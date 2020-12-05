MPP Warranty Review (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Mechanical Protection Plan® (MPP) is a warranty provider with years of experience in the industry and multiple coverage options to choose from. Though an MPP warranty is an attractive option on paper, we are concerned with the company’s customer reviews.

In this review, we’ll discuss MPP in depth, including the company’s background, warranty options, cost data, and more. We’ll also review other top-rated providers to consider if an MPP warranty is not the right fit for your needs.

Mechanical Protection Plan Overview

MPP is a vehicle service contract provider that specializes in new and used car extended warranties. The company also offers several other protection plans, like guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage, recreational vehicle (RV) and motorhome coverage, and theft protection. The company has been in business for over 40 years and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

MPP warranty plans are underwritten by Old United Casualty Company (OUC), a highly rated insurer. OUC received an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, indicating strong financial stability, and an A+ rating from the BBB. MPP itself also boasts an A+ rating from the BBB, meaning that the company regularly works with customers to resolve issues.

While MPP does offer decent extended warranties and some unique maintenance coverage, it’s not available nationwide. An MPP warranty can only be purchased in the following states:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

Texas

MPP Warranty Coverage

MPP warranty coverage can be purchased for both new and used cars. The provider offers flexible term limits up to 100,000 miles and can cover vehicles less than 8 years old or with fewer than 90,000 miles on the odometer. Below, we’ve detailed MPP’s vehicle service contracts for new and used cars as well as the other vehicle protection it offers.

Unlike other providers that have set extended service contracts, MPP warranty coverage is buildable. The base plan, called Platinum Coverage, offers exclusionary protections similar to a manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, meaning that it covers nearly all mechanical vehicle components, except for a list of exclusions. Drivers can then choose from a number of add-on plans to customize their coverage.

Each MPP warranty also comes with a few benefits, including:

Towing services up to $100

Rental car coverage up to $35 per day for a maximum of five days

24-hour emergency roadside assistance up to $100, which includes jump-starts, lockout services, and fuel delivery

Each MPP warranty is fully transferable and refundable. Coverage is accepted at any repair shop in the U.S. that’s certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

New Car MPP Warranty Options

MPP’s buildable plans include add-on coverage for maintenance and wear-and-tear parts, which can save you hundreds of dollars in both routine services and vehicle repair bills.

Here are the MPP warranty options that can be added to Platinum Coverage for new vehicles:

MPP Warranty Plan Additional Covered Parts and Systems Care Coverage Chassis lubrication, engine oil and filter changes, and tire rotations Elite Coverage Battery, brake pads, some electrical items, engine belts

and hoses, headlamps, wiper blades, and tire alignments Care Elite Coverage Combines Platinum Care and Platinum Elite coverage Luxury Plus Certain cosmetic damages, tires and wheels, engine belts and hoses, select electrical parts, lightbulbs, brake pads, wheel alignments, wiper blades, headlamps, and batteries

The Luxury Plus package also comes with extra perks. In addition to the benefits that come with all Platinum plans, drivers with Luxury Plus receive valet services, key replacement services, travel interruption benefits, ambulance reimbursement benefits, a $1,000 car theft reward, a $1,000 hit-and-run reward, and more.

Used Car MPP Warranty Options

MPP offers several levels of add-on coverage for pre-owned vehicles: Certified Pre-Owned Platinum Wrap, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The company also gives used-car drivers the option to purchase MPP Care Coverage, the same pre-paid maintenance plan available to new cars.

Here are the MPP warranty options that can be added to Platinum Coverage for used vehicles:

MPP Used Car Warranty Plan Covered Parts and Systems Certified Pre-Owned Platinum Wrap If your vehicle is still under by its factory powertrain warranty period, this coverage will “wrap” around it, protecting only the parts and systems that aren’t included in your existing coverage. Bronze Coverage This covers the engine, transmission/transaxle, and front-

and rear-wheel drive systems. Silver Coverage Silver covers all systems in the Bronze plan, as as well as the steering, brakes, electrical, factory-installed air conditioning, and front suspension systems. Gold Coverage This protects all systems covered in the Bronze and Silver plans,

with additional parts covered within each system.

MPP warranty choices exceed those of some other third-party providers. While the company doesn’t have as many base coverage plans, it offers unique, flexible add-on options for routine maintenance, cosmetic damage, and wear-and-tear parts. Its Luxury Plus plan for new vehicles also provides benefits we don’t often see from other providers.

Cost of an MPP Warranty

MPP does not list pricing on its website, but we found a few customer reviews that mentioned costs. One customer reported paying $2,495 for a 6-year/72,000-mile MPP warranty for a 2014 Chevy Malibu. Another buyer paid $1,500 for a 6-year/100,000-mile MPP warranty, though it’s unclear which plan they purchased and for what vehicle.

