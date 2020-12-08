Enjoy This Incredible Gallery of Over 20 Bugatti Bolide Photos!

The Bugatti Bolide looks like something Batman would drive through Gotham City. And if Bruce Wayne ever decided to get into racing, he would have an ideal car in the Bolide. During simulations and in a virtual environment, the Bugatti Bolide completes a lap of Le Mans in 3:07.1 minutes and the Nordschleife in 5:23.1. Granted, that’s not under real-world conditions, but it’s still pretty cool nonetheless.

Bugatti Bolide Material Design

Bugatti describes the Bolide as an experimental design study meant to push the boundaries of what is physically possible. “With the Bolide, we have dared to pursue an experiment of extremes,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti.

Engineers in Molsheim were able to take this design study and move it to a driveable concept in less than a year, thanks to new materials and manufacturing processes. For example, the monocoque chassis is high-strength carbon fiber, while all screw and connecting components are made of titanium. Other hollow, thin-walled components are derived from aerospace titanium alloy.

Bugatti Bolide. Photo: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Bugatti Bolide Power Output

The lighter architecture and enormous power output, courtesy of an 8.0-liter W16 engine, allowed the Bolide to reach Formula 1 figures with a top speed of 310 mph. Bugatti says the W16 engine cranks out over 1,800 horsepower and 1,364 lb-ft. of torque, which is almost unbelievable, even for Bugatti.

“In our history that dates more than 110-years, there has never been a comparable model based on such a minimalist concept conceived solely around the engine,” Winkelmann explained. “Driving the Bolide is like riding on a cannonball.”

You can say that again.

Take Your Own Virtual Drive

If you are feeling lucky, try downloading CSR Racing 2 on your smartphone. The latest version now features the Bugatti Bolide.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.