate a set of 18-inch wheels and broader 33-inch General Grabber A/T tires, the latter responsible for Tremor’s one-inch wider stance.

Ford gave Tremor new front hub knuckles and upper control arms to cope with rugged terrain, while Tremor-specific monotube front and twin-tube rear shock absorbers suspend the truck at all four corners. Ford said the new shocks are softer at low speeds but offer better damping control over demanding terrain.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor also comes with a standard locking rear differential. Still, Ford said a Torsen limited-slip front differential – a torque-on-demand transfer case similar to what you get in the full-blown F-150 Raptor – will be optional later on.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Orange Is The New Black

If you look closely, it’s easy to differentiate the new Tremor from any other F-150 variant. The bigger alloys and 33-inch chunky tires are a given, but Tremor has a redesigned hood and front end. It also has fixed running boards, a cutout rear bumper, high-flow dual exhausts, and a pair of recovery hooks on the fore and aft.

However, the Tremor’s biggest tell is those Active Orange accents, and it’s everywhere! You’ll find a strip of orange in the front grille, while orange accents are in the badging on the fenders, tailgate, and bedsides. Interestingly enough, the front and rear recovery hooks have orange highlights, as well. It’s a bit too much for our tastes, but it does make the tow hooks easier to see when recovering your truck under fog, mud, or low-visibility weather.

Inside, orange accents are prevalent on the seats, instrument panel, doors, and center console. When you think of Tremor, you think of orange, get it?

Kidding aside, Tremor also gets a six-position auxiliary switch pack in the overhead console. This feature makes it near-effortless in wiring up accessories like air compressors and off-road winches.

It’s Not a Raptor, But It’s Close

The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor is brimming with Raptor design cues. The new front end gives the truck a more muscular stance. It even has a Raptor-style bash plate to protect the engine, transmission, and running gear from damage. All told, Tremor has a 27.6-degree approach angle, 21.2-degree break-over angle, and a departure angle of 24.3 degrees, allowing it to forge over inhospitable terrain.

Meanwhile, the 14th-gen Ford F150’s fully-boxed steel frame and aluminum alloy skin remain, meaning Tremor can tow a maximum of 10,900 lbs. and carry a maximum payload of 1,885 lbs. when properly equipped. Ford will even install its Pro Power Onboard system in the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 model to juice up your power tools or air compressor.

Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Similar to FX4, the 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor has standard hill descent control and a Rock Crawl feature in addition to the F-150’s six (Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand, and Mud/Rut) driving modes. Rock Crawl mode reduces throttle response, engages the rear locking differential, adjusts the shift points, and turns off both stability and traction controls, optimizing traction and grip when you need it most.

Related: This helpful chart shows important engine specs for the 2021 F-150.

Ford’s 360-degree camera is optional, although we wish it came standard in F-150 Tremor. Also available is Trail One-Pedal Drive that combines acceleration and braking in a single pedal (push to go, lift to brake), Trail Turn Assist (reduces the steering radius in low-speed maneuvers), and Trail Control (off-road cruise control).

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor interior layout. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: Pricing & Availability

Pricing is forthcoming, but the 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor is arriving at dealerships next summer. Tremor is available in SuperCrew body style with a 5.5-foot box. The standard motor is Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drivetrain.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Gallery

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.