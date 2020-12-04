2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: All The Details On This Sporty New Fuel-Sipper

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid rolls into town with a new front fascia, upgraded suspension, and only a modest price increase of $200. With regard to the gasoline version of Subaru’s sporty crossover, we appreciate the generous array of standard features and all-wheel drive capability. It’s the same story with the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid. Buyers will have plenty of features and all-wheel drive capability, although with better fuel economy.

Subaru gave the front bumper and fog light trim a slight refresh. Designers also updated the Crosstrek Hybrid’s hexagonal grille with a silver metallic “wing” and blue accents. Chassis engineers had a go at the suspension, re-tuning the coils and dampers for a softer ride and better steering response.

Standard features include power windows with auto-up/auto-down on both driver and passenger sides, power door locks, power side mirrors, LED fog lights, and two USB ports. Other standard niceties include keyless entry, push-button start, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

StarDrive Powertrain

In terms of the powertrain, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is pretty slick. Subaru uses what they call “StarDrive” technology, or rather a merging of individual components, to create a single hybrid powertrain. For example, Subaru combines the 2.0-liter Boxer engine, Symmetrical all-wheel drive system, and the Lineartronic CVT under the StarDrive banner. All told, the new Crosstrek Hybrid produces a total system output of 148 horsepower.

StarDrive Technology also employs two electric motors. One starts the engine and serves as a generator for the battery – the other assists the Hybrid and Electric driving modes and charges the battery during regenerative braking.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is plenty rugged considering its smaller footprint. The sporty crossover has 8.7-inches of ground clearance (good for snowy days) and can tow up to 1,000 lbs. when properly equipped. X-MODE and Hill Descent Control are there for bad weather or mild off-roading. Subaru’s SI-Drive feature, an engine management system with selectable modes, lets drivers adjust the Crosstrek Hybrid to suit the road conditions at hand.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Fuel Economy

The Crosstrek Hybrid achieves an EPA-estimated combined rating of 35 mpg (gas only) and 90 MPGe (gas and electric). Subaru says the Crosstrek Hybrid can handle 17 miles of all-electric driving and a total driving range of 480 miles. The Remote Battery Charging Timer lets drivers manage the charging schedule and monitor its status. These features are included in the Hybrid’s free 10-year subscription to the STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package.

Connectivity & Safety Features

Subaru’s STARLINK system is standard on every Crosstrek Hybrid and features an eight-inch multimedia touchscreen. STARLINK features include Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice commands, SiriusXM All-Access Radio and Travel Link (four months free), and a Wi-Fi hotspot, among others.

Standard on every 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid is Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The package includes:

Lane Keep Assist.

Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

Lane Departure and Sway Warning.

Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management.

Additional standard safety features include Steering Responsive Headlights, Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, and a Pedestrian Alert System. The latter provides an audible warning to pedestrians within the vehicle’s proximity when moving below 20 mph.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: Pricing & Warranty

The Crosstrek Hybrid is available in just a single trim level for a starting MSRP of $36,395 (including destination). A stand-alone option package ($2,500) includes a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, the STARLINK eight-inch Multimedia Navigation system powered by TomTom, and a Harman Kardon eight-speaker system with a 432-watt equivalent amplifier.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permits in several states, including California, Maryland, and New York. The plug-in Hybrid may also qualify for a $4,502 federal tax credit along with individual state rebates up to $1,500.

All Subaru customers receive a New Vehicle Limited Warranty with a term of three years or 36,000 miles, and a powertrain warranty of five years or 60,000 miles. For more information on Subaru’s factory warranty and to determine if you need more coverage, see this helpful guide. If you are interested in test driving a new Crosstrek, this easy search tool will help ensure dealers in your area are giving you the best price.

