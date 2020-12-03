Is the Mercedes Extended Warranty Worth It? (2020)

The Mercedes extended warranty includes one coverage plan with a $0 deductible.

Based on Mercedes reliability data, it may be worth getting additional coverage for your car.

Independent warranty companies also offer vehicle service contracts for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which have pros and cons compared to manufacturer coverage.

Mercedes owners wanting peace of mind on the road may be considering the Mercedes extended warranty. But is the manufacturer’s service plan worth the financial investment?

In this article, we’ll go over the Mercedes extended warranty in detail, so you know what to expect before signing on the dotted line. We’ll also discuss Mercedes-Benz vehicle reliability and whether drivers may benefit from extended warranty coverage.

Mercedes Extended Warranty Overview

Mercedes offers one extended car warranty option to drivers: the Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty. It is a bumper-to-bumper warranty that effectively extends the Mercedes factory warranty by one, two, or three years and a total of 75,000 or 100,000 miles.

The Mercedes factory warranty lasts 4 years/50,000 miles, so this means that you can purchase a total of 7 years/100,000 miles of manufacturer-backed coverage.

After your factory warranty expires, the Mercedes extended warranty can protect you from paying for costly repairs after a breakdown. Here’s an overview of the components covered by the Mercedes extended warranty:

Radio

Engine

Rear axle

Speakers

CD player

Navigation

Transmission

Fuel injection

Turbocharger

Supercharger

Radio receiver

Steering system

Electrical systems

Engine cooling system

High-tech components

Central locking system

Climate control system

Antenna motor and mast

Power seat driving cables

SUV four-wheel-drive system

Suspension traction and stability

Mercedes-specific systems such as COMMAND® and 4MATIC®

The Mercedes extended warranty is transferable to any subsequent owners and is cancelable for a 100-percent refund so long as the cancellation request occurs while the car is still covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

You are only eligible to purchase the vehicle protection plan before your car’s original factory warranty ends. That means if you buy a new Mercedes, you’ll have 4 years or 50,000 miles from the in-service date to decide whether you want the extra coverage.

Additional Benefits

Like many manufacturers’ protection plans, Mercedes-Benz includes a few additional benefits with its coverage, such as a roadside assistance program. This service covers the following:

Fuel delivery

Flat tire changes

Flat tire reinflation

Battery jump-starts

Drivers also have access to factory-trained technicians and are guaranteed to have repairs made with genuine Mercedes-Benz parts under this plan’s coverage.

However, the Mercedes extended warranty does not include other common benefits like rental car reimbursement or trip interruption reimbursement. The manufacturer does not offer these services as add-ons, either.

What’s Not Covered Under the Mercedes Extended Warranty?

Mercedes extended warranty coverage, despite being more comprehensive than the brand’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty, does have a few limitations. Below, we’ve listed the components or damages not covered by the Mercedes extended warranty. Check with your local dealership for a full list.

Environmental damages

Routine maintenance services

Use of non-approved parts or fluids

Aesthetic damages like paint or glass chips

Damage resulting from an accident or collision

Vehicle batteries, tires, shock absorbers, and suspension struts

Damage resulting from improper maintenance, misuse, or abuse

Normal wear-and-tear parts like windshield wipers and brake pads

Vehicles used for commercial driving, including for rideshare services like Uber or Lyft

The vehicle service contract also doesn’t cover repair work performed anywhere other than authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships. For any mechanical or electrical breakdowns, Mercedes owners will need to go to a local dealership for repairs.

SLS and SLR models are also not eligible for the manufacturer’s extended coverage plan, so it may be worth looking into other reputable extended car warranty companies if you own either of these models.

Do You Need Mercedes Extended Warranty Coverage?

Are extended car warranties worth it for Mercedes-Benz models? Well, it depends on a few different factors, like the overall reliability of your vehicle, how long you plan to own the car, and your budget for auto repairs. Let’s first discuss Mercedes’ reliability.

For trustworthy information on car dependability, we look to RepairPal. The website analyzes real customer reports on common vehicle repairs to estimate annual repair costs and overall reliability for a number of car brands.

RepairPal gave Mercedes-Benz a 3.0 out of 5.0 in its most recent Reliability Rating, placing it 27th out of 32 car brands. While this score is considered “average,” we see higher ratings with other high-end manufacturers like Lexus and Acura.

Here’s a breakdown of how RepairPal’s reliability score for Mercedes models compares to the industry average:

RepairPal Factor Mercedes Models Average Across All Brands Average Annual Repair Cost $908 $652 Frequency of Repair Shop Visits 0.7 visits per year 0.4 visits per year Chance of a Severe Repair 13% 12%

Based on these numbers, we suggest at least considering a Mercedes extended warranty. Luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz models often cost more to repair due to their specialty parts and services.

You may also want to consider how long you plan on keeping your Mercedes. Drivers planning on trading in or selling their Mercedes-Benz before the factory warranty expires at the 4-year/50,000-mile mark may not need to buy a vehicle service contract.

A final factor to take into account when deciding whether to purchase a Mercedes extended warranty is how comfortable you are paying for auto repairs out of pocket. It can be difficult to budget for unexpected breakdowns, but to get a better sense of how much you may pay to fix common Mercedes issues, let’s take a look at RepairPal’s data.

Here are a few common Mercedes issues and what they may cost to repair, according to RepairPal:

Common Mercedes-Benz Issue Average Repair Cost Rear main seal replacement $314 to $400 Air bag occupant sensor replacement $892 to $1,024 Throttle body replacement $896 to $1,168 Air injection system air bypass valve replacement $334 to $346

If you would feel comfortable paying any of these costs out-of-pocket as they arise, you probably would not benefit much from a Mercedes extended warranty. However, if you would prefer to finance these repairs over time, a vehicle service contract is a great way to do so.

Mercedes Extended Warranty Cost

Mercedes-Benz does not advertise its extended warranty prices, but data we’ve come across in our research shows that Mercedes extended warranty coverage can cost anywhere from $2,150 to $7,350 depending on the age and model of your vehicle.

All vehicle service contracts offered by the manufacturer include a $0 deductible. The cost of the Mercedes warranty can either be paid in full or rolled into the vehicle’s financing plan. However, it’s not usually a good idea to finance your extended car warranty, as you’ll end up paying interest on the contract.

Benefits of a Third-Party Mercedes Extended Warranty

An extended warranty can be purchased from a manufacturer or from a third-party warranty company. While there are pros and cons of extended car warranties with either option, there are a few significant benefits that come with purchasing a contract from a reputable independent provider, including:

Top providers offer plans with term limits up to 15 years or 250,000 miles, depending on which company you opt for.

There are more plan options to choose from, so you can pick the coverage that best suits your needs and budget.

Most independent warranty contracts are cheaper than manufacturer-backed plans because they are not subject to dealer markups.

Third-party warranty providers work with licensed repair facilities and dealerships nationwide, providing more options for covered repair work.

Reputable warranty companies offer coverage for old, high-mileage vehicles and allow drivers to purchase a contract at any time rather than before the new vehicle limited warranty expires.

Reputable warranty companies offer coverage for old, high-mileage vehicles and allow drivers to purchase a contract at any time rather than before the new vehicle limited warranty expires.