Dairyland Auto Insurance: Our Take (2020)

Dairyland Review In Our Opinion: Dairyland is worth looking into if you are seeking nonstandard or SR-22 insurance. It has a variety of discounts and is currently offering policies in 37 states. Industry Standing: 75 Availability: 90 Coverage: 80 Affordability: 80 Customer Service: 90 Online Experience: 85 Pros: Variety of discounts Pay-as-you-go plans Available in 37 states Offers nonstandard policies for high-risk drivers Cons: Lacks online claims filing Mixed customer service reviews 83

For over 60 years, Dairyland has been providing auto insurance and motorcycle insurance to drivers who can’t get standard coverage. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Dairyland auto insurance reviews, coverage options, discounts, and more to give you a full picture of the provider.

Dairyland Auto Insurance Overview

Dairyland Insurance Company was formed in Wisconsin in 1953 and was later acquired by Sentry Insurance. Under its new parent company, Dairyland still sells insurance to drivers and motorcyclists who have poor driving records and thus have trouble getting coverage from the biggest car insurance companies.

Dairyland offers insurance in 37 states. The states that Dairyland does not offer coverage in are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island.

Dairyland Auto Insurance Coverage

There are several types of Dairyland auto insurance to choose from. Most states require you to purchase at least liability insurance, but it’s a good idea to have a full coverage policy to make sure you’re protected after an accident.

Dairyland auto insurance options include:

Bodily injury liability: Pays medical expenses for other parties in an accident you cause

Pays medical expenses for other parties in an accident you cause Property damage liability: Covers property damage for other parties in an accident you cause

Covers property damage for other parties in an accident you cause Comprehensive: Covers your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged in an incident that’s not a collision

Covers your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged in an incident that’s not a collision Collision: Pays for your car to be repaired or replaced after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Pays for your car to be repaired or replaced after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Medical payments (MedPay): Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers certain medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Covers certain medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist: Helps cover medical and property damage expenses if you’re involved in an accident and the at-fault driver can’t be identified or does not have proper insurance coverage

You can add a number of extra benefits to your Dairyland auto insurance policy, including rental reimbursement while your vehicle is being repaired after an accident, towing and labor reimbursement, lienholder coverage if you’re financing your vehicle, and special equipment coverage for vehicle modifications.

Dairyland also offers the following nonstandard coverages:

DUI insurance

SR-22 insurance

Non-owner insurance

Teen driver insurance

Dairyland Auto Insurance Discounts

The cost of car insurance is different for everyone and is influenced by factors such as age, gender, vehicle, and location. If you’re looking to save on Dairyland car insurance, you may be able to do so by taking advantage of the following discounts:

Dairyland Auto Insurance Discount Details Multi-car discount You can get a discount for having more than one car on your policy. Advance quote discount You can save by getting a quote at least a week before the date you start your Dairyland auto insurance policy. Transfer discount If you have been with a different provider for at least six months, you can get a discount for switching to Dairyland auto insurance. Payment frequency discount You can get a discount for making your payments quarterly, every six months, or annually instead of paying each month. Homeowners discount If you own a home that’s insured, you can get a discount on Dairyland auto insurance. Renters insurance discounts are also available in some states. Defensive driving discount If you take a defensive driving course, give proof of completion to Dairyland to get a discount on your auto policy. Anti-theft discount You can save money by having an anti-theft device installed in your vehicle.

Dairyland’s auto insurance discounts are fairly standard compared to those of other insurers. However, there are a few common discounts that the provider does not offer, including a good student discount and a safe driver discount.

Dairyland Auto Insurance Ratings & Reviews

Dairyland does not have a profile on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but taking a look at its parent company’s ratings may give an indication of what to expect with Dairyland auto insurance.

Sentry has an A+ rating from the BBB but only a 1.0 out of 5.0-star customer score, with most complaints mentioning poor customer service. A low customer rating is not uncommon for larger insurance providers, as customers are typically more likely to post a review after having a negative experience. Sentry also earned an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best, which means it has a superior ability to pay out customer claims.

Dairyland has its own Trustpilot reviews page, and it currently has a 4.4 out of 5.0-star customer rating with over 4,500 reviews. On Trustpilot, Dairyland auto insurance holders highlight positive customer service experiences and the insurer’s flexible payment plans. Here are some examples of reviews from customers:

“[Dairyland’s] process was easy and straightforward from start to finish, and [its] rates were better than several other website-based insurance companies. I would definitely recommend [it] to family and friends.” – Lemuel L. via Trustpilot

“This company is horrible. Their claim adjusters/agents do not do their job well and lack communication skills. Nothing but bad experiences with this company.” – Edwin E. via Trustpilot

Dairyland Mobile App

Dairyland has a mobile app available on Android and iOS devices that is designed to make managing policies easier. It allows customers to make payments, view ID cards and documents, get bill alerts, and review coverage.

On Google Play, the app has a rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars and over 600 customer reviews. A few negative reviews mention poor customer service experiences and the app being glitchy. On the App Store, it has 3.2 out of 5.0 stars based on about 70 customer reviews, with similar feedback about the app not working correctly.

Our Verdict On Dairyland Auto Insurance: 83%

Our team rates Dairyland auto insurance 83 percent. It provides great options for nonstandard coverage and SR-22 certification, but it lacks an online claims process and has mixed customer ratings. If you are in need of nonstandard insurance, Dairyland could still be right for you.