Based on data we’ve collected from warranty companies, vehicle service contracts cost between $1,300 and $4,600 on average. Generally speaking, an extended warranty that costs less than $2,601 can be considered a more affordable option, making MPP warranties slightly cheaper than other options on the market. However, average extended warranty costs can vary based on deductible, vehicle type, and provider.

An MPP warranty can either be paid for in cash, paid in separate installments over 12 or 18 months, or financed with your car. We recommend avoiding the third option, as the cost of the warranty will go up with interest. MPP offers zero-interest independent financing, so paying in separate installments could be worth considering.

How To Get a Quote & File a Claim

To get an MPP warranty quote, you can either call the company directly or use its national directory to find a participating dealership near you.

To file a claim with the company, you’ll need to take your vehicle to any participating dealership or ASE-certified repair shop. The repair facility will contact MPP, and after your covered repairs are approved, MPP will pay the facility directly. This means you won’t have to pay repair costs upfront and wait around for a reimbursement check.

MPP Warranty Reviews & Ratings

MPP is accredited and holds an A+ rating from the BBB, but it only has a 2.37 out of 5-star customer rating. Customers frequently mention a discrepancy in MPP’s coverage on paper versus the coverage received after a claim is filed. Others mention that the company does not communicate well with its customers. However, not all contract holders have had a poor experience.

Below, we detail both positive and negative customer feedback on MPP warranty coverage.

Positive Customer Experiences

“I had transmission failure [in] my Ford Escape [at] only 60,000 miles. It was just out of the manufacturer’s warranty. Fortunately, I had the extended mechanical warranty through MPP. Ford wanted $7,000 for the repair… MPP not only covered the cost, but they also advocate so the dealerships or mechanics are not taking advantage.” – DeAnna B. via BBB

“My 2014 Malibu was diagnosed with a solenoid problem in early March, [but my six-year MPP warranty had expired] almost three weeks prior. I contacted MPP via email, and to my astonishment, [a representative] said they would make a one-time exception and honor my warranty.” – John A. via BBB

Negative Customer Experiences

“[I] purchased [an] extended warranty from [MPP] that will last up to 125,000 [miles]. [The] air bag light went off at 100,000, and the dealer wanted me to pay since it was not covered by warranty. [I] called MPP and they won’t cover it, even though all air bag components are [supposedly] covered under their warranty.” – M.M. via BBB

“They, by law, have to do a 30-day cancellation policy, but they will avoid [canceling] your warranty. [I] called several times, sitting on hold for hours, then [was] told the [the] cancellation office is in [a] meeting and to call back in 20 minutes. [MPP gives] you no way to cancel your warranty.” – Jessica C. via BBB

Conclusion: Is an MPP Warranty Worth It?

After thoroughly researching MPP and its offerings, we give the provider 3.5 stars. We like its add-on coverage options and strong industry standing but are concerned about the company’s customer service reputation. Based on customer feedback, MPP warranties may not be as comprehensive as they appear on paper. We also wish that the company had more availability nationwide.

Overall, it may be best to look elsewhere for extended auto warranty coverage, or at least seek out other options before committing to an MPP warranty.

Our Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

Comparing quotes from multiple providers is an easy way to ensure you’re getting the best coverage for the best price. However, with the number of providers available, it can be hard to narrow down reputable extended car warranty companies.

That’s why we did the homework for you. In our 2020 industry review, we determined that Endurance and CARCHEX are two companies worth considering.

Endurance: Best Overall

Backed by over 10 years of experience, Endurance is an excellent choice for extended warranty protection. Unlike many other providers, Endurance administers contracts to customers directly rather than working with a middleman. The company offers five coverage plans, ranging from basic powertrain protection to exclusionary bumper-to-bumper coverage.

To learn more about the provider, read our complete Endurance warranty review. You can also receive a free, no-obligation quote from Endurance by clicking below.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX has been in the industry for over 20 years and is backed by experts like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. The provider has five coverage plans to choose from, with term limits up to 10 years or 250,000 miles, whichever comes first. If you’re specifically looking to protect an older car, we highly recommend CARCHEX.

Read more about the provider in our CARCHEX review. Get a free quote from CARCHEX below to start comparing coverage costs.

FAQ: MPP Warranty

Can I cancel an MPP warranty?

Yes, all MPP warranties are cancelable. If you cancel within 30 days of purchase without filing a claim, you’ll receive a full refund. After the 30-day grace period, all refunds will be prorated.

Does MPP cover oil changes?

The MPP Care and MPP Care Elite add-on coverage plans include engine oil changes.

What is an MPP plan?

MPP offers multiple vehicle protection plans. Some plans act as an extended car warranty, protecting drivers from footing the bill for expensive repairs. Other plans cover maintenance, cosmetics, and wear-and-tear parts. MPP also offers theft protection and GAP coverage.

Is a mechanical protection plan worth it?

A mechanical protection plan is worth it if it costs less than paying for out-of-pocket auto repairs or if you want more security on the road against unexpected breakdowns.