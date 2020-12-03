Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition: A Faster & More Powerful Mach-E

Ford plans to release its latest Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition this summer, proving that even the original pony car’s younger relatives are still the coolest kids on the block.

The original Ford Mustang Lee Iacocca helped shepherd into showrooms (“in record time on a shoestring budget,” according to our friends at Automobile Magazine) may have debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York. Still, there’s nothing middle-aged about this new Mach’s ride or those of its relatives.

Traditional Versus Contemporary

My dad had a green 1968 Ford Mustang convertible (that he won!), and that’s still the gold standard of cool in my book. What can I say? I’m a traditionalist. Sure this Mustang Mach-E is cool, but it’s an electric crossover, so seemingly a Mustang in name only. But I digress.

You likely remember that Ford introduced the original Mach 1, along with three other Mustangs, in 1969. The Mach didn’t have its siblings’ power, but it was extra sporty – think shaker hood scoop that didn’t function but looked darn cool – and was customizable. Ford has had an uneven run with the Mach, switching up styles and power, as it’s taken it in and out of production. Now, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition joins the Mustang Mach-E GT in the lineup, the Mach-E being the latest in the Mustang’s Mach lineage.

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company. “Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Styling & Design

The Performance Edition harkens back to the sporty looks of the original Mach 1. This new edition has 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo calipers, 20-inch Ebony Black-painted wheels with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires, and Ford’s MagneRide damping system to enhance overall driving dynamics. A Performance Edition GT badge adorns the rear.

Inside, the front seats are “Ford Performance-sculpted with Performance Gray ActiveX material.” That equals metallic stitching, perforated reflective inserts, and an instrument panel with aluminum appliqué.

Power Output & Targeted Fuel Economy

This Performance Edition boasts 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 lb-ft. of torque. That’s a big jump from the real-wheel drive Premium Edition at 290 horsepower. Based on test data with the Mach-E GT Performance Edition, Ford says they are targeting a zero to 60 time of 3.5 seconds.

Ford also announced its targeting an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles with the Mach-E Performance Edition. That’s a bit below the Premium’s range of 300 miles (rear-wheel drive) or 270 miles (all-wheel drive).

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition: Pricing & Availability

Ford will make both the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition available in the following exterior colors: Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, and Space White Metallic.

The automaker did not announce pricing but both models are scheduled for a late summer 2021 release.

Nancy Dunham is a life-long journalist whose work appears in many national automotive and general interest magazines and accompanying websites. Her dad was an executive with Western Auto Supply Co. (sold to Sears), so the smell of tires still brings back a flood of childhood memories. She lives in Austin, Texas with her cat Prudence.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.